One pollster, one week to go: the right keeps its majority on paper, but the Socialists are gaining.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, centre, in Santander, northern Spain.

Spain Election 2026 · Polls

Spain’s Socialists are closing the gap, but not fast enough to change the arithmetic. A GAD3 poll for the Madrid newspaper ABC, dated Sunday, 22 November, gives the conservative People’s Party (PP) and the hard-line conservative party Vox 194 of the 350 seats in Congress.

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That is 18 more than the 176 needed to govern, with the vote one week away on Sunday, 29 November. Our Spain Election 2026 dossier tracks the race to the ballot box.

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Key Facts Who. GAD3, a Spanish polling firm working for the Madrid newspaper ABC, questioned about 1,500 voters on 16 to 19 November.

What. The People’s Party (PP) would win 131 seats, the Socialists (PSOE) 110 and Vox 63.

Where. Spain’s Congress has 350 seats, so a majority needs 176.

When. Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November. As of 22 November 2026, 1:50 a.m. ET (7:50 a.m. Madrid).

Prediction markets. Polymarket: PP 72% to win; PP and Vox majority 90% (1:50 a.m. ET, 22 Nov).

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Spain's Conservatives Lead Polls Before Vote

One pollster, one week to go: the right keeps its majority on paper, but the Socialists are gaining.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, announced the snap election on 5 October by royal decree 806/2026, which dissolved the parliament elected in July 2023. The official gazette, the BOE, published the decree on 6 October, and the new parliament is due to meet on Wednesday, 23 December.

GAD3’s three polls for ABC tell a story of a right that peaked in early November. The PP and Vox together held 198 seats on 12 October and 199 on 9 November, and now hold 194.

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Since the survey of 3 to 5 November, the PP has lost 5 seats, the Socialists have gained 7 and Vox is unchanged at 63. The gap between the two biggest parties has shrunk from 33 seats to 21.

Spain’s Congress of Deputies in Madrid, pictured in November 2023. Photo: Javier Perez Montes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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In vote share the PP stands at 31.1%, the Socialists at 28.4% and Vox at 18.1%. Seats can swing on small shifts, because Spain fills Congress province by province rather than nationally.

On the left, Frente Amplio, the platform that stands in the place of the left-wing Sumar alliance, would take 5.8% and 7 seats. GAD3 notes that the parties now running separately won 31 seats together as Sumar in 2023.

GAD3 states a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 points at 95.5% confidence, which is wide enough to blur a one-point move in any party’s share. ABC and its media group Vocento proposed the questionnaire, so this is a newspaper-commissioned estimate, not an official forecast.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the PP at about 72% to win the election and a PP and Vox majority at about 90%, with about US$93,000 traded on the majority market (1:50 a.m. ET, 22 November). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The record is silent on how either camp reads the numbers: GAD3’s release carries no reaction from Sánchez or from the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Our Spain election polls tracker follows the other pollsters.

For readers in the United States, the vote decides who runs a NATO member and one of the euro area’s largest economies. A PP and Vox majority would put a conservative government in Madrid; a Socialist recovery would keep Sánchez in the race for a new term.

The campaign ends at midnight Madrid time on Friday, 27 November, which is 6:00 p.m. ET. Spanish electoral law bars publishing opinion polls in the final five days before the vote, so surveys like this one are among the last the public will see.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the 194 total matter more than the PP’s lead?

Spain’s government depends on a majority vote in Congress, so blocs of parties count for more than the largest single party. The PP would need Vox’s seats to reach that line.

Is this an official forecast?

No. It is one pollster’s estimate for a newspaper, based on a phone sample. Official results come from Spain’s electoral authorities after the vote.

Sources: GAD3, Barómetro ABC, estimación de voto nacional, noviembre 2026 (II), 22 November 2026; GAD3 poll for ABC, 9 November 2026; GAD3 poll for ABC, 12 October 2026; Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE), 6 October 2026; Polymarket, 22 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error