The toll comes from officials, and no independent count exists. No response from those blamed has been found.

A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan (undated photo). Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Brief · Security: South Sudan

An armed group attacked the Bol Bol cattle camp in Tonj East county, Warrap State, northern South Sudan, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday 21 November 2026. The state’s information minister, William Wol Mayom, said at least 21 people were killed, 15 of them women and children, including girls under 18, and six of them men.

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Mayom blamed “suspected armed militia affiliated with the SPLA-IO and armed criminals from Mayendit County of Unity State”, a neighbouring South Sudanese state. The SPLA-IO is the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition, the armed movement of former first vice-president Riek Machar.

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Key Facts What. Warrap State’s information minister says at least 21 people were killed at a cattle camp.

Where. Bol Bol camp, Tonj East county, Warrap State.

Who. The minister blames SPLA-IO-linked militia and criminals from Unity State; no independent count exists.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:05 GMT

The toll comes from officials, and no independent count exists. No response from those blamed has been found.

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The minister said the attackers also took cattle, but the owners later recovered the animals. Tonj East caretaker commissioner Machuei Bith also accused SPLA-IO fighters and said four of the attackers died.

The wounded are struggling to reach care in Romic, the county headquarters, because of tensions between two local sections of the community, the Nyang-rup and the Nyang-wiir, Mayom said. “The situation remains tense,” he said, and he urged residents to stay calm and avoid revenge attacks. Security forces already deployed in the area have been sent to the scene, and the Warrap and Unity State governments say they are coordinating to establish what happened.

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Unity State’s information minister has said its authorities are investigating whether the attackers came from Unity.

Archive photo. A busy street at Gudele in Juba, South Sudan, January 2024. It is not the scene of the attack. Photo: MakurProTyler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Bith first put civilian deaths at 15 and later at 24, so the toll is still moving. Still unknown are an independent count and the identity of the attackers; see also our report on another attack reported in neighbouring Tonj North county.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is blamed for the attack?

The Warrap State information minister blames suspected militia linked to the SPLA-IO and criminals from Unity State. No independent investigation has confirmed this.

What is the SPLA-IO?

It is the armed movement of Riek Machar, the former first vice-president. It has been at odds with the government of President Salva Kiir.

Sources: Statements by Warrap State Information Minister William Wol Mayom, 22 November 2026; remarks by Tonj East caretaker commissioner Machuei Bith, 22 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error