Rio Times Markets · United States

American shoppers spent a little more in October 2026, but the rise was small and slower than in September. US retail sales, the monthly total of spending in shops, restaurants and online, rose 0.2% to US$748.2 billion, as analysts expected.

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The government’s own margin of error is 0.4 percentage points, so the headline is statistically hard to tell from no change. The firmer news was underneath: the control group, a core measure of spending, rose 0.6%, above the 0.4% forecast.

Key Facts What. US retail sales rose 0.2% in October 2026, to US$748.2 billion; up 6.8% on a year earlier.

Versus forecast. Headline matched the 0.2% consensus (analyst forecast). Control group beat: 0.6% against 0.4%.

Trend. September’s gain was 0.8%, so October slowed. Sales excluding autos eased from 1.1% to 0.6%.

Why. No cause is given; the gap to ex-autos may point to weaker car sales.

What ends it. A November control group below 0.5% would end the beat; 0.6% or more would confirm it.

US retail sales rose 0.2% in October 2026, matching forecasts, while the core control group measure beat them at 0.6%.

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What Changed

The US Census Bureau, the government statistics agency, reported on 17 November 2026 that retail sales rose 0.2% from September, after a 0.8% gain that month. Over 12 months sales rose 6.8%, against 6.6% in September, each measured against the same month a year earlier.

Sales excluding autos rose 0.6% against a 0.4% consensus. The control group, which leaves out the most volatile categories to track the spending that feeds directly into economic growth, also rose 0.6% against 0.4%.

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Sales excluding gasoline and autos rose 0.5%, the same as in September. Forecasts were not published for that line.

Why It Moved

The release does not name a cause, so any explanation is a likely driver, not yet confirmed. The gap between the 0.2% headline and the 0.6% reading excluding autos suggests that vehicle sales were weak in October, though the data do not show this directly.

A second possible factor is payback after September, when sales excluding autos rose 1.1% and the headline rose 0.8%. Neither explanation has been confirmed.

What It Means for You

Households kept spending on everyday goods and services in October, which supports the view that consumer demand is holding up even as the headline slows. A control group beat is a mild positive for exporters that sell into the US.

One month does not settle the direction. A 0.2% rise is within the margin of error of the survey.

What Would Change It

A control group falling back below 0.5% in November would reverse the October beat, while a third reading at or above 0.6% would confirm it. A headline above the 0.8% of September would show October was only a pause.

A headline near zero or below the 0.2% of October would suggest momentum is fading. Sales excluding autos, at 0.6%, would need to hold near that level to show the car effect was temporary.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known how much of the weakness in the headline came from car sales, because the figures used here do not break out vehicles. This first (“advance”) estimate is revised later as more shops report.

The Census Bureau also says its margin of error, a 90 percent confidence range, for the monthly change includes zero.

Sources: US Census Bureau, Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services, October 2026 (17 November 2026); consensus forecasts, control group and earlier values from the Rio Times economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did US retail sales rise in October 2026?

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October 2026 to US$748.2 billion, in line with the 0.2% analysts expected. That was slower than the 0.8% gain in September.

What is the retail sales control group?

The control group is a narrower measure of retail spending that leaves out the most volatile categories. It rose 0.6% in October 2026, above the 0.4% consensus and the 0.5% in September.

Why was the headline weaker than the core figures?

The data do not state a reason. The 0.6% rise excluding autos against the 0.2% headline points to weaker car sales as a likely driver, not yet confirmed.