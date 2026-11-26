The cause is still under investigation. Early findings point to fuel carried inside the vehicle.

File photo. The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit park at Igando, Lagos, Nigeria, photographed by Gabriel601 on 9 June 2024. Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain).

Nigeria: Safety

Six people were burnt to death and 12 others were hurt when a vehicle caught fire at Magbon, in Lagos State’s Badagry area, on Thursday 26 November. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LASFRS), the state’s emergency agency, said the dead were four men and two women, all adults.

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The agency said it received the distress call at 8:44 am and its Badagry crew reached the scene at 9:13 am. The 12 survivors were taken to Badagry General Hospital.

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Key Facts What. A vehicle fire killed six people and left 12 injured, the fire service says.

Where. Magbon, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State, Nigeria.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; the distress call came at 8:44 am Lagos time.

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

The cause is still under investigation. Early findings point to fuel carried inside the vehicle.

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Margaret Adeseye, the service’s controller general, said in a statement that all six victims were “burnt beyond recognition”. The statement calls the burnt vehicle simply a vehicle and does not say whether it was a bus or a car.

Preliminary findings, the agency said, show the driver had an extra five litres of petrol inside the vehicle, meant to refuel the tank. “The presence of the extra fuel is suspected to have contributed to the intensity of the fire,” the statement said.

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The agency said its firefighters faced an initial attack from angry bystanders but set it aside to rescue the victims and put out the fire. It said investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The statement does not say whether the driver was among the dead or the survivors. It also does not give the number of people the vehicle was carrying, the vehicle’s make or the names of any victims.

The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the main road west from Lagos towards the border with the Republic of Benin at Seme. Badagry, the coastal district that includes Magbon, lies west of the city.

A bus at a stop in Lagos. File photo. photo. A Lagos BRT bus at the Mile 12 terminal, Lagos, photographed on 4 July 2019 by Davidben zignature. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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Nationally, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria’s road safety agency, recorded 5,289 road deaths in 10,446 crashes in 2025, according to figures released early in 2026. That is 132 fewer deaths than the 5,421 recorded in 2024, although crashes rose from 9,570.

Carrying spare petrol in a passenger vehicle is a known fire risk, and the Lagos fire service has warned of it before. In November 2022 it advised motorists, especially commercial operators, not to keep petrol in the boot of cars and buses.

By the agency’s own timeline, the crew took 29 minutes to reach the scene after the 8:44 am call. The statement does not say how far the Badagry station is from Magbon.

Nothing in the statement links the fire to a crash or to a fuel station. The cause will rest on the agency’s investigation, which has no published deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Magbon fire?

The fire service says the cause is under investigation. Early findings suggest spare petrol inside the vehicle made the blaze worse.

Was the burnt vehicle a bus?

The agency’s statement says only “vehicle”. It gives no make, type or passenger count.

Where were the injured taken?

The 12 survivors were taken to Badagry General Hospital, according to the fire service. The statement does not give their condition.

Sources Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service statement by Controller General Margaret Adeseye, 26 November 2026; Federal Road Safety Corps road-crash figures for 2025; Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service advice to motorists, November 2022.

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