Sheinbaum to Retry Mexico Election Overhaul

MEXICO · POLITICS

Key Facts What President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday 9 November she will resubmit her electoral reform after the 2027 elections.

Aim End party-list seats, known as “pluris”, as they exist today, and cut party funding.

Setback The Chamber of Deputies rejected the first version on 11 March 2026, falling well short of the two-thirds majority needed.

Context INE, Mexico’s election authority, lost its president on 26 October as auditors opened a contracts probe.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction platform, prices Sheinbaum leaving office by 31 December at 2.7%, with US$41,443 traded (9 November, 1:22 p.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s president says her push to scrap party-list seats in Congress is not dead, but it will wait until the 2027 vote is over.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference on Monday 9 November that she will send her electoral reform to Congress again once the 2027 elections are over. “Nada más pasen las elecciones, lo voy a volver a proponer,” she said, meaning “as soon as the elections pass, I will propose it again.”

The target is the “pluris”, short for plurinominales, the legislators who reach Congress from party lists instead of winning a local vote. She wants the next version to cut party funding and public money for elections and to add transparency and citizen participation, according to Expansión and Milenio, two Mexican news outlets.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Pluris Are and Why They Matter

Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies has 500 seats: 300 won in local districts and 200 filled from party lists in proportion to each party’s national vote. The 128-seat Senate has 32 national-list seats on top of 96 chosen by state, as our explainer on Mexico’s electoral system sets out.

Sheinbaum said in July 2025 that party lists are not true representation and that candidates should go out and win votes, Vanguardia, a Mexican news outlet, reported. Her own allies, the Labour Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM), voted against her reform in March.

The Palacio Nacional, the government palace on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, where the president holds her morning press conference, in 2015. Photo: Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Happened in March

On 11 March 2026 the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, rejected the reform by 259 votes to 234, with one abstention, short of the two-thirds majority that a constitutional change needs. Almost all of Sheinbaum’s Morena party, the governing party, backed it, but most PT deputies and much of the PVEM caucus voted against, along with the opposition, Milenio reported.

Morena’s leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Monreal, then announced a “Plan B” of changes to ordinary laws, and Sheinbaum said on Monday that only part of it passed. Her new push waits until after the 2027 vote, when Mexicans will elect the Chamber of Deputies and, according to Milenio, 17 governors.

Why the Election Authority Is in the Story

Sheinbaum’s remarks came two weeks after Guadalupe Taddei resigned as president of INE, the National Electoral Institute that runs Mexico’s elections. The federal audit office, the Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF), had announced a probe of INE’s contracts on Friday 23 October, and her resignation reached the Chamber of Deputies on Monday 26 October, N+, a Mexican news outlet reported.

On Monday Sheinbaum said Taddei “betrayed the people” and blamed a “duopoly or monopoly” in contracts for electoral stationery that she says dates from the late 1980s, Expansión reported. Allegations against Taddei have not been proven, and the ASF review is under way.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket lists a market on whether Sheinbaum is out as president by 31 December 2026, and at 1:22 p.m. ET on 9 November it priced that at 2.7%, with US$41,443 traded. It is a bet on her staying in office, not on the reform, and we found no market on the reform itself.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Mexico is one of the biggest trading partners of the United States, so who controls its Congress after 2027 matters to US companies. Our guide to Mexico’s political parties shows who holds the seats today.

The failed vote shows a limit on Morena’s power: it needs its allies for constitutional changes, and Sheinbaum says parties blocked the reform to protect their seats. The 2027 results will decide how many votes Sheinbaum has next time, and more coverage sits on our Mexico page.

What Is Not Known

Sheinbaum has not said when she will send the new text or whether it will again cut the Senate’s list seats, as her first version did. The reports we read give general aims, not a draft.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sheinbaum say about electoral reform on 9 November?

She said she will send her electoral reform to Congress again once the 2027 elections are over. It aims to end party-list seats as they exist today and cut party funding.

What are plurinominales?

Legislators chosen from party lists by proportional representation instead of winning a local vote. They hold 200 of the 500 Chamber of Deputies seats and 32 of the 128 Senate seats.

Why did the first reform fail?

On 11 March 2026 it won 259 votes in the 500-seat Chamber, short of the two-thirds majority needed. Most PT deputies and much of the PVEM caucus, her allies, voted against it.

Will the reform change the 2027 elections?

Not on her timetable, because she says she will send it after they end. Mexicans will elect the Chamber of Deputies and 17 governors in 2027.

Sources: Presidency of Mexico, morning press conference, 9 November 2026; Constitution of Mexico, Articles 52 and 56; Vanguardia, 14 July 2025; Expansión, 9 November 2026; Milenio, 9 November 2026 and 11 March 2026; N+, 26 October 2026; Polymarket, market prices read 9 November 2026, 1:22 p.m. ET.