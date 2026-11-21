A later vote gives the commission time for ballots and nominations, but a dispute over its legal basis and late funding now hangs over registration.

Photo: Rigan123 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: South Sudan

South Sudan has set its first national election for 11 February 2027, and voter registration is under way until 28 November. The National Elections Commission (NEC), the state body that runs the vote, issued the revised calendar on 14 November 2026, and four opposition groups have rejected it.

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What. Election moved from 22 December 2026 to 11 February 2027

Where. Ten states and three administrative areas of South Sudan

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A later vote gives the commission time for ballots and nominations, but a dispute over its legal basis and late funding now hangs over registration.

NEC spokesperson Josephine Achiro said the revised calendar gives the commission more time to complete its preparations, including candidate nominations and ballot printing. The commission moved the vote from 22 December 2026, which means the country’s first national election since independence in 2011 will now fall in February.

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Money is the thread running through the delay. In March 2026 the commission had received only 4% of its requested budget, according to its chairperson at the time and the civil-society monitor CEPO, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation led by Edmund Yakani.

Yakani warned in March of “a real likelihood that the country will not hold elections” without funding for the electoral bodies. On 15 June the then chairperson, Abednego Akok Kacuol, said the government had recently released US$6 million for civic and voter education, before President Salva Kiir replaced him in September.

File photo. A busy street at Gudele in Juba, South Sudan, January 2024. Photo: MakurProTyler, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Registration began on 14 November and is scheduled to run until 28 November across the country’s 10 states and three administrative areas. President Salva Kiir registered on Friday 20 November, six days after registration opened, at the Hai Gonya centre in Juba’s Constituency One.

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Registration is the gate to the ballot box, because only registered citizens can vote on 11 February. That makes the two-week window, and any extension of it, a test of how ready the commission is.

No registration total had been reported by 20 November. The registration count will be the first hard number to test whether the new timetable is realistic.

The main opposition party, the SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition), the party of Riek Machar, who is detained, rejected the new calendar on 20 November. Three others had already done so, among them the African National Congress, a South Sudanese party unrelated to South Africa’s, and a group led by Kornelio Kon.

Lasuba Loduro Wongo, deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO interim leadership, called the decision “unilateral, deceptive, and unlawful”. He said the NEC gave insufficient legal grounds, and that there is “no imminent threat or any declaration of a state of emergency”.

Wongo said the party was “not rejecting the elections” but wanted to ensure “the rule of law”. His party “will not endorse or participate in an electoral exercise that is inadequately prepared”, and it could reconsider its participation.

Kon’s group gave the NEC 72 hours on 18 November to reverse the calendar or face legal action. The legal challenge and the boycott threat were both unresolved on 21 November.

For readers in the United States, the stakes are practical as well as political. The State Department advises Americans not to travel to South Sudan, and a disputed vote would add a further risk for aid workers, investors and travellers.

The new date rules out a December election, and registration closes as scheduled unless the legal challenge changes that. The next signals are the registration count and whether the SPLM-IO joins the race (background: South Sudan’s politics explained).

Frequently Asked Questions

When does voter registration close?

Registration is scheduled to close on 28 November. The vote itself is set for 11 February 2027.

Why did the commission change the date?

The commission said the revised calendar gives it more time to complete its preparations. Opposition parties dispute the legal basis for the change.

Is the February vote certain?

Not yet. A legal challenge and a possible opposition boycott could still change the picture.

Sources: National Elections Commission of South Sudan (revised electoral calendar, 14 November 2026); statements by SPLM-IO and parties opposed to the calendar, 18–20 November 2026; CEPO statements, March 2026; statements by the then NEC chairperson, March and June 2026.

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