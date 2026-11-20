A South Sudan opposition leadership rejected moving the first national election to 11 February 2027 and left a boycott open.

A view over Juba, the capital of South Sudan. File photo, 2016. (Photo: Rigan123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: South Sudan

The interim leadership of South Sudan’s opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), which runs the party while its leader Riek Machar is detained, on Friday rejected a delay to the country’s first national election. At a news conference in Juba, the capital, on 20 November 2026, deputy chairperson Lasuba Loduro Wongo called the move to 11 February 2027 “unilateral, deceptive, and unlawful”.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The vote will be the first national election since independence in 2011. For readers in the United States, a disputed vote in an oil-exporting, aid-dependent state raises the risk of renewed fighting and fresh humanitarian demands.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. The SPLM-IO’s interim leadership, acting for detained leader Riek Machar, rejects the new date.

What. The National Elections Commission (NEC), running the vote, moved polling to 11 February 2027.

Leader. Stephen Par Kuol, also a caretaker peacebuilding minister, heads the SPLM-IO interim leadership.

Next. Voter registration closes on Saturday 28 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

The party says it is not against the vote itself but against the way its date was changed. The commission points to the Election Act and says the old date left too little time for nominations and ballot printing, while the party says the Act’s conditions are not met.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on South Sudan Email address Follow

The 2018 revitalised peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and Machar ended the civil war that began in December 2013, and it created a power-sharing government known as the transitional period. The first elections were set for December 2024, but in September 2024 they were postponed by two years.

The NEC announced its revised calendar in mid-November, moving polling from 22 December 2026 to the new date. The transitional period is still scheduled to end on 22 February 2027.

A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan. File photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Taken together, the date has now moved again, by about seven weeks, on top of the two-year postponement. That postponement came in September 2024 and the latest change in November 2026.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Kabila's armed group seizes three South Kivu towns” Get the brief

Wongo said the party was not rejecting the elections, only insisting “that we have the rule of law”. He added that the SPLM-IO “will not endorse or participate in an electoral exercise that is inadequately prepared”.

The NEC cited section 57(1)(c) of the amended National Elections Act, and the party also points to section 60(1), but Wongo said neither condition is met. “So far, there is no imminent threat or any declaration of a state of emergency that can justify any alteration of the set election date”, he said, citing Article 189 of the Transitional Constitution, which covers states of emergency.

Wongo said the NEC was created under the peace agreement and cannot change the date without consulting the parties to it. He asked the commission to publish its legal basis and the consultations it held, after the party’s expanded leadership discussed the timetable at a consultative meeting on 16 November.

Other groups object too. The African National Congress, a South Sudanese party that shares its name with South Africa’s, also challenged the change, and Kornelio Kon, speaking for an alliance of parties, gave the NEC 72 hours on 18 November to reverse it or face court.

Their aims differ. The SPLM-IO wants consultation and a vote it judges properly prepared, while Kon’s alliance wants the commission to reverse the change.

NEC spokesperson Josephine Achiro said the old date left too little time for candidate nominations, candidate lists and ballot printing, and no reply to the SPLM-IO statement had been reported by Friday evening. Whether it will release the legal basis and the consultations the party asked about is not yet known.

South Sudan exports oil and relies on UN peacekeepers and foreign aid, so renewed fighting would threaten both its income and the support it depends on. An election without the SPLM-IO would also test the peace deal, because the SPLM-IO is a party to it.

The new polling day comes only 11 days before the transitional period is due to end, which leaves little time to settle a dispute. Wongo said the party “could reconsider its participation” if its concerns remain unresolved, which makes a boycott a stated possibility rather than a decision.

The NEC calendar sets the next dated checkpoints: voter registration closes on Saturday 28 November, and polling follows on Thursday 11 February 2027. Whether the SPLM-IO’s warning turns into a boycott will show when candidate lists are filed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the SPLM-IO boycotting the election?

Not yet. The party says it is not rejecting the vote itself and has left open whether it will take part.

Why did the election date move?

NEC spokesperson Josephine Achiro said the old 22 December date left too little time for candidate nominations, candidate lists and ballot printing. The SPLM-IO and other groups say the conditions for a delay in the Election Act are not met.

Why does this matter outside South Sudan?

South Sudan is an oil exporter that depends on aid and UN peacekeepers, so a disputed vote could revive fighting. That would affect the people living there and anyone with business or travel plans in the country.

Sources Primary sources: National Elections Commission of South Sudan (revised election calendar, November 2026) · SPLM-IO news conference in Juba, 20 November 2026 · 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error