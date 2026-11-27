Miami Man Held Over Threats to Rep. Giménez
The arrest followed an inquiry that began with a warning from the Capitol Police on 15 October. The suspect is presumed innocent.
Brief | Security: United States
Miami-Dade deputies arrested a 44-year-old man on Tuesday 24 November 2026 for posting death threats against US Representative Carlos Giménez, a Florida Republican, and his granddaughter. The man, Stephen Nowoczynski, faces two felony counts of written threats to kill or injure, and bail was set at US$20,000.
Giménez, a Cuban-American Republican, has served in Congress since January 2021 and has represented Florida’s 28th district, which covers the Florida Keys and part of Miami-Dade County, since January 2023. Before entering politics he worked as a firefighter and paramedic, became Miami’s fire chief and was mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 to 2020.
Key Facts
- Who. Stephen Nowoczynski, 44, of Miami, accused of threatening Rep. Carlos Giménez and his granddaughter.
- What. Two felony counts of written threats to kill or injure; bail set at US$20,000.
- When. Arrested Tuesday 24 November 2026 by Miami-Dade deputies.
- Next. If released on bail, he faces house arrest and a no-contact order with Giménez.
- As of. 27 November 2026, 18:30 GMT
The arrest followed an inquiry that began with a warning from the Capitol Police on 15 October. The suspect is presumed innocent.
The case began on 15 October 2026, when the Threat Assessment Section of the US Capitol Police, the force that protects Congress, alerted the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the county’s main police force, to violent posts on X, the social network, aimed at the congressman and his family. Investigators tied the posts to an account named “Steve Nowa”.
The posts included threats of murder and physical attack and antisemitic language, the police report says. One threatened to cut the congressman’s face in front of firefighters and the sheriff.
Deputies arrested Nowoczynski outside an apartment complex on Northwest Second Avenue in Miami. The arrest report also mentions Giménez’s granddaughter, who was named in the posts.
A judge set bail at US$10,000 per count and ordered him to stay away from Giménez. If he is freed on bail he would be under house arrest, according to the court order.
Giménez has condemned threats against colleagues across the aisle too. In November 2024 he issued a statement on a threat to the life of Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz, saying that political violence has no place in the country.
The Capitol Police opened 14,938 threat-assessment cases in 2025, up from 9,474 in 2024, according to its year-end figures published in January 2026. Threats reach lawmakers by mail, email, phone and social media, and they target both parties.
The count covers concerning statements and behaviour directed at members of Congress, their families and staff, not only crimes. Federal prosecutors consulted with agents on 875 of those cases, about 6% of the total, which shows how few threats reach the stage of a possible prosecution.
Nowoczynski has not been convicted and is presumed innocent until a court rules on the charges. What is not known is whether he has entered a plea or when his next court date falls in the case.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the target of the threats?
US Representative Carlos Giménez of Florida and his granddaughter, who has not been named.
Is the suspect convicted?
No. He faces two felony counts and is presumed innocent until a court decides.
Sources
US Capitol Police, threat assessment cases 2025, https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/uscp-threat-assessment-cases-2025; Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 24 November 2026; Office of Rep. Carlos Giménez, https://gimenez.house.gov (statement of November 2024 on the threat to Rep. Jared Moskowitz).
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