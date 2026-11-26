A US cardinal who helped open earlier channels to Havana calls the island’s situation dire and wants both governments talking, though he says that will be very difficult unless prisoners are freed.

Steps up to the national shrine in El Cobre, Santiago de Cuba province. Photo: DnTrotaMundos, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Cuba

Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, the retired Archbishop of Boston, said in an interview on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it will be very difficult to start a dialogue with Washington unless Cuba frees political prisoners. The interview was published on Wednesday 25 November, eleven days after he met Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Havana.

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O’Malley travelled to the island this month with a delegation of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the national body of American bishops. He said he had never seen conditions there worse in 42 years of visits.

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Key Facts Who. Cardinal O’Malley, retired Archbishop of Boston, met Cuba’s president in Havana.

What. He says dialogue will be very difficult unless Cuba frees political prisoners.

When. Interview on 17 November 2026, published 25 November; as of 26 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket traders give 6.5% to a US strike on Cuba by 31 December (26 November, 1:13 p.m. ET).

A US cardinal who helped open earlier channels to Havana calls the island’s situation dire and wants both governments talking, though he says that will be very difficult unless prisoners are freed.

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O’Malley said in the interview, given during the bishops’ fall assembly: “I’ve been going for 42 years … and I’ve never seen it worse than it is today.” He called the situation “dire”, with hospitals failing, fuel oil short, garbage in the streets and mosquito-borne diseases spreading.

O’Malley knows this file. He helped pass messages to the late Pope Francis in 2014, when secret talks led to the Obama-era opening between Washington and Havana.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In January 2025 Cuba announced it would free 553 prisoners at the request of the late Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s Holy Year. On 12 March 2026 it announced it would free 51 more after talks with the Holy See, the Pope’s governing body.

On 13 March the rights group Prisoners Defenders confirmed that political prisoners were being freed, mostly protesters from the 11 July 2021 demonstrations, the largest in decades. Díaz-Canel said that day that Havana was in talks with the Trump administration.

Relations between Havana and Washington have been tense for months, and our explainer on the dispute sets out how it built up. Against that backdrop, O’Malley’s account of the mood in Havana carries weight.

On Saturday 14 November, at midday in the Convention Center in Havana, O’Malley met Díaz-Canel. Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Communist Party’s Office of Religious Affairs, and Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío were present.

The Cuban presidency, in its account of the meeting, said on 14 November that “there was an exchange regarding the national situation in both countries and the international landscape they share”. It added that Díaz-Canel thanked the Church for helping humanitarian aid arrive from various countries.

The US embassy in Havana said in a post on X that O’Malley and Mike Hammer, the embassy’s chief of mission, “discussed the situation in Cuba and the coordination of humanitarian aid shipments from the Trump administration through Caritas Cuba to the most vulnerable.” Caritas Cuba is the Church’s aid agency; our explainer on the role of the Church in Cuba describes its wider role.

The State Department offered US$100 million in aid to Cuba on 13 May, to be delivered through the Church and other independent groups, not the Cuban government. O’Malley said it is welcome but short: “even though $100 million sounds like a lot of aid for a country of [about] 9 million [people] … with the kind of humanitarian crisis they’re experiencing, it’s not enough, and so we are urging the two governments to have conversations about what can be done to increase the aid to the people.”

His message to Havana was blunt. He said: “I told them, and I’m convinced that, unless they release the [political] prisoners and make some very dramatic gestures, that it’s going to be very difficult to initiate that dialogue and in the meantime, it’s the Cuban people who are going to suffer.”

He also judged the island’s economic system harshly, saying it “is flawed” and that “the state-run apparatus of the economy has not worked”. He named that failure as one of two causes of the crisis, alongside US sanctions.

O’Malley was just as direct about US policy, saying sanctions “have had a big impact”. He said the bishops have long urged an end to sanctions, but “our government has always sort of thought, this is the way we’re going to bring regime change.

Hasn’t worked yet.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other US officials are “very guarded” about dialogue, O’Malley said, based on his conversations with them.

He said the Iran war is absorbing Washington’s attention.

In his words: “Obviously the Iran war is preventing our government from focusing and strategizing about what they’re going to do with Cuba, but obviously, the people in Cuba are very aware of the possibility of some sort of military action.” He added: “And the president [of Cuba] has said they were preparing to defend themselves.”

The University of Havana’s main building. File photo, 2008. photographed in April 2008. Photo: Anton Zelenov, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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No date is confirmed for new prisoner releases or for talks between Havana and the Trump administration. Counts of political prisoners still held differ by group, so no single figure is used here.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, “US strike on Cuba by December 31?” traded at 6.5%, with US$5.62 million traded in that market, as of 1:13 p.m. ET (18:13 UTC) on 26 November 2026. “Will the U.S. invade Cuba in 2026?” traded at 2.4%, with US$3.83 million traded. These prices are bets, not polls.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cardinal O’Malley go to Cuba?

He travelled with a delegation of US bishops to support the Church’s work and to press both governments to talk. He also met the Cuban president.

What does he want Cuba to do?

He says it will be very difficult to start dialogue unless Havana frees political prisoners and makes dramatic gestures. He says the Cuban people pay the price meanwhile.

Does he blame US sanctions?

He says sanctions have had a big impact and have not brought regime change. He also says the state-run economy has not worked.

Sources Cuban presidency, account of the meeting, 14 November 2026 · US Embassy Havana post on X, November 2026 · Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, interview, 17 November 2026 · US Department of State, Cuba humanitarian aid announcement, 13 May 2026

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