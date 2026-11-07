China Confirms Talks on Three-Leader Meeting

File photo. Shenzhen's Civic Centre and Futian business district, seen from Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen, China, 27 December 2025. Photo: Pathfinbird, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts What. China’s foreign ministry says it is in contact about a Xi-Trump-Putin meeting; no date, format or agenda exists.

Where and when. Shenzhen, China, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting on Nov. 18-19, 2026.

Trade track. US and Chinese trade chiefs held a video call this week; the trade truce runs to Jan. 10, 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, gives 84.5% that Trump, Putin and Xi are seen together before 2027 (US$79,402 traded, 2:23 p.m. ET, Nov. 7).

China has confirmed that it is talking about a three-way summit of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Nothing is set, but the idea now sits on the agenda of our APEC leaders meeting Shenzhen coverage.

Beijing Opens the Door to a Trilateral

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a Beijing briefing this week that China “is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting between the three heads of state.” It is the first time Beijing has said so in public.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every APEC 2026 Shenzhen story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

No date, format or agenda has been given. The gathering would take place on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ meeting, a 21-member forum that includes the United States and Russia.

Trump has said he is open to meeting Xi and Putin to discuss nuclear arms control. Putin remains focused on the war in Ukraine.

File photo. The Luohu Port building in Shenzhen, pictured in July 2017. Photo: Qwer132477 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on APEC 2026 Shenzhen Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Trade Chiefs Speak Before the Summit

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a video call this week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing’s top trade negotiator. Greer’s office said he urged Beijing to take “concrete actions to fully implement its past commitments,” particularly on farm purchases, rare earths and other critical minerals.

China’s official account of the call described it as constructive and said Beijing raised concerns about US trade restrictions. Under the trade deal Trump and Xi struck in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025, China agreed to buy US soybeans through 2028 and to suspend new export controls on rare earths, and the truce now runs to Jan. 10, 2027.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,771

+0.03% L 75,585 day range H 75,842 -25.92% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 24% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,234 -0.11% Solana 89.04 -0.70% Gold 4,075 -0.94% USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,771 +0.03% -25.92% 75,748 75,842 75,585 8,851,673,088 ETH 2,234 -0.11% -34.31% 2,236 2,237 2,227 3,810,191,360 SOL 89.04 -0.70% -43.68% 89.67 89.67 88.77 848,904,704 XRP 1.16 -0.01% -49.15% 1.16 1.16 1.15 1,006,687,808 BNB 697.96 +0.39% -29.51% 695.24 698.09 693.50 969,993,536 ADA 0.18 -0.83% -68.31% 0.18 0.18 0.18 103,646,968 DOGE 0.07 -0.54% -59.64% 0.07 0.07 0.07 228,604,064 AVAX 8.18 -0.56% -53.22% 8.22 8.22 8.15 156,832,336 LINK 10.72 -0.92% -30.91% 10.82 10.82 10.72 141,555,552 DOT 0.90 +0.19% -72.35% 0.90 0.90 0.89 38,677,760 LTC 52.14 +0.06% -50.86% 52.11 52.26 51.85 119,977,952 BCH 245.63 -1.48% -50.47% 249.31 249.31 244.97 146,107,280 TRX 0.32 +0.14% +9.85% 0.32 0.32 0.32 218,358,000 XLM 0.15 -0.14% -46.79% 0.15 0.15 0.15 77,147,848 HBAR 0.07 -0.65% -62.02% 0.07 0.07 0.07 25,691,596 NEAR 3.70 -0.69% +25.77% 3.73 3.73 3.66 304,223,264 ATOM 1.37 -0.60% -53.73% 1.37 1.37 1.35 19,785,834 AAVE 130.29 -0.98% -35.65% 131.58 132.05 129.91 117,072,248 Largest moves today BCH

245.63

-1.48% AAVE

130.29

-0.98% LINK

10.72

-0.92% ADA

0.18

-0.83% SOL

89.04

-0.70% NEAR

3.70

-0.69% HBAR

0.07

-0.65% ATOM

1.37

-0.60% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.03%, with breadth negative — 4 of 17 names higher. BNB led, while BCH lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

What the Analysts Expect

Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington policy institute, expects the meeting to happen. She says the open questions are its format and content.

Craig Singleton, senior director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a US think tank, says it may be little more than a photo opportunity with “diminishing diplomatic returns.” Danny Russel, a former senior State Department official under President Barack Obama, says Putin has the most to gain from a leaders’ trilateral.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the contract “Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?” traded at 84.5% at 2:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 7, with US$79,402 traded. A separate Polymarket contract gives a 94.9% price that Trump meets Xi by Nov. 30.

These prices are bets, not polls or official statements. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Dates and Venue to Watch

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, with the APEC CEO Summit, a business forum, on Nov. 17-18, according to China’s December 2025 announcement. It is the third time China has hosted APEC and the first time in 12 years.

Trump is expected to meet Xi in Shenzhen for the third time this year. The summit theme is “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is on China Standard Time (UTC+8), 13 hours ahead of US Eastern time in November. A session that opens at 9 a.m. in Shenzhen would begin at 8 p.m. ET the previous evening.

We have not found a US broadcaster or livestream confirmed for the leaders’ meeting. Trade headlines from the summit could move soybean, rare-earth and chip-related stocks, so US investors will watch for any change to the truce.

What Is Not Known

The start times of the leaders’ sessions, the exact venue and the official programme could not be confirmed, so no ET schedule can be given. We found no confirmation from the White House or Beijing that Trump or Putin will attend.

Neither side has said which trade measures it objects to. We also found no recent named poll on whether the meeting will happen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?

It is not settled. China’s foreign ministry says it is in communication with relevant parties, but no date, format or agenda has been announced.

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting?

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18-19, 2026, in Shenzhen. The CEO Summit runs Nov. 17-18.

What is the status of the US-China trade truce?

The truce was extended to Jan. 10, 2027, around Xi’s September visit to the White House. US officials want Beijing to meet its Busan commitments, while China cites concerns over US trade restrictions.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice