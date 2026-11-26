The court ended one chapter of the LUMA contract, but who will run the island's lights next, and under whose rules, is still open.

File photo. The Old San Juan waterfront in Puerto Rico, 2013. Photo: JacksonvilleDistrict, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

PUERTO RICO · ENERGY

Puerto Rico’s governor said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that she will start choosing a new private operator for the island’s power grid. The federal board that oversees the island’s finances answered the same day that ending the contract “creates enormous uncertainty”.

The clash follows a 5-4 ruling by the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico that voided the extension of the contract of LUMA Energy, the private company that runs the grid’s wires. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and the board warned that federal recovery money for the grid could be delayed.

Key Facts Who Puerto Rico’s governor, the federal board overseeing island finances, and grid operator LUMA Energy.

What The governor will name an energy-expert transition committee; the board sees no clear plan.

When Statements on Wednesday 25 November 2026; LUMA has 10 days to ask the court to reconsider.

As of 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The court ended one chapter of the LUMA contract, but who will run the island’s lights next, and under whose rules, is still open.

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The Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Wednesday to void a 2022 extension of LUMA’s contract, the court said. The government had sued in December 2025, and the court took over the case on 5 August 2026.

At a news conference, Jenniffer González Colón said the ruling keeps a transition period of up to one year. “There will be no chaos here,” she said, promising an orderly handover.

She said she will name a committee of energy experts and has asked the Financial Oversight and Management Board to meet next week. The board is the federal panel, created under the 2016 law known as PROMESA, that supervises Puerto Rico’s budget and debt.

The governor also said companies are already interested in bidding. “We will now deliver an orderly transition,” she said.

The board’s written statement took a different tone. The board said the decision of the Government of Puerto Rico to end the contract “creates enormous uncertainty”.

It questioned moving ahead “without a clear plan or a successor company able to serve the entire electric grid of Puerto Rico”. It also said maintenance work, grid upgrades, federal rebuilding funds and the finances of the state power utility, known as PREPA, could all be hit.

The two sides agree on one point. The board said that it and successive governments, including this one, have long agreed the system should be run by a private operator.

Any new contract must also follow Puerto Rico law, PREPA’s certified fiscal plan and the board’s PROMESA power to review contracts, the board said. That gives the board a say over whoever replaces LUMA, within a one-year transition clock.

Josué Colón, executive director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority, said the selection will run under the island’s public-private partnership law, Law 29, and will be led by the government. He said an independent procurement office, known by its English initials 3PPO, which handled the talks on the LUMA and Genera PR (the power-plant operator) contracts, will not take part.

The ruling does not cancel LUMA’s duties under the original contract. LUMA must keep running the grid during the transition, under the supervision of the trial-level court.

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Business groups want a plan quickly. The Puerto Rico Industrial Association, a manufacturers’ group, asked for a public transition plan within 60 to 90 days and for protection of projects paid with federal funds.

“Reliable and competitive-cost energy is indispensable,” said its president, Rafael Vélez Domínguez, who urged a transition “without interruptions in service”. The association also asked to protect schedules for renewable-energy and battery projects that are already contracted.

Her government will lead the search for a replacement. The board objects that no successor company yet exists that could serve the whole grid, and it says any bidder will face its review.

LUMA has said it is weighing all available legal options, which leaves an appeal on the table. For US readers, the main points to watch are whether federal rebuilding money keeps flowing and how the board and the governor agree on a timetable.

The next dated step is the end of LUMA’s 10-day window to ask the court to reconsider. The governor has asked the board to meet next week, and the board says it is willing to work with the parties on a plan.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can LUMA Still Appeal?

LUMA says it is weighing all legal options, and the governor says its window to ask the court to reconsider is short. The company has not said yet what it will do.

Who Will Run the Power Grid Next?

That is not decided. The governor wants a new private operator chosen by her government with expert advice, and the oversight board says it must approve any contract.

Does This Affect Power Bills or Outages?

LUMA must keep operating the grid during the transition, so service continues for now. The board warns that delays in maintenance and upgrades are a risk if the handover is unclear.

Sources: Government of Puerto Rico, news conference of Governor Jenniffer González Colón, 25 November 2026; Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, written statement, 25 November 2026; Public-Private Partnerships Authority of Puerto Rico, interview with executive director Josué Colón, 25 November 2026; Puerto Rico Industrial Association, written statement, 25 November 2026; Supreme Court of Puerto Rico, ruling on the LUMA contract extension, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error