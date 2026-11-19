Police have released only the outline of a case whose name matches a well-known government support scheme, and they have said nothing yet about alleged offences.

File photo, December 2015. The Paramaribo waterfront seen across the Suriname River. (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Suriname

Three women who work at Suriname’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing are in police custody in a criminal investigation that police call the Koopkrachtversterking case. The word is Dutch for “purchasing-power strengthening”, the name the government gives to its cash support for civil servants, pensioners and other groups.

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The Korps Politie Suriname (KPS), the national police, did not say what the three are suspected of. It named them only by initials, J.A., J.S. and O.A., and said the investigation continues.

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Key Facts Who. Three women civil servants at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing, named only by initials.

What. Arrested Monday 16 November 2026 by the police Joint Investigation Team; held after police consulted prosecutors.

Not known. The alleged offences, the officials’ posts and whether anyone else is a suspect.

Status. Police said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the investigation continues.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Police have released only the outline of a case whose name matches a well-known government support scheme, and they have said nothing yet about alleged offences.

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What the Police Have Said

In a statement published on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the KPS said its Joint Investigation Team arrested three female civil servants on Monday 16 November. The statement uses its Dutch name, Gemengd Onderzoeksteam, and does not describe how the team is made up.

After consulting the Openbaar Ministerie, Suriname’s public prosecution service, the police placed all three women in custody. The police wording means they are held while the inquiry goes on, and they are suspects, not convicted of anything.

The statement does not describe the alleged offences, the women’s positions at the ministry or any role they may have played. It says only that the arrests were made in the criminal investigation into the Koopkrachtversterking case.

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What Koopkrachtversterking Means

Koopkrachtversterking is the label Suriname’s government has used for support measures meant to protect household spending power. At its first meeting of 2024, the government approved a package that took effect in January 2024 and gave civil servants an extra payment on top of the existing support.

Under that decision, pensioners and recipients of the AOV, the Algemene Oudedagsvoorziening (Suriname’s state basic pension), and of welfare support receive 70% of the civil-servant amount, though the government page does not say whether that applies to the extra payment. The same package raised the tax-free income threshold and widened the lower tax brackets, so it reached private-sector workers too.

The police statement does not say whether the criminal case concerns those payments, which years it covers or how much money is at issue. We therefore do not link the arrests to any specific payment round.

Cranes at the harbour of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital. File photo, not related to the case. photo, 2009. Cranes at the harbor of Paramaribo.

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

Support schemes of this kind reach many groups: the January 2024 decision gave pensioners and basic-pension recipients 70% of the civil-servant amount. A criminal case inside a ministry that deals with such programmes will be watched closely, even though police have not said the case concerns those payments.

Readers who follow Suriname’s public finances can read our separate report on the country’s unfinished anti-money-laundering laws. The police have not linked the two topics.

What Is Not Known

The police have not said which offences are under investigation, whether the women have lawyers or when they will next appear before a prosecutor or judge. They have also not said whether more arrests are planned.

We have no figure for the amount of money involved. Until police or prosecutors publish more, the only confirmed facts are the arrests, the custody and the ministry where the three work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in Suriname’s Koopkrachtversterking case?

Three female civil servants of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing, identified by police only as J.A., J.S. and O.A. Police arrested them on Monday 16 November 2026.

What are the three officials suspected of?

Police have not said. Their statement describes only a criminal investigation into the Koopkrachtversterking case.

What does Koopkrachtversterking mean?

It is Dutch for “purchasing-power strengthening”, the government’s label for support measures that protect household spending power. Police have not said whether the case concerns those payments.

Are the three women charged?

Police say they were placed in custody after consulting the Openbaar Ministerie, the public prosecution service. No charges have been announced.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error