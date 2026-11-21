Both sides of Sudan's war stand accused of killing civilians in the same corner of Kordofan. None of the accounts has yet been independently confirmed.

File photo, 2024. A street in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, with roadside stalls at dusk; it does not show the events in this report. (Photo: Tawsol58, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SUDAN · WAR

A local rights group says fighters of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary force at war with the army, killed three civilians near Abu Qalb, a rural area of West Kordofan state. The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory made the accusation in a statement reported on 20 and 21 November 2026, and it has not been independently verified.

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It came in a week when army air raids around Abu Qalb killed at least 17 civilians, the observatory says. For readers abroad, it shows civilians caught between bombs from the air and gunmen on the ground.

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Key Facts Who The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local monitoring group, accuses RSF fighters of killing three civilians.

Where Abu Qalb and nearby Al-Shanabla village, West Kordofan state, Sudan.

Air raids Army raids around Abu Qalb killed at least 17 civilians this week, the observatory says.

Prediction markets Polymarket (US platform): Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 8% (21 Nov, 5:29 a.m. ET).

As of 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

Both sides of Sudan’s war stand accused of killing civilians in the same corner of Kordofan. None of the accounts has yet been independently confirmed.

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Sudan’s war began on 15 April 2023 between the army, formally the Sudanese Armed Forces, and the RSF. Kordofan, a region in the centre of the country, is now a front line, with the army pushing towards RSF strongholds in West Kordofan.

The observatory calls attacks on civilians and looting a grave breach of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes. It wants rights and aid groups to document the abuses independently, keep the evidence and prepare accountability before local and international justice bodies.

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The observatory says its information on the three deaths came from survivors. It names Salah Bakhit as the first victim, shot directly in Abu Qalb after being accused of backing the army.

File photo, 2016. Rain over open ground near El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, where many displaced people have fled. Photo: Evon2023, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Two other men, Abu Hushaym Mohamed and Omar Mohamed Ali, were killed in the neighbouring village of Al-Shanabla, also called Al-Dumeira, the observatory says. The attackers then looted their cattle.

Abu Qalb lies in Abu Zabad locality, the area around the West Kordofan town of Abu Zabad. The observatory says residents there faced both air raids and killings on the ground in the same week.

A second group, the Dar Hamar Emergency Room, a local volunteer emergency-response group, makes similar accusations. It says the RSF carried out massacres in Abu Qalb, including killings in the market, and that its fighters looted villages around it.

These are the two groups’ own claims, and the RSF’s side of the story is not known. The three deaths rest on one observatory statement and one separate appeal, so they remain allegations.

The same observatory blames the army’s air campaign for at least 17 civilian deaths in the Abu Qalb area this week and the displacement of about 3,000 people. Army warplanes bombed villages around Al-Nuhud, Ghubeish, Abu Zabad and Wad Banda, four towns in West Kordofan that the observatory describes as RSF-held, while the army advances there.

The observatory has not said how that count relates to the single strikes below, so the figures should not be added together. On Sunday 15 November 2026 a strike on Abu Qalb killed 15 civilians, including four children, according to the observatory, which attributed it to army drones.

Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese rights group, put the toll from the 15 November attack at 13 on 16 November and blamed army warplanes. The Sudan Founding Alliance, a political coalition that backs the RSF, put the toll at nine.

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 a drone hit a school sheltering displaced families in Ghubeish, and the observatory counted at least 16 dead. That toll is preliminary, and who flew the drone is not established.

The observatory says many civilians have fled towards Darfur, the western region, or to El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, after RSF fighters looted markets and homes. That is the observatory’s account, and the RSF’s side is not known.

For families, the choice is stark: the observatory says those who flee the RSF can meet army drones, and those who stay face looting. It has demanded urgent protection, aid and medical access for the wounded and displaced at Abu Qalb.

No date or body has been named for any investigation. Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army’s special operations forces, said troops had “dismantled the defenses and positions” of the RSF in areas northeast of Abu Zabad, and more is on Sudan news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is accused of the killings near Abu Qalb?

The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory accuses fighters of the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary force at war with Sudan’s army. The accusation has not been independently verified.

Does the observatory blame only one side?

No. It also says army air raids and drone strikes killed civilians in the area, so it holds both sides to account.

What does the observatory want next?

It wants independent documentation of the abuses and protection for civilians. It also wants aid and medical access for the wounded and displaced.

Sources: Kordofan Human Rights Observatory statement, 20 November 2026; Dar Hamar Emergency Room appeal; Polymarket market page.





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