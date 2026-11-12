Katsina Bandit Leader Reported Killed

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.08% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Katsina Bandit Leader Reported Killed

By · · 2 min read
Nigerian Army soldiers in camouflage and body armour fire rifles in a line at targets on a dusty range
Nigerian Army soldiers during a live-fire exercise in Thiès, Senegal. File photo, 17 February 2020. (Photo: Sean Castellano, US Navy, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Nigeria

Key Facts

Who: Kachalla Bello, a bandit leader (bandits are armed gangs that kidnap and raid villages)

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What: Reported killed in fighting between rival bandit groups on Tuesday 10 November

Where: A forest in Faskari, a Local Government Area (district) of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria

Status: Not confirmed by security authorities; the death rests on one security analyst’s post

As of: 12 November 2026

A bandit leader known as Kachalla Bello has been reported killed in a clash between rival gangs in Katsina State.

What Is Reported

Nigerian media reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that a bandit leader known as Kachalla Bello died when rival gangs exchanged gunfire in a forest in Faskari, Katsina State, on Tuesday 10 November. The reports rest on a post by Zagazola Makama, a security analyst focused on the Lake Chad region who posts on social media.

Kachalla is a title that Nigerian reports place before the names of bandit leaders. Faskari is in south-west Katsina, in north-west Nigeria, and borders Zamfara State.

Rooftops of Kano in northern Nigeria
A view over the rooftops of Kano from Dala Hill in 2005. Kano is a neighbouring state’s main city. File photo. Photo: Shiraz Chakera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Allegations Against Bello

The reports accuse Bello of kidnapping farmers from their land and forcing them to work on his farm before releasing them. That allegation comes from unnamed local sources and has not been independently verified.

What Is Not Known

Security authorities have not independently confirmed the death, and the reports say details of how he died remain unclear. It is not known how many others died or which groups fought.

We could not find any named army or police statement as of 12 November 2026. Until one appears, this is a reported killing and not an established fact.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kachalla Bello?

Reports describe him as a bandit leader in Katsina State accused of kidnapping farmers and forcing them to work. The accusation comes from unnamed local sources.

Is his death confirmed?

No. The report rests on one security analyst’s post, and security authorities have not independently confirmed it.

Sources

Post by security analyst Zagazola Makama and Nigerian media reports of 11 November 2026; no named statement from security authorities found as of 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

banditry bandits Faskari Kachalla Bello Katsina Nigeria Nigeria Security north-west Nigeria

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