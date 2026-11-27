A military helicopter lost during a patrol extraction in a remote Peruvian valley left one survivor, the pilot, and the armed forces in mourning, while the cause is still unstated.

Peruvian military personnel load firefighting equipment onto a Mi-17 helicopter at Fuerte Pichari, in the VRAEM, before a mission to fight a fire in Cusco in October 2020 (Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Eight Peruvian service members died and one survived when an Air Force Mi-17, a Russian-built transport helicopter, crashed during a patrol extraction, the joint military command said on Friday 27 November 2026. The aircraft went down near Sanabamba, in the mountainous Ayacucho region, with nine military personnel on board when it went down.

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The Comando Especial VRAEM (CE-VRAEM), the joint command that runs military operations in the VRAEM valley, issued two communiqués from Pichari on the same day. The first reported the accident, and the second confirmed the toll once search and rescue had ended.

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Key Facts Who. The Comando Especial VRAEM (CE-VRAEM), Peru’s joint military command, reported the accident.

What. A Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 crashed near Sanabamba, Ayacucho, while extracting a military patrol.

Numbers. Nine military personnel were aboard; there was one survivor, the pilot.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

A military helicopter lost during a patrol extraction in a remote Peruvian valley left one survivor, the pilot, and the armed forces in mourning, while the cause is still unstated.

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The VRAEM is the Valle de los Ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro, a remote valley in south-central Peru where the armed forces run military operations and support patrols. The command said the helicopter was extracting a military patrol when the accident happened, according to its first communiqué.

Communiqué No. 004-2026-CEVRAEM said search-and-rescue protocols, known as SAR, had been activated, and it promised updates through official channels. It gave no cause.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Communiqué No. 005-2026-CE VRAEM said rescuers had located both the wreck of the aircraft and all of the people who were travelling aboard it. It said the aircraft belonged to the Fuerza Aérea del Perú (FAP), the Peruvian Air Force.

File photo: soldiers at a military base in the VRAEM valley, Peru, 2019.

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Five of the dead were FAP personnel and three were Army personnel. The sole survivor is FAP Commander Enzo Espinoza Roque, the pilot, who was evacuated at once to Lima to receive specialised medical treatment.

The command said it confirmed the deaths “with deep sorrow” (translated) and that the loss mourns the armed forces and the whole nation. It closed its statement with “Honour and glory to our comrades in arms.

May they rest in peace.” The Air Force lost another Mi-17 earlier this year.

On Sunday 22 February 2026 a FAP Mi-17 crashed at Chala Viejo, in Caravelí province, Arequipa region, on a search-and-rescue and flood-support flight from Pisco to Chala. The FAP communiqué on that crash confirmed 15 dead, four crew and eleven passengers, seven of them minors.

FAP special forces patrols found the wreck on Monday 23 February 2026, and the FAP activated its Accident Investigation Board, a panel that examines the causes of air accidents. The command has not said what caused the crash or when exactly it happened.

Its communiqués do not name the dead. Authorities say the causes are under investigation.

Whether an accident board will be named is a matter for the command and the Air Force.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Peru’s VRAEM valley on 27 November?

An Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crashed while extracting a military patrol. The joint command confirmed the military dead and one survivor in a communiqué.

Why has the cause not been given?

The command’s communiqués name no cause and promise updates through official channels. Until it publishes more, any explanation would be a guess.

What is the VRAEM?

It is the Valle de los Ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro, a remote valley in Peru. The armed forces run military operations and support patrols there.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Comando Especial VRAEM communiqués No. 004-2026-CEVRAEM and No. 005-2026-CE VRAEM of 27 November 2026; Fuerza Aérea del Perú communiqué of 22 February 2026

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