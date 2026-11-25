São Paulo nightlife tonight, Wednesday 25 November 2026, is led by New Order, the British band behind “Blue Monday”, which plays the Espaço Unimed concert hall at 10 p.m., says the venue’s own site. The same site marks the night sold out, so tonight’s open doors are a charity concert by the Brazilian singer Elba Ramalho and a forró party.

Elba Ramalho sings at Canto da Ema, a venue in the Pinheiros district, with tickets from R$60 (about US$10), says Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform. Ratolândia, a forró party, forró being dance music from Brazil’s northeast, starts at 6:30 p.m. in Vila Madalena from R$10 (about US$2).

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File photo, 2011: the Memorial da América Latina cultural complex in Barra Funda, the São Paulo district where Espaço Unimed stands (Photo: Ana Paula Hirama, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons). São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 25, 2026.

São Paulo · Nightlife

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Wednesday, 25 November 2026, São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather 21.7°C (71°F) with a 100 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick New Order at Espaço Unimed, 10 p.m., sold out; Elba Ramalho is the open door.

— Neighborhood in focus Barra Funda for New Order; Pinheiros and Vila Madalena for forró.

— Entry prices Elba from R$60 (US$10); Ratolândia R$10 to R$30 (US$2 to US$5); New Order sold out.

One of tonight’s three confirmed São Paulo shows is sold out, and the other two still sell tickets. Venues without a confirmed time and price stay out of the picks.

Tonight’s Top 3

A Sold-Out Night in Barra Funda

Espaço Unimed’s website marks the 25 November date “Ingressos esgotados”, meaning tickets sold out, and lists New Order at 10 p.m. The same site shows Babymetal on Saturday 28 November, also marked sold out; Babymetal is a Japanese metal band. Billboard Brasil reported that the first night sold out quickly and that the promoter, the label Balaclava Records with the concert company Music On Events, added 23 November as an extra date.

We did not read any resale page, and we do not link to resale sites.

Elba Ramalho Sings for Charity on Faria Lima

Sympla describes Elba Ramalho as a singer and songwriter whose career began in the late 1960s and whose first album, Ave de Prata, came out in 1979. It lists “De Volta para o Aconchego” and “Banho de Cheiro” among her biggest hits.

The house opens at 8 p.m. and the show starts around 10 p.m., says the page. The page gives no set list and names no guest musicians.

A Forró Floor Opens at 6:30 p.m.

The organiser invites guests from 6:30 p.m. at Coringa on Rua Luís Murat in Vila Madalena. DJ Black, whom it calls the king of balanço, a swinging groove style, is the guest, and the DJs Nando Ronca and Maicow Leite host.

The cheapest door price applies until 7:30 p.m., says the organiser. The organiser’s text does not state an age limit.

Rain Is Near Certain Across the City

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 23.1°C (74°F) and a 100 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m. in São Paulo on 25 November, then 21.7°C (71°F) and 100 per cent at 8 p.m. and 20.8°C (69°F) and 98 per cent at 10 p.m. The lowest evening chance is 95 per cent, at 11 p.m.A rain jacket is the sensible choice for the walk from a ride drop-off to the door. Rain odds stay at 95 per cent or higher through 11 p.m., in a forecast read on the morning of 25 November.

Practical Notes

— Transport We did not confirm a metro route to any of the three venues. Check each address above in a maps app before you leave.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8573, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 24 November 2026 (Banco Central do Brasil).

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not read a price for FFFront, at Rua Purpurina 199 in Sumarezinho. Its Sympla page lists a three-act live night with a DJ set, with Thomas Simon Vortex, Combover and Fee Le Fol, from 8 p.m., but shows no ticket price.

We could not open Ticketmaster, the seller for New Order, so the New Order prices above come from Billboard Brasil rather than from the seller’s page. We did not read the agendas of the music venues Blue Note SP, Cine Joia or Tokio Marine Hall, so we cannot rule out other shows tonight.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is New Order sold out in São Paulo tonight?

Espaço Unimed’s website marks the 25 November show “Ingressos esgotados”, meaning sold out, read on 25 November. The show is listed at 10 p.m.

What time does New Order play in São Paulo on 25 November 2026?

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the opener Jovens Ateus plays at 8:30 p.m. and New Order at 10 p.m., says Rolling Stone Brasil. The venue is Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, in Barra Funda.

How much are Elba Ramalho tickets at Canto da Ema tonight?

Sympla lists full-price lots from R$60 to R$120 (about US$10 to US$20) and half price at R$60, read on 25 November. The house opens at 8 p.m.

How much is Ratolândia in São Paulo tonight?

The organiser lists R$10 (about US$2) until 7:30 p.m. at the door and R$30 (about US$5) after. Advance tickets on Sympla cost R$20 (about US$3).









Sources: Espaço Unimed (venue site, read 25 November 2026), Billboard Brasil, a music magazine (New Order ticket prices and extra date, August 2026), Rolling Stone Brasil, a music magazine (New Order show details and line-up, 2 July 2026), Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform (Elba Ramalho, Ratolândia and FFFront pages, read 25 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, hourly forecast for 23.55°S 46.63°W, 25 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8573, 24 November 2026).

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Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

New Order — Barra Funda New Order, the British band formed in 1980 after the band Joy Division ended, returns to Brazil for the first time since 2018, says Rolling Stone Brasil, a music magazine. It reported on 2 July that the drummer Stephen Morris and the keyboardist Gillian Gilbert would sit out the tour, leaving Bernard Sumner as the only original member on stage. When Wednesday 25 November 2026. Doors 7:30 p.m., opener Jovens Ateus, a band from Paraná state, 8:30 p.m., New Order 10 p.m., says Rolling Stone Brasil, 2 July.

Where Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, Barra Funda, says the venue’s site.

Entry Sold out, says the venue’s site, read 25 November. Billboard Brasil, a music magazine, listed floor tickets at R$520 (about US$89) full price and R$260 (about US$44) half price when the promoter added a second night.

For foreigners The show is 18 and over, and minors may enter only with a parent or legal guardian, says Rolling Stone Brasil.

Elba Ramalho no Canto da Ema — Pinheiros Elba Ramalho sings a benefit show for her institute, Instituto Bate-Coração, says Sympla. The venue, Canto da Ema, stands on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima in Pinheiros. When Wednesday 25 November 2026. House opens 8 p.m., show around 10 p.m., says Sympla; the listing ends 1 a.m.

Where Canto da Ema, Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 364, Pinheiros, says Sympla.

Entry Full-price lots run from R$60 to R$120 (about US$10 to US$20), and half price is R$60, says Sympla, read 25 November. The page does not show which lot is still open.

For foreigners Sympla says this show has no birthday VIP list.

Ratolândia, Edition 440 — Vila Madalena Ratolândia is a forró dance party, and tonight is its 440th edition, says the organiser. The organiser calls the room the most danceable forró floor in São Paulo. When Wednesday 25 November 2026, from 6:30 p.m., says Sympla.

Where Coringa, a bar at Rua Luís Murat 370, Vila Madalena, says the organiser.

Entry R$10 (about US$2) until 7:30 p.m. at the door, R$30 (about US$5) after, R$20 (about US$3) in advance on Sympla, says the organiser.

For foreigners Arrive before 7:30 p.m. to pay the lowest door price, says the organiser.