Katsina Bandit Leader Reported Killed

Security: Nigeria

Key Facts —Who: Kachalla Bello, a bandit leader (bandits are armed gangs that kidnap and raid villages) Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What: Reported killed in fighting between rival bandit groups on Tuesday 10 November —Where: A forest in Faskari, a Local Government Area (district) of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria —Status: Not confirmed by security authorities; the death rests on one security analyst’s post —As of: 12 November 2026

A bandit leader known as Kachalla Bello has been reported killed in a clash between rival gangs in Katsina State.

What Is Reported

Nigerian media reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that a bandit leader known as Kachalla Bello died when rival gangs exchanged gunfire in a forest in Faskari, Katsina State, on Tuesday 10 November. The reports rest on a post by Zagazola Makama, a security analyst focused on the Lake Chad region who posts on social media.

Kachalla is a title that Nigerian reports place before the names of bandit leaders. Faskari is in south-west Katsina, in north-west Nigeria, and borders Zamfara State.

A view over the rooftops of Kano from Dala Hill in 2005. Kano is a neighbouring state’s main city. File photo. Photo: Shiraz Chakera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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Allegations Against Bello

The reports accuse Bello of kidnapping farmers from their land and forcing them to work on his farm before releasing them. That allegation comes from unnamed local sources and has not been independently verified.

What Is Not Known

Security authorities have not independently confirmed the death, and the reports say details of how he died remain unclear. It is not known how many others died or which groups fought.

We could not find any named army or police statement as of 12 November 2026. Until one appears, this is a reported killing and not an established fact.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kachalla Bello?

Reports describe him as a bandit leader in Katsina State accused of kidnapping farmers and forcing them to work. The accusation comes from unnamed local sources.

Is his death confirmed?

No. The report rests on one security analyst’s post, and security authorities have not independently confirmed it.

Sources Post by security analyst Zagazola Makama and Nigerian media reports of 11 November 2026; no named statement from security authorities found as of 12 November 2026.

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