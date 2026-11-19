Crime: Mexico

A Spanish judge has ordered Juan Manuel Muñoz Luévano, a Mexican fuel-station businessman known as “El Mono” (the Monkey), held without bail. Mexican media reported on 19 November 2026 that the United States accuses the suspect of fraud, fuel smuggling and laundering.

For US readers, Washington is the accuser, and Spain has been asked to hold him so he can be handed over. The allegations involve fuel smuggling and bank transfers, which is why the case reaches beyond Mexico.

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Key Facts Who. Juan Manuel Muñoz Luévano, a Mexican fuel businessman, pleaded guilty to US money-laundering conspiracy in 2019.

Ruling. A judge at Spain’s Audiencia Nacional, the national court, ordered him held without bail.

Charges. The US alleges fraud, petroleum smuggling and money laundering; no dollar amounts are public.

Next. The US has 45 days under the Spain-US treaty to file its formal extradition (handover) request.

As of 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A Mexican fuel-station owner sits in a Spanish prison without bail while the United States seeks his handover. So far the record shows accusations, not a conviction.

Who Is El Mono Muñoz

Muñoz is a Mexican businessman in the fuel-station trade, , according to Aristegui Noticias, a Mexican news site. Mexican media link him to Los Zetas, a violent criminal group, but those ties are alleged and unproven here.

In plain English, “huachicol” is Mexican slang for stolen or smuggled fuel. “Huachicol fiscal” means importing fuel with falsified paperwork to dodge taxes.

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Aristegui Noticias reported that Spanish police first arrested him in Madrid on 18 March 2016 as an alleged Zetas liaison in Europe. He was extradited to the United States in 2019, where he faced six charges in the Western District of Texas, a US federal court district.

Five of those charges were dropped, and he was released in 2019 after a plea in a federal court in San Antonio, the outlet reported. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and was sentenced to time served, Aristegui Noticias reported.

On 22 May 2025 he was detained in Torreón, Coahuila, on threats and drug-possession charges tied to a seized tanker truck carrying illegally obtained fuel, Aristegui Noticias said. A judge let him go free under precautionary measures.

In July 2025, prosecutors in Coahuila searched Rancho “Paola” in Arteaga, a Coahuila town, and detained seven people. The outlet listed a tanker truck, more than 15 fuel tanks and a trailer with altered serial numbers.

His fuel-station chain, Cargo Gas, also had a Saltillo station searched by FEMDO, the organised-crime unit of Mexico’s attorney general’s office. The record cited does not show any court finding against him from these searches.

Mexican National Guard vehicles at Guadalajara airport in 2022. File photo, not related to this case. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Mexican outlets El Economista, Aristegui Noticias and Reforma ran headlines on 19 November 2026 saying a Spanish judge ordered him held without bail. Aristegui Noticias added that he was detained in central Madrid on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The judge sits at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s national court, with a stand-in judge presiding, the outlet reported. The order is “prisión comunicada y sin fianza” and the judge rejected his lawyer’s request for release.

The United States accuses him of fraud involving bank transfers, smuggling of petroleum products and money laundering. Aristegui Noticias said the US asked Spain for his provisional arrest pending extradition, which is the formal handover of a suspect to another country.

He refused extradition, so a hearing follows where both sides present evidence, Aristegui Noticias reported. Under the Spain-US treaty terms as reported, the US has 45 days to file its formal request.

The outlet also linked him to the “huachicol fiscal” scheme. Former Baja California governor Ernesto Ruffo Appel is being prosecuted over that scheme and is under house arrest.

These are links reported by the outlet, not findings of a court.

What Is Not Known

No hearing date has been published, and no dollar amounts have been reported for the alleged fraud, smuggling or laundering. No statement from Muñoz or his lawyer is known.

It is also unclear whether Mexico will seek him as well, although the record is silent on any Mexican request. The ties to Los Zetas and the fuel networks remain allegations in media reports, and he has no conviction in this new case.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States is the accuser, so the outcome depends on whether US prosecutors file their formal request within the 45-day treaty window. A hearing in Spain, where both sides present evidence, comes first.

Readers who follow cross-border crime and energy will watch that filing and the hearing date. Until then the suspect stays in a Spanish prison, and no court has tested the accusations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “El Mono” Muñoz?

Juan Manuel Muñoz Luévano is a Mexican businessman in the fuel-station trade. He is a suspect in a new US case, though he pleaded guilty to money-laundering conspiracy in 2019, and Mexican media allege ties to Los Zetas.

What does the United States accuse him of?

The US accuses him of fraud involving bank transfers, smuggling of petroleum products and money laundering. No dollar amounts have been reported.

What happens next in Spain?

He refused extradition, so a hearing follows where both sides present evidence. No date has been published, and the US has 45 days under the treaty to file its formal request.

What is huachicol?

Huachicol is Mexican slang for stolen or smuggled fuel. “Huachicol fiscal” means importing fuel with falsified paperwork to avoid taxes.

Sources Spain’s Audiencia Nacional order as reported on 19 November 2026, and Mexican outlets: El Economista · Aristegui Noticias · Reforma

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