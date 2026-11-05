Nigeria’s Transcorp Power Shares Gain 10%

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria’s Transcorp Power Shares Gain 10%

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Aerial view of the business district in Abuja, Nigeria's capital
Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, seen from the air. File photo, Rio Times archive; it does not show a Transcorp Power plant.
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NIGERIA · BUSINESS

Key Facts

  • The company Transcorp Power is a Nigerian electricity generator listed on Nigeria’s main stock exchange, in Lagos.
  • The move Its shares rose 9.97% to 203 naira (US$0.15) on Wednesday 4 November 2026.
  • The results Profit before tax for nine months fell 8.9% to 83.1 billion naira (about US$62 million).
  • The catch Revenue fell 13.7%, hit by gas shortages and vandalised power lines.

Transcorp Power, a Nigerian company that sells electricity into the national grid, saw its shares jump 9.97% on Wednesday 4 November 2026, close to the 10% daily limit of the Nigerian Exchange, the country’s main stock exchange. It was the biggest gainer of the day, while the exchange’s main index rose 0.19%.

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The rally came less than two weeks after the company reported that its profit shrank while its margins widened. For US readers, it is a close look at what happens to a Nigerian power producer when gas and grid problems cut into sales.

What Happened on the Exchange

Transcorp Power closed at 203 naira (about US$0.15) on Wednesday 4 November 2026, up 9.97% on the day. The Nigerian Exchange’s All-Share Index, its main gauge, ended at 254,762.81 points, up 0.19%.

The total value of all listed shares rose by 307 billion naira (about US$229 million) to 165.42 trillion naira (about US$123 billion). Investors traded 552.31 million shares worth 37.46 billion naira (about US$28 million), in a market with 27 gainers and 23 losers.

Banks also helped the index, but Transcorp Power led the list of risers. The other big gainers were Caverton Offshore Support, an offshore services firm, and E-Tranzact, a payments company, each up more than 9%.

Profit Fell, Margins Rose

The company published its nine-month results to 30 September 2026 on Friday 23 October 2026. Revenue fell 13.7% to 266.1 billion naira (about US$198 million), from 308.5 billion naira (about US$229 million) a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit slipped 8.9% to 83.1 billion naira (about US$62 million), from 91.18 billion naira (about US$68 million). As costs fell faster than sales, the pre-tax profit margin widened to 31.2% from 29.6%.

The balance sheet grew while sales shrank. Total assets, everything the company owns, rose 11.7% to 629.5 billion naira (about US$468 million), and shareholders’ funds, the owners’ stake on the books, rose 8.9% to 199.8 billion naira (about US$149 million).

Cash and equivalents jumped 365% to 10.3 billion naira (about US$7.7 million). Retained earnings, the profit kept in the business rather than paid out, rose 11.5% to 147.7 billion naira (about US$110 million).

Why Sales Dropped

The company blamed three problems: limited gas supply to its plants, vandalism of transmission lines that carry power to customers, and delays in turbine parts caused by global supply-chain disruption that it links to the Middle East crisis. Less gas and fewer working power lines mean less electricity reaches customers.

Transcorp Power’s Managing Director Peter Ikenga said the results show the resilience of the business despite external challenges. Its Chief Financial Officer Evans Okpogoro pointed to financial discipline and prudent capital management.

Transcorp Power’s results sit inside those of its parent, Transcorp, a Nigerian conglomerate also listed in Lagos. The group reported a nine-month pre-tax profit of 111.4 billion naira (about US$83 million), so the power unit’s 83.1 billion naira equals about three-quarters of it.

Office towers in the central business district of Lagos, Nigeria
Office towers in central Lagos, home of the Nigerian Exchange. File photo, Rio Times archive.

What It Means for You

We know of no US listing for Transcorp Power, so American investors would need funds that hold Nigerian stocks or a broker with access to Lagos. The naira trades near 1,345 per US dollar, so every 1,000 naira equals about US$0.74.

The story also shows a wider Nigerian problem: a profitable power producer can still lose sales when gas and grid lines fail. For businesses and visitors in Nigeria, it is a reminder that supply problems have not gone away.

Our report on new grid capacity in Kano shows the other side of the same story, with new supply coming online. Our earlier Nigerian market report covers the days before this rally.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why buyers pushed the shares up on 4 November, since its results had been public since 23 October. The results also do not say how much of the profit will go to shareholders.

The results do not say how much power the company sold, or how soon the gas and grid problems might ease. The shares can also swing sharply from day to day, so one session says little about the trend.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Transcorp Power Do?

It generates electricity and sells it into Nigeria’s national grid. Its shares trade on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos under the ticker TRANSPOWER.

How Much Did Transcorp Power Earn in 2026?

In the nine months to 30 September 2026, pre-tax profit was 83.1 billion naira (about US$62 million), down 8.9%. Revenue was 266.1 billion naira (about US$198 million), down 13.7%.

Why Did Its Revenue Fall?

The company cites gas supply limits, vandalised transmission lines and delayed turbine parts. It says its margins still improved.

Can US Investors Buy Transcorp Power?

We know of no US listing for the company. Access is through Nigerian brokers or funds that hold Nigerian stocks, and this article is not investment advice.

Sources: Nigerian Exchange Group, daily market data, 4 November 2026; Transcorp Power Plc, nine-month 2026 results release and statements by its management, 23 October 2026; Transcorp Group, Q3 2026 press release filed with the Nigerian Exchange, 23 October 2026; RT market data, naira rate of 1,344.8 per US dollar, 5 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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