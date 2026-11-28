Algerians are choosing local councils on Saturday, and the turnout figure will show whether July’s participation was a one-off.

Photo: Rachid Hamatou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

ALGERIA · ELECTIONS

Algerians went to the polls on Saturday 28 November 2026 to choose the councillors who run their towns and provinces. Army General Saïd Chanegriha, the head of the army, voted at a middle school in Algiers, Radio Algérie, the state broadcaster, reported at 11:52 local time (10:52 GMT).

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Voters in 1,541 communes and 69 provinces are choosing councils that run roads, schools and waste collection, TSA, an Algerian news site, explained on 28 November 2026. For a reader abroad the number to watch is turnout, which ANIE, the National Independent Elections Authority, releases in steps.

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Key Facts Who. Algerian voters and parties, choosing local councillors.

What. Elections for municipal councils and provincial assemblies.

Where. 1,541 communes and 69 wilayas, Algeria’s towns and provinces.

When. Saturday 28 November 2026, polls open 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:10 GMT.

Algerians are choosing local councils on Saturday, and the turnout figure will show whether July’s participation was a one-off.

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File photo, 2006. Apartment blocks in central Algiers at night, with the Martyrs’ Memorial lit on the hill behind. (Photo: Bachounda, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Polling stations opened at 08:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and are due to close at 19:00, Radio Algérie reported on 28 November, citing APS, the state news agency. The ANIE president may extend closing by one hour, and the electorate is 24,236,959 voters, the same report said.

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TSA cited the latest ANIE figures at 07:15 on 28 November: 162,864 candidates, of whom 141,388 stand for communal councils and 21,476 for provincial assemblies. Echorouk, an Algerian daily, gave the same electorate figure of 24,236,959.

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Chanegriha is also minister-delegate to the defence minister, a junior ministerial post, and Echorouk named his polling station as the Ahmed Bey middle school. Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb voted at 11:20 local time in Bouchaoui, an Algiers suburb, TSA’s live blog recorded.

We found no vote or statement by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday. No words of Chanegriha were reported either.

ANIE planned a first figure, covering polling up to 12:00, for 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT). It had not published it on the pages we checked at 12:10 GMT, so we cannot say how many Algerians have voted.

The second figure is due at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) and the third, covering the whole day, at 21:00 (20:00 GMT). That is the ANIE schedule of Friday 27 November, as TSA reported.

The yardstick is the local vote of Saturday 27 November 2021, which ended at 36.58% for communal councils and 34.76% for provincial assemblies, according to final results ANIE announced on Wednesday 22 December 2021, Radio Algérie reported. On the evening of the vote the then ANIE president, Mohamed Charfi, gave provisional figures of 35.97% and 34.39%, and the communal figure at 16:00 was 24.27%, Algerie360, an Algerian news site, reported on 28 November 2021.

The legislative elections of Thursday 2 July 2026 drew 21.24% of voters inside Algeria and 10.75% of Algerians abroad, according to final results the Constitutional Court announced, Radio Algérie, citing APS, reported on 18 July 2026. The FLN, the National Liberation Front and Algeria’s former single party, came first with 91 of 407 seats.

Parties want to show their weight, TSA wrote in its explainer on 28 November 2026. Atmane Mazouz, president of the RCD, the Rally for Culture and Democracy party, said at 12:55 local time in TSA’s live blog: “I call for a massive turnout for change!” (our translation).

Youcef Aouchiche, first secretary of the FFS, the Socialist Forces Front party, told abstainers at 13:00 local time in TSA’s live blog that “abstention is not a fatality.” Abstaining, he said, leaves the status quo “greater room to manoeuvre” to entrench immobility (our translation).

A new organic law on political parties, in force since April 2026, lets the interior minister seek the dissolution through the courts of a party that fields no candidates in two consecutive elections, TSA reported on 24 April 2026. TSA’s explainer of 28 November 2026 says taking part is therefore now a question of survival for parties.

TSA expects higher turnout than in July because local councils handle daily matters, and it says the campaign was about local development. The opposite worry, low trust in elections, rests only on two figures, 36.58% in 2021 and 21.24% in July, and we claim nothing more.

Our earlier report on the approved candidate lists, our report on early voting for nomads on Wednesday 25 November and our report on the traffic ban around the vote give the run-up to the vote. We found no date for the final results, so the evening announcements are the next fixed points.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will we know the turnout?

ANIE announces preliminary turnout in steps through the day, ending when polls close in the evening. We found no date for the final results.

Why do local elections matter?

Local councils handle daily matters such as roads, schools and waste collection, according to TSA. For parties, taking part also matters for their legal standing under the new party law, TSA wrote.

Who is Saïd Chanegriha?

He is Algeria’s army chief of staff and a minister-delegate at the defence ministry. Radio Algérie reported that he voted in Algiers.

Sources Radio Algérie, citing the state news agency APS, 28 November 2026, 18 July 2026 and 22 December 2021; TSA (Tout sur l’Algérie) explainer and live blog, 28 November 2026; Echorouk, 28 November 2026; Algerie360, 28 November 2021; ANIE turnout schedule of 27 November 2026 and candidate figures, as reported by TSA

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