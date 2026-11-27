A year after the settlement, Barrick's new chief has publicly pledged to follow Mali's tougher mining rules, while the military-led government calls for permanent dialogue.

File photo, 2018. The ACI 2000 district of Bamako, Mali's capital, with the Niger River in the background. (Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa · Mali · Gold mining

The new head of Barrick’s mines outside North America, Sebastiaan Bock, met Mali’s Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga in Bamako, the capital, on Wednesday 25 November 2026, a meeting that reports describe as the first of its kind since a two-year fight over Mali’s gold. The prime minister’s office said Bock pledged that Barrick, the Canadian gold miner listed in New York as NYSE: B, would respect the country’s new mining code.

“We are proud of our presence in Mali and we aspire to become a global benchmark” (“une référence mondiale”), Bock told the prime minister, according to the Malian government’s account. For US investors the meeting tests whether one of Africa’s biggest gold mines can run quietly again.

Key Facts Who. Sebastiaan Bock, Barrick’s chief for Rest of World, and Mali’s Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga.

What. Bock pledged to respect Mali’s 2023 mining code and help the economy.

Where. Bamako, Mali’s capital, on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:45 GMT.

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A year after the settlement, Barrick’s new chief has publicly pledged to follow Mali’s tougher mining rules, while the military-led government calls for permanent dialogue.

Bock leads Barrick’s “Rest of World” division, which runs its gold and copper mines in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Barrick named him to the post on 11 August 2026, reporting to group chief executive Mark Hill.

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The meeting came almost exactly a year after the November 2025 settlement. Reports describe it as the first visit by a senior Barrick executive since then.

File photo, February 2026. The Third Bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. (Photo: Awinch1001, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Malian statement calls the delegation “Barrick Gold International”. It says Maiga congratulated Bock on his appointment on behalf of General Assimi Goïta, president of the transition and head of state of Mali’s military-led government.

The prime minister praised what he called the constructive attitude of Barrick’s management in resolving the dispute with the state. He called for “permanent dialogue”, a partnership “based on transparent governance”, and said the authorities remain ready to support the company.

Mines Minister Amadou Keïta attended the meeting. The statement does not say what else was agreed beyond the pledge.

The 2023 mining code raised taxes on miners and gave the state bigger stakes in mines. The dispute centred on Loulo-Gounkoto, a gold complex in western Mali that is among the largest in Africa, where Barrick and the state clashed over profit-sharing and control from 2023 to 2025.

Four local Barrick employees were jailed during the dispute, and an arrest warrant was issued for then chief executive Mark Bristow in December 2024. On 16 June 2025 a commercial court in Bamako put the complex under provisional administration, a state-run caretaker regime, for six months.

A settlement in November 2025 returned control of the complex to Barrick, dropped the charges and ended the company’s arbitration case. Reports put the total cost to Barrick at about 244 billion CFA francs, the currency used in West Africa, or about US$430 million, a figure neither side has detailed in public.

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For US investors, the issue is how much of Barrick’s African output depends on Bamako’s goodwill. Loulo-Gounkoto sat under state administration for part of 2025, so a public pledge from the division chief signals that the company wants to rebuild the relationship on the state’s terms.

By pledging to respect the code, Bock rules out, for now, a return to the open legal fight over it. The government’s statement does not say how the state’s larger stake in Barrick’s mines will work in practice.

The prime minister’s appeal for transparent governance also frames the next test. Mali’s authorities want a partner that follows the rules and shares information, and Barrick wants stable access to a mine it already operates.

Mali, with its industrial gold mines, is part of a wider push by governments in gold-producing countries for larger state shares in mines. The government’s call for “transparent governance” shows what it will ask of any foreign operator.

Bock arrived in Bamako on Tuesday and is reported to be touring Loulo-Gounkoto on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November. Barrick did not immediately comment on the visit.

What is not known is whether Barrick plans new investment or a new production target for the complex. Neither the company nor the government has said so in public.

More: Mali news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sebastiaan Bock?

He is Barrick’s chief executive for its Rest of World division, appointed on 11 August 2026. He reports to group chief executive Mark Hill.

What is Mali’s mining code?

It is a 2023 law that raised taxes on miners and gave the state bigger stakes in mines. Bock told the prime minister Barrick would respect it.

Has Barrick promised new investment?

Not publicly. The government’s account mentions only a pledge to respect the code and to contribute to the economy.

Sources Prime Minister’s Office of Mali, communiqué on the audience of Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga with the Barrick delegation, 25 November 2026; Barrick Mining Corporation, announcement of the appointment of Sebastiaan Bock as Chief Executive Officer, Rest of World, 11 August 2026; Mali Mining Code, 2023; reported terms of the Barrick settlement with Mali, 25 November 2025; Bamako commercial court ruling, 16 June 2025.

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