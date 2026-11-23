South Sudan Candidate Backs Election Delay
His stated reason is practical: more time for parties to campaign.
Brief: South Sudan Politics
Issa Muzamil Sebit Makelele, who is running for president of South Sudan for the National Patriotic Movement (NPM), said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that he supports moving the general election to 11 February 2027. He spoke in Juba, the capital, after registering as a voter in the Malakia suburb.
His backing contrasts with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), the party of detained leader Riek Machar, which called the move “unilateral, deceptive, and unlawful” on 20 November. It will be the country’s first national election since it became independent from Sudan in 2011.
Key Facts
- Who. Issa Muzamil Sebit Makelele, presidential candidate of the National Patriotic Movement.
- What. He backs moving the national vote from 22 December 2026 to 11 February 2027.
- Next. Voter registration closes on Saturday 28 November 2026.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT
His stated reason is practical: more time for parties to campaign.
Muzamil said his party backs the National Elections Commission (NEC), the state body that runs the vote. “My party supports the decision of the NEC as the postponement of the election date gives political parties the necessary time to complete their political campaigns,” he said.
He said his own campaign would move to Western Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal states after Central Equatoria State. He urged eligible voters to register, noting that the country has “never had elections since independence”.
The NEC issued the revised calendar on 14 November 2026, and voter registration runs until Saturday 28 November. Josephine Achiro, an NEC commissioner and spokesperson, has said the revised calendar gives the commission more time for candidate nominations and ballot printing.
Other parties disagree with the delay. The SPLM-IO, led on an interim basis by Stephen Par Kuol since its chairman Riek Machar was detained in 2025, said on 20 November that it is not against the vote itself but rejects how the date was changed.
Muzamil’s remarks reflect one candidate’s view of the delay. The next dated step is the end of voter registration on Saturday 28 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is South Sudan’s election now?
The National Elections Commission has set it for Thursday 11 February 2027, replacing the December date.
Do all parties agree with the delay?
No. The SPLM-IO opposition rejects how the date was changed, while this candidate backs it.
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- Eritrea Explained 2026, a Red Sea Country Guide
- Somalia Explained: Al-Shabaab, Somaliland, the Ports and the Fight Over a 2026 Vote
Sources
Primary sources: remarks by NPM presidential candidate Issa Muzamil Sebit Makelele, Juba, 22 November 2026 · National Elections Commission of South Sudan, revised election calendar, 14 November 2026 · SPLM-IO news conference, Juba, 20 November 2026
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