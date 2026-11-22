A holiday-thinned week brings inflation data from Mexico, the US and Brazil, and US growth figures, while Polymarket traders price a rate rise by the US central bank in December.

File photo: the New York Stock Exchange, which closes on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

Key Facts —Inflation Mexico publishes prices Tuesday, the US PCE price index Wednesday and Brazil Thursday. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Growth US third-quarter GDP (economic output) is revised Wednesday; Mexico’s revised GDP comes Monday. —Jobs Mexico publishes unemployment on Thursday and Brazil on Friday. —Holidays Argentina is shut Monday; US stock markets close Thursday and end early Friday. —Argentina INDEC, its statistics office, releases the September activity index on Tuesday 24 November. —Prediction markets Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices a 25-basis-point (0.25 percentage point) Fed hike in December at 89.5% (as of 4:37 a.m. US Eastern time, 22 November).

A holiday-thinned week brings inflation data from Mexico, the US and Brazil, and US growth figures, while Polymarket traders price a rate rise by the US central bank in December.

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Three Themes for the Week

Inflation is the thread: Mexico reports the first half of November on Tuesday, the US publishes its PCE price index (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) on Wednesday, and Brazil reports its mid-month index on Thursday. Polymarket traders price a December rate rise by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank.

Holidays thin the calendar: Argentina on Monday, and the US on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with an early close on Friday. Growth and jobs data from the US, Mexico and Brazil round out the week.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Week, Day by Day

Monday, November 23, 2026

Argentina observes the Day of National Sovereignty, a national holiday, so it publishes no data. Mexico’s revised third-quarter GDP is the main regional release, after a first estimate of 0.9% growth on the quarter, the INEGI statistics office reported on 30 October.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Mexico GDP, Q3 (revised) % q/q — 0.9 (first estimate)

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Mexico publishes inflation for the first half of November at 7:00 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 3.92% over 12 months, per the RT economic calendar, a market-data provider. Argentina’s INDEC releases its September economic activity index (EMAE), after a fall of 1.7% over 12 months in August.

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In the US, the Conference Board, a business research group, publishes its consumer confidence index at 10:00 a.m. ET, per the RT economic calendar, after 91.7 in October. It is a monthly survey of US households.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Mexico Inflation, first half of November % y/y 3.92 — LatAm — Argentina Economic activity index (EMAE), September % y/y no consensus published -1.7 (August) US 10:00 a.m. United States Consumer confidence (Conference Board) index 92.5 91.7

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and the October personal income and outlays report, which includes the PCE price index, both at 8:30 a.m. ET. The advance estimate on 29 October showed growth of 3.4% at an annual rate.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior US 8:30 a.m. United States GDP, Q3 (second estimate) % annualised no consensus published 3.4 (advance) US 8:30 a.m. United States PCE price index, October % m/m no consensus published — US 8:30 a.m. United States PCE price index, October % y/y no consensus published —

Thursday, November 26, 2026

US markets are closed for Thanksgiving. Brazil’s IPCA-15, the mid-month consumer price index from the IBGE statistics office, is due at 7:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. in Brazil), with a consensus of 0.36% for the month and 4.8% over 12 months, per the RT economic calendar.

Mexico also publishes its October unemployment rate, expected at 2.7% after 2.8%, per the same calendar. The release comes from INEGI, the statistics office.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil IPCA-15 inflation, November % m/m 0.36 0.32 (October) LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil IPCA-15 inflation, November % y/y 4.8 4.62 (October) LatAm 7:00 a.m. Mexico Unemployment rate, October % 2.7 2.8

Friday, November 27, 2026

The New York Stock Exchange closes early, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Brazil’s IBGE publishes its unemployment rate for the three months to October at 7:00 a.m. ET, after 5.2% to September, with a consensus of 5.1% per the RT economic calendar.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil Unemployment rate, quarter to October % 5.1 5.2 (quarter to September)

All times US Eastern (UTC-5); Brazil and Argentina are three hours behind UTC and Mexico City six. Consensus is as listed by RT market data, a market-data provider; a dash means no figure is available.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices a 25-basis-point Fed rate increase at the December meeting at 89.5% and no change at 6.7%, as of 4:37 a.m. ET on 22 November. The market has traded about US$49.7 million in total.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls. They can move within minutes of a data release.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Week in Context

Dates for the US come from the BEA release schedule and the NYSE holiday calendar, and the Argentine date from INDEC’s calendar. We could not open the INEGI and IBGE calendars today, so the Mexican and Brazilian dates and consensus figures come from the RT economic calendar and should be checked against the official release.

First readings can be revised later. The official release is the reference.

The Bottom Line

The calendar mixes regional inflation and jobs data with US inflation and growth figures and two US market holidays. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the US PCE price index released?

Wednesday 25 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, together with the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, says the BEA release schedule. The advance estimate of GDP came on 29 October.

Which holidays fall in this week?

Monday 23 November is a national holiday in Argentina, and the New York Stock Exchange is closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving. It closes at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

When does Brazil publish its mid-month inflation index?

Thursday 26 November 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET, according to the RT economic calendar. We could not confirm the date on the IBGE calendar.

Sources: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (release schedule), INDEC, Argentina’s statistics office (release calendar), New York Stock Exchange (holiday calendar), INEGI, Mexico’s statistics office (GDP first estimate, 30 October), Polymarket (Fed December decision, 4:37 a.m. ET, 22 November 2026), RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error