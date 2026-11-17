Business: Mauritius

Harel Mallac, a Mauritian business group, lost about 65 million Mauritian rupees (Rs 65 million, or US$1.4 million) in the nine months to 30 September 2026. A Mauritian news report published on 17 November 2026 gave the figure, together with revenue of about Rs 2.5 billion (US$53 million), up 7%.

We could not find the company’s own nine-month statement on its website or on the exchange when we checked on 17 November. The loss therefore stands as a reported figure, not a confirmed filing.

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Key Facts Company. Harel Mallac is a Mauritian business group listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

Nine months. Revenue about Rs 2.5 billion (US$53 million), up 7%; loss Rs 65 million (US$1.4 million).

Year earlier. Loss Rs 56.3 million (US$1.2 million) after discontinued units; revenue Rs 2.30 billion (US$49 million).

Weak spot. Its chemicals division lost Rs 107 million (US$2.3 million) in the nine months.

As of. 17 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A reported nine-month loss at Harel Mallac follows a first-half profit and still awaits confirmation in a company filing.

What the Reported Figures Say

The report puts group revenue for the nine months at about Rs 2.5 billion, up 7% on a year earlier, and the group loss at Rs 65 million against Rs 56 million in the same period of 2025. It says the technology and equipment & systems divisions together had revenue of Rs 1.1 billion and contributed to the rise.

Within that, the technology division cut its loss to Rs 11 million (US$0.23 million) and equipment & systems returned to profit, no amount given. The chemicals division stayed under pressure with a loss of Rs 107 million (US$2.3 million).

Aerial view of Port Louis, the capital and main port of Mauritius. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA)

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What the Company’s Own Filings Show

Harel Mallac’s six-month statement, published in August 2026, showed revenue of Rs 1.68 billion (US$36 million) and a group profit of Rs 5.5 million (US$0.12 million). A year earlier the same period ended in a loss of Rs 77.3 million (US$1.6 million), or Rs 53.6 million from continuing operations.

For the nine months to 30 September 2025, the company’s statement showed revenue of Rs 2.30 billion from continuing operations and a total loss of Rs 56.3 million including units the group has since closed or sold (discontinued operations), which matches the prior-year loss in the new report. A 7% rise on Rs 2.30 billion is about Rs 2.46 billion, consistent with the reported Rs 2.5 billion.

Why the Loss Needs Confirming

If both figures are group totals on the same basis, a nine-month loss of Rs 65 million after a first-half profit of Rs 5.5 million would imply a third-quarter loss of about Rs 70 million (US$1.5 million). That is our own arithmetic, and neither the company nor the report has said it.

The report gives the chemicals division’s loss as Rs 107 million, the largest loss it cites, but it does not say how much of that fell in the third quarter. Until the statement is published, the cause of the swing is unknown.

What It Means for You

The result matters mainly to local shareholders and to readers following Mauritian business groups. Context on the local economy is in our report on Mauritius inflation in October.

The Bank of Mauritius, the central bank, raised its key rate, the benchmark for bank lending, to 5% on 11 November. The report we saw does not link interest rates to the loss.

What Is Not Known

The company’s own nine-month statement, the third-quarter result and any outlook are not yet public in the sources we could open. Rupee amounts use about 47 rupees per US dollar, an indicative mid-market rate for mid-November 2026.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the company’s nine-month statement, due on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius announcements list and on its investor page. We did not find a published date, and earlier Mauritian company results are in our report on the first-quarter profit of Ciel, a Mauritian conglomerate.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Harel Mallac lose in nine months?

A Mauritian news report on 17 November 2026 gave a loss of Rs 65 million (US$1.4 million) for the nine months to 30 September. We could not yet confirm it in a company filing.

Was the first half profitable?

Yes. The company’s statement, published in August 2026, showed a group profit of Rs 5.5 million (US$0.12 million) for the six months to 30 June 2026.

Sources

Harel Mallac unaudited statements, six months to 30 June 2026 (August 2026) · Harel Mallac unaudited statements, nine months to 30 September 2025 (Stock Exchange of Mauritius) · Harel Mallac investor page

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