Promigas sold as much as a year ago, but the interest on its new debt cut deeply into what was left for shareholders.

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COLOMBIA · ENERGY

Promigas, a Colombian company that moves and sells natural gas, said in mid-November 2026 that profit for its shareholders fell 24.3% in the first nine months of the year. The figure was 674.7 billion pesos (about US$202 million), down from 891.0 billion pesos (about US$267 million) a year earlier.

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Revenue held steady at 5.47 trillion pesos (about US$1.64 billion), so the drop came mainly from higher financial expenses, lower financial income and lower profit from associated companies. For US readers, the result shows what a debt-funded push into solar power costs a Latin American energy group that sold US$920 million of international hybrid bonds, a type of subordinated debt that counts partly as equity, in June.

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Key Facts The company Promigas runs gas pipelines and distribution in Colombia and Peru and is adding solar power.

Profit Shareholders’ profit fell 24.3% to about US$202 million in January to September 2026.

Revenue Sales were flat at about US$1.64 billion, 0.2% below the same period of 2025.

The cause Financial expenses rose 23.7%, mainly interest on new debt tied to the Krelo solar purchase.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Promigas sold as much as a year ago, but the interest on its new debt cut deeply into what was left for shareholders.

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What Happened

Promigas, which owns gas pipelines and local gas distributors in Colombia and Peru, published its results for January to September 2026 in mid-November. Consolidated revenue, which adds up the parent company and its subsidiaries, was 5.47 trillion pesos (about US$1.64 billion) for January to September, 0.2% below the same period of 2025.

Total profit including partners in group companies was 770.9 billion pesos (about US$231 million), down 23.25%. Of that, 674.7 billion pesos went to Promigas shareholders and 96.2 billion pesos (about US$29 million) to the partners.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Why Profit Fell

Financial expenses rose 23.7% to 744.3 billion pesos (about US$223 million) from 601.7 billion pesos (about US$180 million). The company attributed the increase mainly to higher interest on bank loans and bonds tied to new debt.

Financial income fell 12.9% to 302.5 billion pesos (about US$91 million), and profit from associated companies dropped 14.3% to 191.3 billion pesos (about US$57 million). Charges for bad debts rose to 92.8 billion pesos (about US$28 million) from 81.0 billion pesos (about US$24 million).

Operating profit slipped 4.31% to 1.46 trillion pesos (about US$437 million), a smaller fall than the drop in net profit. Financial costs, not operations, did most of the damage.

The Solar Bet and the Debt

On 27 May 2026 Promigas completed the purchase of Zelestra LatAm, a solar power developer now called Krelo, a platform with projects in Colombia, Peru and Chile. It paid US$456.5 million in cash and funded the deal with a bank loan of US$459.2 million.

Total liabilities rose to 17.99 trillion pesos (about US$5.38 billion) from 13.66 trillion pesos (about US$4.09 billion) at the end of 2025, an increase of about US$1.3 billion. Assets grew 20.2% to 24.87 trillion pesos (about US$7.44 billion), largely because of the Krelo purchase and pipelines under construction.

Krelo added 4.6 billion pesos (about US$1.4 million) to group profit between the 27 May purchase and September. Cash generated by operations nearly doubled, up 96.25% to 1.09 trillion pesos (about US$326 million).

What It Means for You

If you hold Colombian or Latin American energy bonds through a US fund, this report shows leverage rising: liabilities grew about 4.33 trillion pesos (about US$1.3 billion) in nine months while profit fell. Operating cash flow nearly doubled, which is a counterweight to the growing interest bill.

The pesos in this article convert at 3,341 per US dollar, the market rate on 19 November 2026. The report does not address household gas prices, so consumers should not read it as a signal on tariffs.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the higher interest bill is a one-off and how much will repeat. The full-year effect of the Krelo loan will only show when Promigas reports its fourth-quarter results.

The company has not broken down why financial income fell 12.9%. Nor is it known how quickly Krelo’s projects will add to profit.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also the Promigas company profile, our report on Celsia’s quarterly profit and the Ecopetrol gas deal with Venezuela.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Promigas?

Promigas is a Colombian company that transports and distributes natural gas and is expanding into solar power. It operates in Colombia, Peru and Chile.

How Much Profit Did Promigas Make in 2026?

Profit for Promigas shareholders was 674.7 billion pesos (about US$202 million) from January to September 2026. That is 24.3% less than a year earlier.

Why Did Promigas Profit Fall?

Financial expenses rose 23.7% to 744.3 billion pesos (about US$223 million), mainly interest on new debt. Financial income and profit from associated companies also fell.

What Is Krelo?

Krelo is the new name of Zelestra LatAm, a solar power platform Promigas bought on 27 May 2026. It has projects in Colombia, Peru and Chile.

Sources: Promigas S.A. E.S.P., third-quarter 2026 results and consolidated financial statements, November 2026; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, issuer disclosures, November 2026; exchange rate USD/COP 3,341.26 (RT market data), 19 November 2026.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error