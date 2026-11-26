Rain and an unusually high tide met in Guayaquil on Wednesday night, days before Ecuador votes.

File photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ecuador: Weather

Heavy rain flooded streets across Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and its Pacific port, on the evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026. Segura EP, the city’s public security agency, counted 30 trouble spots at 19:00 and 41 affected points by 21:00.

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The flooding matters abroad because Ecuador uses the US dollar, ships its goods through Guayaquil’s port and holds local elections on Sunday 29 November. It also falls in the middle of El Niño, a Pacific warming pattern that brings heavy rain to the country’s coast.

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Key Facts Who. Segura EP, Guayaquil’s public security agency; Inamhi, Ecuador’s national weather service.

What. Rain and high tide flooded streets; 41 points were affected by 21:00.

Where. Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and Pacific port, in Guayas province.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Rain and an unusually high tide met in Guayaquil on Wednesday night, days before Ecuador votes.

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File photo: a downtown street in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, in 2011.

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Segura EP’s 21:00 count covered residential areas, avenues and access roads across the city, with some avenues blocked. No injuries or deaths have been reported in those counts.

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Inamhi, the national weather service, warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in several provinces, including Guayas, from 19:00 on Wednesday to 07:00 on Thursday 26 November. The rain met a high tide that Inocar, the navy’s oceanographic institute, put at 4.50 metres at 20:01, which hinders drainage.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

That tide belongs to a spring-tide period, called aguaje locally, forecast for 25 to 28 November. Authorities kept classes remote across the coastal region and the Galápagos Islands.

Guayaquil had already flooded on at least three days this month: 2 November, 13 November (our report) and 18 November (our report). Wednesday’s rain fell on a city already saturated by earlier storms.

The national risk agency, the Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos, has tracked the season’s rain emergencies since 29 August. Its count stood at 1,086 emergencies and 11 deaths on 3 November, and later cuts raised the toll to at least 14 deaths by 17 November.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has set Sunday 29 November for local elections, in which voters choose 23 provincial prefects, 222 mayors and urban and rural councillors. Flooded roads and a strained power grid are the logistics to watch.

Inamhi had already issued alerts for the Coast on 18 November and a red alert for Guayas, the province around Guayaquil, running to 21 November. Wednesday’s warning is the latest in a series that has run since the end of August.

The grid was already under pressure after a simultaneous blackout in Quito and Guayaquil on 23 November, and reservoirs are low. Inamhi’s alert runs until 07:00 on Thursday, and the high-tide period lasts until Saturday 28 November.

Damage costs, the number of homes hit and any overnight casualties have not been published. Updated figures from Segura EP and the risk agency will show whether the night brought worse flooding than the 41 points counted at 21:00.

Frequently Asked Questions

How bad was the flooding in Guayaquil?

Segura EP counted 41 affected points by 21:00, with blocked streets. No injuries or deaths have been reported in its counts.

Why did the high tide make it worse?

Water from heavy rain drains more slowly when the tide is high. The tide period continues until Saturday.

Could the floods affect the 29 November vote?

No official has said so. Road conditions and school closures are the points to watch.

Sources Segura EP reports of 25 November 2026, 19:00 and 21:00 · Inamhi weather alert of 25 November · Inocar and Emapag tide forecast · Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos counts of 3 and 18 November · Primary pages: Inamhi · Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos · National Electoral Council

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