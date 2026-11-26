SPAIN · ANALYSIS

Spain elects the 350 seats of its lower house, the Congress of Deputies, on Sunday 29 November 2026. This analysis explains the final polls, the seat arithmetic and what remains unknown, building on the Rio Times Europe Intelligence Brief of 26 November.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Analysis story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What is happening Spain votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 for the 350 seats of its Congress, after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called an early election on 5 October.

Why it matters The vote follows a defeat on two emergency housing decrees on 2 October, and it comes with inflation at 4.9% in October (INE, the national statistics institute).

The numbers A majority needs 176 seats; recent polls project the PP and Vox together at roughly 189 to 205 seats.

Who is who Sánchez leads the Socialists (PSOE), Alberto Núñez Feijóo leads the conservative People’s Party (PP), and Vox is a right-wing party polling about 18%.

What to watch Provisional results arrive after polls close at 20:00 on 29 November, and the new Cortes must meet within 25 days of the vote, by 24 December.

What it means for you Holders of Spanish assets should expect the first reaction on Monday 30 November, but government formation could take weeks if no bloc reaches 176 seats.

Spain’s election polls in 2026 end with the conservative People’s Party (PP) in front and, together with Vox, projected above the 176 seats needed for a majority. For readers in the United States, the outcome matters for Spanish assets, including the American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Santander and Telefónica.

How the Election Came About

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on 5 October 2026 that the Cortes, Spain’s parliament, were dissolved and a general election called for 29 November. The vote comes well ahead of the end of the legislature in 2027.

The trigger was a defeat on 2 October, when Congress voted down two emergency housing decrees. Housing is the campaign’s central issue, and José Luis Escrivá, governor of the Banco de España, called it a “national emergency” in June 2026.

The last general election took place in July 2023. The official campaign ran from 13 to 27 November, and Saturday 28 November is a day of reflection with no campaigning.

Polling stations open at 09:00 and close at 20:00 local time, including in the Canary Islands, where local time is an hour behind the mainland. Provisional results start after the close, and the Interior Ministry publishes them on election night; the official count is done by the electoral boards.

The Actors in One Line Each

PSOE (Socialists): the party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in office since June 2018, which leads the outgoing government.

the party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in office since June 2018, which leads the outgoing government. PP (People’s Party): a conservative party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the main challenger, who launched its campaign.

a conservative party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the main challenger, who launched its campaign. Vox: a right-wing party at about 18% in a 40dB poll for El País published on 9 November.

Sánchez receives Feijóo at La Moncloa. photo, 17 July 2018. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, left, receives Alberto Núñez Feijóo, then president of Galicia, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, free use with attribution.

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What the Final Polls Say

Spanish law bars the publication of polls in the five days before the vote, so 23 November was the last day for new ones. We could not confirm any poll released after 17 November, and the official CIS pre-election barometer is also unconfirmed.

The published polls agree on direction more than on size. These are the main data points:

Three polls published on 16 November showed the PP and Vox winning a majority, including NC Report with 201-205 seats for the pair and 102-104 for the PSOE (Reuters, via The Star).

A Sigma Dos tracker for El Mundo, with fieldwork on 3 to 11 November, gave the PP and Vox up to 202 seats (Democrata.es).

Three polls published on 16 November showed the Socialists narrowing the gap, according to The Star. One poll with fieldwork on 15 to 17 November, covering 2,454 people with a 2.6-point margin of error, put the two main parties almost level, though we could not identify the pollster.

In prediction markets, Feijóo was more than an 80% favourite to become prime minister on 3 November, according to the Rio Times.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, official portrait, May 2025. photo / Photo: Partido Popular, CC0

How Votes Become Seats and Who Could Govern

Congress has 350 seats, so a party or bloc needs 176 for an absolute majority.

Current polls project the pair between roughly 189 and 205 seats, which is a margin of 13 to 29 seats above the threshold. The range across pollsters shows how sensitive seat counts are to small shifts in vote share.

The sources we reviewed do not describe the seat-allocation formula, and we do not reconstruct it here. We also have no published seat projection for the PSOE and its usual partners, so a left-bloc total cannot be stated.

After the vote, the King consults party leaders and proposes a candidate. If no candidate is invested within two months of the first investiture vote, the Cortes are dissolved and new elections are called.

Scenario One: A Clear Right Majority

In this scenario, the polls hold and the PP and Vox clear 176 seats. Feijóo could then seek investiture without depending on smaller parties, which would shorten the formation process.

Scenario Two: A Narrow Miss

Here the Socialist recovery seen in mid-November continues and the right falls short of 176 seats. Talks with other parties would then decide the outcome, and the sources we reviewed do not say which parties would be involved.

