Nigeria Orders More Police to Bandit Areas

Nigeria Police Force officers of a Formed Police Unit greet colleagues in Mogadishu on 6 January 2014. It is an archive photo of the federal force, not of the attacks or officers named in this article. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, the head of Nigeria’s federal police ordered more officers, vehicles and air support sent to communities hit by bandit attacks. Bandits are armed criminal gangs that raid villages, and the order matters to travellers and security-risk readers, although the affected states were not named.

Key Facts •Who: Inspector-General Olatunji Disu is the top officer of the Nigeria Police Force, the federal police. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •What: More personnel, vehicles and air support ordered to areas hit by bandit attacks. •Deadline: Commissioners of Police in affected commands must send updated threat assessments within 72 hours. •Results: Since the last monthly conference, police reported 611 arrests in total and 95 kidnap victims rescued. •As of: 11 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

Nigeria’s police chief has promised reinforcements for communities hit by bandits, but has not said where they will go or how many will be sent.

What the Inspector-General Ordered

Inspector-General Olatunji Disu leads the Nigeria Police Force and addressed senior officers at its headquarters in Abuja, the capital. President Bola Tinubu named him acting chief in February 2026, and the Nigeria Police Council, the body that confirms the police chief, confirmed him on 2 March.

At his monthly conference he ordered the immediate deployment of extra personnel, vehicles and air support to communities hit by bandit attacks in some states. The Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Operations, a top officer below the Inspector-General, coordinates the move with the commands concerned.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Nigeria Police Force officers of a Formed Police Unit exchange a salute with colleagues in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 January 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Commissioners of Police, who head the force in each state, must give headquarters updated threat assessments and operational requirements within 72 hours if their commands are affected. The deadline runs from the Wednesday conference, and no calendar date was published.

Disu also ordered intelligence-led operations to be stepped up, and every command must hold a standing operational plan for its high-risk zones. Commanders must work with traditional rulers, village heads, hunters’ associations and vigilante groups, meaning local volunteer patrols, to gather community intelligence.

He told officers that bandit attacks are ongoing in some states, and that communities there continue to face real threats to their safety. He wanted the commands to report specifics rather than generalities.

Of local informants he said: “The people know who the bandits are.” He continued: “We must give them the confidence to tell us.”

The order comes two days after we reported the army’s claim of 60 militants killed in a week. The two announcements come from different services, the army and the police.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria police Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What the Police Reported for the Month

Since the last monthly conference, police reported 611 arrests in total, including 218 banditry and terrorism suspects and 85 suspected armed robbers. The rest were 129 murder and culpable homicide (unlawful killing) suspects, 59 suspected kidnappers and 120 suspected cultists, meaning members of violent secret societies.

Officers also rescued 95 kidnap victims and recovered 306 firearms, 630 rounds of ammunition and 116 stolen vehicles. We have no independent count of attacks tied to this announcement.

Individual cases are also surfacing. On 9 November we reported the arrest of a terror suspect in Kaduna, in northern Nigeria.

Why It Matters

The federal government wants the police to take over internal security so the military can gradually withdraw, and this order asks the police to carry more of that load. Defence Minister Christopher Musa has acknowledged that long internal security deployments have stretched the military thin.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the 72-hour deadline for Commissioners of Police in affected commands to file threat assessments. The second is any announcement of which commands receive reinforcements, for which no date has been given.

The Inspector-General also warned officers against colluding with political actors or facilitating thuggery, and said offenders will be disciplined. The remarks referred to elections without giving a date.

What Is Not Known

The announcement did not say which states and communities get reinforcements, or how many officers and aircraft will go. It also named no attack, so we cannot say what prompted the order.

In October we reported an attack in Taraba State that Amnesty International, a global rights group, said killed 40. Nothing in the announcement ties it to this order.

What It Means for You

Because the affected areas were not named, travellers cannot yet tell which routes or towns are involved. Readers with staff or plans in Nigeria should check official travel advisories before they move.

Our Nigeria coverage follows security developments as they are confirmed. Further detail depends on police headquarters naming the commands that receive help.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s police chief order on 11 November 2026?

Inspector-General Olatunji Disu ordered more personnel, vehicles and air support to communities hit by bandit attacks. Commissioners of Police in affected commands must report updated threat assessments within 72 hours.

Which states are affected?

The announcement did not name any state or community. Travellers should check official advisories for the latest guidance.

Who are the bandits?

Bandits are armed criminal gangs that raid villages. The police count banditry and terrorism suspects together in their monthly figures.

When is the next deadline?

The 72-hour deadline runs from the Wednesday conference, and no calendar date was published. No date has been given for the reinforcements to arrive.

Sources Remarks of Inspector-General Olatunji Disu at the monthly conference of the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja, 11 November 2026; Nigerian Presidency, Police Council endorsement of Inspector-General Disu, 2 March 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →