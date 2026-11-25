Mexico has neither refused a handover nor agreed to one; for now he is in Mexican custody on Mexican charges, and the US case waits.

File photo, 2022. The monumental tourist lettering in Guasave, a city in northern Sinaloa state, the place the Cártel de Guasave is named after. The photo does not show the man, the Navy or the operation. (Photo: Daniel Ramirez, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office (FGR) said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the bilateral treaty and “diplomatic timing” will decide whether alleged cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known by the alias Chapo Isidro, is extradited to the United States. The statement softened the line Attorney General Ernestina Godoy, who heads the FGR, gave the day before at the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City: “We are going to try him in the country.”

Washington lists him among the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, a list he joined in February 2025, and has offered a reward of up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest. Whether he is tried in a Mexican court or a US court is a test of how far the two countries’ security partnership goes.

Key Facts Who. Alleged cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias Chapo Isidro, held in Mexico’s Altiplano maximum-security prison.

What. The FGR says treaty rules and diplomatic timing will decide the US extradition request.

Next. A Mexican judge rules on Saturday 28 November on whether he stands trial in Mexico.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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Mexico has neither refused a handover nor agreed to one; for now he is in Mexican custody on Mexican charges, and the US case waits.

Soldiers and National Guard (Mexico’s federal security force) special forces seized Meza Flores on the night of Friday 20 November 2026 in Guasave, a city in northern Sinaloa state. Fighting around the arrest left soldiers and suspected gunmen dead, and Mexico’s Defence Ministry said the raid followed intelligence work coordinated with US authorities.

In a release on 21 November, the US Justice Department credited a Homeland Security Task Force investigation, a US multi-agency team, for the case. Attorney General Todd Blanche commended “Mexico’s military and special forces on last night’s capture”, and FBI Director Kash Patel said: “Another FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive is off the board.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The release says a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, charged Meza Flores with narcoterrorism (drug trafficking that supports terrorism), material support for a terrorist organisation and money laundering, among other counts, and that conviction carries the death penalty or life in prison. Justice Department Criminal Division chief A. Tysen Duva said: “Meza Flores is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List for a reason; he is the most dangerous man in Mexico.”

In Mexico, prosecutors charge him with possessing weapons reserved for the armed forces and crimes against health, and the FGR says he faces further investigations for money laundering and organised crime. The hearing on whether he is formally sent to trial in Mexico is set for Saturday 28 November in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, home of the Altiplano prison, after the defence asked to double the legal deadline.

The town hall of Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico. The Altiplano prison, where he is held, is in the same municipality. (File photo) Photo: Brenda Selena Medina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Two alleged associates, identified only as Germán “N” and José “N” (Mexican prosecutors withhold surnames), are held with him. Godoy said arrest warrants against him “will in due course also be executed” and that “for the moment” he will be tried in Mexico.

The FGR said in a communiqué on the evening of 24 November that the US request comes from the federal court for the District of Columbia, in Washington, and covers criminal association, drug offences and firearms-law violations. It added that “the procedure, the formalities provided for in the bilateral treaty and diplomatic timing will determine the final viability of the extradition” and that he will remain at the disposal of Mexican judicial authorities (our translation).

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The FGR statement gives no date for the US request or a timetable for a decision, and it does not say whether the Mexican case or the US request would come first. That leaves the order open: a Mexican prosecution could delay a US trial, while Washington would want him in a courtroom in the District of Columbia.

Mexico has sent suspects north before: security secretary Omar García Harfuch said in January that 92 detainees had been sent to the United States under the current government, the latest batch being 37 people on 20 January 2026. The FGR now points to the treaty route, which adds formal steps, as its own statement says.

For US readers, the case shows whether Mexico will send a top-wanted suspect north under the treaty or keep him for its own courts. The answer will shape how the two governments describe their joint action against cartels, and nothing changes in his custody before Saturday’s ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mexico agreed to extradite Chapo Isidro?

No. The prosecutor’s office says the treaty process and diplomatic timing will decide, and he remains at the disposal of Mexican courts.

Has the United States asked for him?

The prosecutor’s office says the request comes from the federal court for the District of Columbia. The Justice Department release describes the charges but does not discuss extradition.

What happens next?

A Mexican judge decides on Saturday whether he is sent to trial in Mexico. No date has been given for an extradition decision.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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