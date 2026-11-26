A market-friendly name was enough to lift Brazilian stocks and the real. Nothing is settled: Trabuco has not answered and Lula has announced nothing.

File photo: the B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo.

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, jumped about 4% on Thursday 26 November 2026 on a single hope: that a banker might run the country’s economy ministry. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has sounded out Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of the board of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks, for the finance minister’s job, and investors liked what they heard.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Lula sounded out Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco’s chairman, for finance minister; no formal invitation yet.

Market. Brazil’s main stock index rose about 4% and the dollar fell to roughly 5.74 reais.

Next. Trabuco has not answered, and Lula has named no finance minister.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:06 ET, intraday.

A market-friendly name was enough to lift Brazilian stocks and the real. Nothing is settled: Trabuco has not answered and Lula has announced nothing.

Lula met Trabuco on Monday 23 November, away from the president’s official agenda, according to Brazilian press reports. Trabuco has not yet answered, and no formal invitation has been made, according to people familiar with the talks.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil stocks Email address Follow

The job matters because Lula, re-elected in October, begins a new term on 1 January 2027 with investors worried about the public accounts. In São Paulo’s financial district, known as Faria Lima, Trabuco is seen as friendly to markets, and his appointment could ease fears that government spending will slip.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The relief follows a hard week for the real, Brazil’s currency. The dollar had passed 6 reais earlier this week, Brazilian press reports say, amid worries about the public accounts.

Guilherme Abbud, chief executive of the investment firm Persevera Asset Management, called the approach “the signal the market was waiting for. It has now come.”

Neither Trabuco nor Lula has spoken publicly about the talks, as far as we found.

Trabuco has been here before: in 2014 he declined an offer of the same ministry from President Dilma Rousseff, and the economist Joaquim Levy took the job. Reports describe the current contact as exploratory, not final.

File photo: a historic bank building in downtown São Paulo.

The rally builds on Wednesday, when the Ibovespa rose 1.58% to 166,685 points. At 09:30 ET on Thursday it stood near 174,200 points, a gain of 4.5% and the high of the morning.

The dollar fell as low as 5.71 reais, about 1.8% down, at 09:30 ET, after closing Wednesday at 5.82. By 10:51 ET the index had eased to 173,131 points, still up 3.9%, and by 11:06 ET the dollar was near 5.74 reais.

Trabuco was not the only force at work on Thursday. US stock and bond markets are closed for Thanksgiving, which tends to thin trading in Brazil.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 173,246.56

+3.94% L 166,696 day range H 174,332 +9.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 100% advancing 15 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.74 -1.34% EUR / BRL 6.30 -2.53% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.54 -3.24% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +7.50% AZZA3 Financials +5.95% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +5.48% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.50% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy +2.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples +2.72% ABEV3 Utilities +2.62% ENEV3 Materials +0.25% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

173,246.56

+3.94%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,372.25

+2.99%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,529.33

+1.09%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 173,246.56 +3.94% +9.13% 166,684.61 174,332 166,696 — USD/BRL 5.74 -1.34% +6.78% 5.82 5.83 5.71 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.75 +3.36% +32.80% 41.36 43.39 42.32 19,819,300 VALE3 58.39 +2.62% -12.38% 56.90 58.61 57.54 9,206,300 ITUB4 41.63 +4.05% +4.79% 40.01 41.90 41.05 10,613,200 BBDC4 15.13 +6.62% -22.54% 14.19 15.46 14.63 50,448,600 BBAS3 15.69 +6.81% -29.61% 14.69 15.74 15.04 24,965,100 B3SA3 15.50 +6.31% +5.23% 14.58 15.76 15.06 20,027,300 ABEV3 16.24 +2.72% +18.73% 15.81 16.30 15.88 16,285,500 WEGE3 50.77 +2.26% +14.14% 49.65 50.83 49.15 4,714,600 PRIO3 61.77 +2.10% +62.49% 60.50 62.45 61.39 1,924,800 SUZB3 55.54 +0.25% +16.07% 55.40 55.64 53.04 4,215,200 RENT3 31.87 +8.70% -29.02% 29.32 32.08 30.52 6,215,400 AZZA3 16.48 +7.50% -43.62% 15.33 17.19 15.85 4,802,100 CSNA3 3.65 +5.80% -57.75% 3.45 3.74 3.55 10,095,900 GGBR4 26.40 +2.09% +37.64% 25.86 26.49 25.70 2,671,600 ENEV3 28.25 +2.62% +39.60% 27.53 28.70 28.02 5,168,800 Largest moves today RENT3

31.87

+8.70% AZZA3

16.48

+7.50% BBAS3

15.69

+6.81% BBDC4

15.13

+6.62% B3SA3

15.50

+6.31% CSNA3

3.65

+5.80% ITUB4

41.63

+4.05% IBOV

173,246.56

+3.94% The session read The Ibovespa rose 3.94%, with breadth positive — 15 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil Direct Investment Slips to US$9.1bn Read →

Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE also reported that mid-month inflation, the IPCA-15 index, rose 0.22% in November, down from 0.32% in October and below the 0.34% economists expected. The 12-month rate stands at 4.64%.

The rally rests on an expectation, not an announcement. Bradesco and Trabuco did not respond to requests for comment, and Lula’s press office did not respond either.

Other names mentioned for the job include Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Dario Durigan, the current finance minister, and Rafael Fonteles, governor of the north-eastern state of Piauí and a member of Lula’s Workers’ Party. Reports say Lula is expected to name more of his ministers around the Mercosur summit, a South American trade bloc meeting, in Montevideo on 4 December.

For US investors the catch is timing, because New York is shut. Brazil’s American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-traded shares of foreign companies), such as Bradesco’s BBD, Petrobras and Vale, cannot react until Friday’s shortened session.

A finance minister seen as disciplined would tend to calm Brazil’s borrowing costs and support the real, which helps dollar-based holders of Brazilian assets. That is an interpretation: no policy has been announced, and the next signal is Lula’s choice, with more ministers expected around the Mercosur summit on 4 December.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s stocks jump on 26 November?

Investors cheered reports that President Lula sounded out banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco for finance minister. They see him as friendly to markets.

Has Trabuco accepted the job?

No. He has not answered, and no formal invitation had been made as of Thursday morning.

Does the move affect US-listed Brazilian shares?

Not yet, because US markets are closed for Thanksgiving. Their first chance to react is the next trading session.

Connected Coverage Bradesco Chairman Floated for Finance Chief

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.