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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Uruguay Latin America

Uruguay Groups Fight Petition Fingerprints

By · · 4 min read
White marble Legislative Palace in Montevideo with Uruguayan and Artigas flags flying in front of its columned portico under a cloudy sky
The Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, pictured in September 2013. File photo; it does not show the Marset case. Photo: Tiana Gerfauo Gonzalez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Dozens of Uruguayan social organisations are asking for a challenge to a ruling by the Electoral Court that, they say, makes it harder to collect signatures for plebiscites. The court, known as the Corte Electoral, now requires each supporter’s thumbprint and a separate sheet of paper for every signature.

The groups say the court has no power to change the rules, because only a law passed by Parliament can limit the right to launch a popular initiative. The court says the change is meant to confirm the identity of each supporter.

Key Facts

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What. Uruguay’s Electoral Court added a thumbprint and one-signature-per-sheet rule for popular initiatives such as plebiscites.

Since. The court approved the rule on 10 March 2026 in its circular No. 12.430.

Dispute. Dozens of organisations say only Parliament can change the requirements, not the court.

Next. Five groups put their case to a committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Uruguay’s lower house.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Uruguay lets citizens force national and local votes by collecting signatures. The paperwork behind those signatures decides how easy that is.

What the Electoral Court Changed

Until now, supporting a popular initiative needed the person’s name, civic credential and signature. The Corte Electoral’s circular adds a thumbprint, and each supporter must sign a sheet of their own instead of sharing one page with others.

The court said the thumbprint is meant to make better use of its resources in confirming, with transparency, the identity of each supporter. José Garchitorena, a member of the Corte Electoral, said in June that the change gives supporters “more guarantees”.

Plaza Independencia in Montevideo with palm trees, an equestrian statue and the Palacio Salvo tower
Plaza Independencia in central Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital. File photo, December 2008: Helge Høifødt / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).
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Why the Groups Say It Is Unlawful

Víctor Bachetta of the Red Unión de la Costa, a network of more than 100 organisations that defend the environment, says the extra steps hinder signature collection and raise its cost to the point of making it very difficult. He argues the court has no authority to impose them and that the change can only be made by law.

He relies on a report by the expert José Luis Sciandro and on constitutional rules that limits on civil and political rights must be set by a formal law. Enrique Cal, president of Fucvam, a federation of housing cooperatives, also criticised the change.

Who Took the Case to Parliament

Five organisations were received by the Chamber of Deputies’ committee on constitution, codes, general legislation and administration. They include the National Movement in Defence of Social Security, a social security campaign group, an environmental group called Red de Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, and Fucvam.

They asked deputies to take up the matter, and Bachetta repeated the call this week. What the committee will do is not yet clear.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear which body would hear a formal challenge, or by what date. Whether the court will revise the circular is also open.

For readers following Uruguay news, the dispute has no direct market or trade angle. It concerns how easily citizens can put questions to a national or local vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Uruguay’s Electoral Court change?

It now requires a thumbprint from each person who backs a popular initiative, plus one signature per sheet. Before, a civic credential and a signature were enough.

Why do the groups object?

They say limits on political rights need a law passed by Parliament. They also say the extra steps make collecting signatures costly and very hard.

Has the rule been overturned?

No. The groups are asking for it to be challenged, and no change had been reported as of 12 November 2026.

Sources: Uruguay Electoral Court circular No. 12.430 of 10 March 2026 (Corte Electoral); statements by Red Unión de la Costa and Fucvam to the Chamber of Deputies committee, early November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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