Scenario Three: A Deadlock

If no candidate wins investiture within the two-month limit, Spain returns to the polls. This is a rule-based outcome, not a forecast, and it would extend uncertainty into 2027.

The Economic and Market Stakes

The economy the next government inherits is growing but under price pressure. INE reported annual inflation of 4.9% in October 2026, unchanged from September, with core inflation at 3.1%.

INE’s labour survey for the third quarter of 2026 put unemployment at 10.18%, up 0.31 points on the second quarter. The number of unemployed people rose by 95,900 in the quarter to 2,591,200, and fell by 21,900 over twelve months.

INE’s flash estimate showed GDP growing 0.6% in the third quarter of 2026 from the second.

Carlos Cuerpo is First Vice-President and Minister for Economy, Trade and Business, and Arcadi España is Finance Minister, both appointed in March 2026. They stay in office during the campaign, so policy changes would come only from a new government.

The United States Angle

US investors hold Spain mainly through Santander and Telefónica ADRs and through Spanish government bonds. We could not confirm current share prices or Spanish bond yields, so this analysis makes no claim about market levels.

What can be said is that polls have pointed one way for weeks, so a right-leaning result would not be a surprise. A result that departs from the polls would be the more likely source of a sharp market move.

The Latin American and Migrant Angle

The sources we reviewed contain no polling or party positions on immigration, and none on ties with Latin America. One related fact stands out: courts are blocking the vote of about 160,000 naturalised citizens abroad, and the government has appealed (The Local, 22 October).

That source does not say which court ruled or where those citizens live. Readers should not assume how many are in Latin America until that is confirmed.

Feijóo in Santander, northern Spain.

What It Means for You

If you hold Santander or Telefónica ADRs, treat Monday 30 November as the first test of how the market reads the result. Whether a right-leaning outcome moves those shares is not established in the research behind this article.

If you follow Spanish bonds, the timing of government formation may matter more than the winner. A clear majority would shorten the process, while a narrow result could take weeks and, in the worst case, end in a new election.

If you are an expat or migrant, expect no immediate legal change on election night. Any policy shift would need a government to be formed first, and the sources we reviewed give no party positions on immigration.

What Is Not Known

The final-week polls are not confirmed, and the last data we could verify date from about 17 November. Whether the Socialist recovery continued or faded cannot be judged from the published numbers.

The seat allocation for the left-leaning bloc, the positions of smaller parties and any party stance on immigration are not in our sources. Nor do we have current Santander and Telefónica prices, Spanish bond yields or the Bank of Spain and ECB policy rates.

The outcome of the court dispute over about 160,000 naturalised citizens abroad is also unconfirmed as of 22 October. The official count by the provincial electoral boards is due in early December, five days after the vote, under electoral law.

What to Watch

29 November: polls close at 20:00 and provisional results follow on election night.

polls close at 20:00 and provisional results follow on election night. Early December: the official count by the provincial electoral boards, five days after the vote.

the official count by the provincial electoral boards, five days after the vote. Mid-December: INE’s November inflation release, after October’s 4.9%.

INE’s November inflation release, after October’s 4.9%. 24 December: the constitutional deadline, 25 days after the vote, for the new Cortes to meet.

the constitutional deadline, 25 days after the vote, for the new Cortes to meet. After the first session: the King’s consultations, then an investiture vote with no fixed date.

the King’s consultations, then an investiture vote with no fixed date. Late January 2027: the fourth-quarter labour survey and GDP flash, which are our expectation from the usual calendar and not a confirmed INE date.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Spain’s general election?

Spain votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 for the 350 seats of the Congress of Deputies. Polling stations open at 09:00 and close at 20:00 local time, including in the Canary Islands, where local time is an hour behind the mainland.

Who is ahead in the Spanish polls?

Polls project the PP and Vox together at roughly 189 to 205 seats, though the Socialists narrowed the gap in mid-November.

How many seats are needed for a majority?

An absolute majority in the 350-seat Congress requires 176 seats.

Why did Spain call an early election?

Congress voted down two emergency housing decrees on 2 October 2026, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez dissolved the Cortes on 5 October. The vote comes well ahead of the end of the legislature in 2027.

What happens after the vote?

The new Cortes must meet within 25 days of the vote, by 24 December. The King then consults party leaders and proposes a candidate, and if none is invested within two months of the first vote, new elections are called.

How is the Spanish economy doing before the vote?

INE reported 4.9% annual inflation in October 2026 and 10.18% unemployment in the third quarter. GDP grew 0.6% in the third quarter from the second, according to INE’s flash estimate.

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