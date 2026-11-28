Villages in East Darfur have burned after a dispute over grazing, community sources say. No official toll has been published.

Herders move cattle in search of grazing and water in Sudan, March 2021. (Photo: Reem Ahmed Elomarabi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Conflict: Sudan

Dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed and several villages burned in about three days of tribal attacks in Yassin locality, a district of Sudan’s East Darfur state, community sources told local media on Saturday 28 November 2026. No official or independent toll exists, so the figures below are local accounts.

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The attacks pit groups from the Rizeigat tribe against villages inhabited by the Bargo tribe, in Darfur, a region of western Sudan, most of which the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s army since April 2023, controls. For readers in the United States, it shows a war between two armed forces now setting farming and herding communities against each other.

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Key Facts Who. Rizeigat tribal groups; some attackers allegedly in the Rapid Support Forces.

What. Dozens reportedly killed, villages burned, many displaced; no official toll exists.

Where-When. Yassin district, East Darfur state, Sudan, about 26 to 28 November 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, puts a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December at 5% (28 November, 1:55 p.m. ET).

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Villages in East Darfur have burned after a dispute over grazing, community sources say. No official toll has been published.

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In a statement issued in Arabic on Saturday 28 November, community sources said: “Dozens of civilians have been killed and others wounded in ethnically-based attacks, ongoing for about three days, carried out by groups from the Rizeigat tribe on villages inhabited by the Bargo tribe in Yassin locality, East Darfur.” Reports differ on how many people have fled, from dozens of families to about 1,000 families.

The same sources say the trouble began at Kasab, also spelled Kasib, where Bargo farmers refused to let Rizeigat herders bring cattle and camels onto their farms. A herder then shot at the farmers and killed three.

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The sources name Sulia, Muhajiriya and Kasab as burned villages. They say attackers also hit Sharm and Kulaeed on Friday 27 November, the third day in a row.

The sources say the attackers used heavy and light weapons and drones, and that some belong to the RSF. That claim is unconfirmed.

A market in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, far from the fighting described here. Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The start date is itself disputed. The Yassin Humanitarian Emergency Rooms Council, a local volunteer network, put it on Monday 23 November, while the later report gives 26 November.

On Tuesday 24 November, council volunteer Abdullah Ibrahim Adam said: “Armed clashes took place yesterday between farmers and herders in the Kasib area of Yassin locality.” He counted five dead and six wounded, and said calm was returning after RSF units and tribal leaders intervened.

Local media counted 14 dead on both sides by Friday 27 November, before the latest reports spoke of dozens. The counts differ and none is independently verified, so the true toll is not known.

Tribal administrations in Yassin and the neighbouring Asalaya locality stepped in, according to the reports. Neither Sudan’s authorities nor the RSF had commented as of Saturday 28 November.

Separately, Sudanese civilian and political forces held the seventh round of the “Nyon Process”, informal peace consultations, in Switzerland from 25 to 28 November 2026. The Swiss government and Promediation, a mediation organisation, support the process, which is meant for Sudanese political forces rather than the two armies.

Adam also linked scarce rain and little fodder to rising tension, and asked aid groups to help with a drought he tied to El Niño, a climate pattern. Disputes between herders and farmers over grazing and land flare from time to time in Darfur, and the war between the army and the RSF now overlays them.

The confirmed toll, who fired in the later attacks, and whether the army or the RSF will respond are not known. Each side’s own account is therefore still missing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Yassin locality?

Community sources say groups from the Rizeigat tribe have attacked villages of the Bargo tribe for several days. No official or independent account confirms the toll.

Who is blamed for the attacks?

Community sources blame Rizeigat groups and say some attackers belong to the RSF, which is unconfirmed. Neither Sudan’s authorities nor the RSF has commented.

Is the death toll confirmed?

No. Community sources say dozens, local media counted 14 by Friday 27 November, and no official figure exists.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: statements by community sources in Yassin locality; Yassin Humanitarian Emergency Rooms Council; Polymarket market data (28 November 2026)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error