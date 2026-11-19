The meeting itself is confirmed; what the three leaders agreed, including any pledge on oil supply or nuclear risk, rests so far on the Kremlin's account.

The Luohu Port building in Shenzhen, on the mainland side of the Lo Wu crossing from Hong Kong, pictured in July 2017. Photo: Qwer132477 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

World: Summit

The leaders of the United States, Russia and China met together on Thursday 19 November 2026 at Kylin Villa, a state residence at the foot of Mount Kylin in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The White House had said on 13 November that it would be the first three-way meeting of the three leaders.

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For readers in the United States, the talks matter because they concern nuclear weapons, the war in Ukraine and energy supply. The Kremlin, Russia’s presidency, published a joint statement that it says all three leaders agreed, including a pledge to raise production of petroleum products, but the White House has not confirmed it.

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Key Facts When. Thursday 19 November 2026, at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of APEC.

Who. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

First. The White House said on 13 November it would be their first three-way meeting.

Open. The Kremlin published a joint statement; the White House has not confirmed it.

The meeting itself is confirmed; what the three leaders agreed, including any pledge on oil supply or nuclear risk, rests so far on the Kremlin’s account.

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What Happened in Shenzhen

The three leaders met at Kylin Villa on Thursday 19 November, the main day of the APEC summit. Trump and Xi also held separate talks that day.

In opening remarks, Putin said the three countries share responsibility for peace and security, and Xi called the meeting of groundbreaking significance. Nuclear weapons were on the agenda, with the three holding the world’s largest arsenals.

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Why the Nuclear Talks Matter

New START, the last treaty limiting US and Russian long-range nuclear forces, expired on 5 February 2026, and Russia said it would act responsibly after its expiry. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish research body, estimated total inventories in January 2025 at 5,459 nuclear warheads for Russia, 5,177 for the United States and at least 600 for China.

China’s smaller arsenal is the main obstacle to a three-way deal. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on 5 February 2026 that China would not take part in disarmament negotiations at this stage.

Residential towers in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city that hosted the APEC summit. (File photo)

What the Kremlin Says Was Agreed

The Kremlin published a joint statement with a preamble and four points that it says Trump, Putin and Xi agreed, and Chinese state media also reported it. It says a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and it commits the three to keep talking about reducing nuclear risks.

The statement also calls for United Nations reform, says institutions such as the International Criminal Court must not abuse their jurisdiction and must respect the immunity of state officials, and calls for higher production and supply of petroleum products. The White House had not confirmed the statement when it appeared.

Why Oil Is Part of the Story

Energy supply is part of the talks, which is why the statement’s oil language matters. A confirmed agreement among the three powers to raise supply would matter for fuel prices in the United States, but only the Kremlin has described one so far.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the immediate effect is unlikely to show at the pump or in markets, because no binding deal has been confirmed. The next signal will be a published text from any of the three governments, or a date for follow-up arms talks.

In Plain English

APEC: a yearly forum of Asia-Pacific economies, hosted this year by China.

a yearly forum of Asia-Pacific economies, hosted this year by China. Kremlin: the office of Russia’s president.

the office of Russia’s president. New START: the 2010 US-Russia treaty that capped long-range nuclear warheads and launchers.

the 2010 US-Russia treaty that capped long-range nuclear warheads and launchers. International Criminal Court: a tribunal in The Hague that prosecutes war crimes; the United States, Russia and China are not members.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Washington accepts the statement published by the Kremlin, how large any increase in petroleum supply would be, or whether the leaders set a date for further talks. We also do not know whether China’s refusal to join formal nuclear arms talks has changed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump, Putin and Xi discuss in Shenzhen?

They met on 19 November on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with nuclear arms and the war in Ukraine on the agenda. The Kremlin published a joint statement it says all three agreed.

Did they agree to raise oil production?

The Kremlin’s statement calls for higher production and supply of petroleum products. The White House has not confirmed it.

Is there a nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia?

New START, the last such treaty, expired on 5 February 2026. No replacement has been confirmed.

Was this the first meeting of all three leaders?

The White House said on 13 November that it would be the first three-way meeting of the three leaders. The meeting took place on 19 November.

Sources The White House (statement of 13 November 2026) · the Kremlin’s joint statement and readout of 19 November 2026 · SIPRI Yearbook 2025 on world nuclear forces · US State Department on New START · briefing of China’s foreign ministry, February 2026.

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