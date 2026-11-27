A Russian firm and a Cuban state company have agreed on paper to explore building more cars on the island, but no money, capacity or timetable has been announced.

File photo, undated. The National Capitol and the Great Theatre in Havana, Cuba. Photo: fragandaphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Cuba: Economy

Russian company ECHO-EXPORT and Cuba’s state firm Empresa Integral de Servicios Automotores (EISA, the state automotive services company) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to the Russian Embassy in Cuba. The signing took place at the Russian Trade Representation in Havana, Moscow’s commercial office in Cuba, and the embassy marked its post with the hashtag #FIHAV2026 for the Havana International Fair, a trade fair in the Cuban capital.

The memorandum covers more vehicle assembly on the island, including electric cars, but it names no money and no start date. The pact is between a Russian firm and a Cuban state company, not between the two governments, and the island lies about 90 miles from Florida.

Key Facts Who. ECHO-EXPORT, a Russian company, and EISA, Cuba’s state automotive services firm.

What. A memorandum of understanding to expand vehicle assembly, including electric cars.

Where. Havana, at Russia’s trade office; the embassy post carries the hashtag #FIHAV2026.

When. Signed on Wednesday 25 November 2026; no start date announced.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

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A Russian firm and a Cuban state company have agreed on paper to explore building more cars on the island, but no money, capacity or timetable has been announced.

The embassy announced the signing in Russian and Spanish posts on its official Telegram channel. A memorandum is a statement of intent and does not guarantee that any vehicle will be built.

File photo, 2016. Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana. Photo: Yoeztudioz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The memorandum provides for working out the creation of an “international economic association” to organise in Cuba the assembly of UAZ off-road vehicles, electric vehicles and economy passenger cars, the embassy said. UAZ is the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, a Russian maker of off-road vehicles.

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It also covers warranty and after-sales service, the supply of spare parts, workshop equipment and tools, and an exchange of experience and technology. The embassy’s posts give no investment amount, no production capacity and no start date.

The posts do not say where the electric models would come from or who would pay for them. They also do not say whether the plan revives the existing Havana line or creates a new one.

The first UAZ assembly line in Cuba, built in Havana by ECHO-EXPORT and EISA, was launched in 2025, according to Sollers, the Russian automotive group, in an announcement of 7 April 2025. Sollers said the line would build up to 500 vehicles a year at design capacity and up to 1,500 with three shifts, starting with the Patriot SUV and Pickup models.

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On 25 March 2026 the press service of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant said production in Cuba was suspended because of severe limits on electricity supply, according to Russian news reports of the statement. We could not open the plant’s own release.

As of 27 November 2026 we found no confirmation that production has restarted. ECHO-EXPORT, the Russian firm in the new memorandum, is also the company that built the Havana line together with EISA, according to Sollers.

Electric cars depend on steady power for charging. The Ulyanovsk plant itself said in March 2026 that an electricity shortage had stopped its Cuban production.

The embassy’s posts do not say how the plan would handle Cuba’s power shortages. The memorandum sets no date for a restart or for new production.

Neither the embassy nor the two companies have announced a next step. The memorandum names no date by which they must report progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will electric cars be built in Cuba soon?

No start date, investment or production capacity has been announced. The memorandum is a statement of intent, not a production order.

Why does Cuba’s power grid matter to this deal?

Electric cars depend on steady electricity for charging. The earlier UAZ plant already stopped production for lack of power, according to its manufacturer.

What happened to the earlier UAZ plant in Havana?

Its manufacturer said in March 2026 that production was suspended because of electricity limits. We have found no statement that it has restarted.

Sources Sources Russian Embassy in Cuba, posts on its public Telegram channel, November 2026, on the memorandum signed in Havana

Press service of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ), statement of 25 March 2026 on production in Cuba

Sollers (Russian automotive group), announcement of the launch of the Havana assembly line

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