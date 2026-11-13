Puerto Rico Says Toll Systems Still Work

A street in the Santurce district of San Juan, a file photo with no link to any incident. Photo: The Eloquent Peasant / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PUERTO RICO · TECHNOLOGY

Puerto Rico’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) said on Friday 13 November that AutoExpreso, the island’s electronic toll system, and DAVID, the driver and vehicle system used at its Centros de Servicios al Conductor (CESCO, driver service centres), are running normally. The statement came as a Microsoft 365 outage that began on Thursday 12 November disrupted services such as Outlook and Teams worldwide.

DTOP said the outage has so far had no effect on either system and that it is watching for changes that could affect operations. Metro Puerto Rico, a local news outlet, carried the statement, but at the time of writing we could not find it on DTOP’s homepage, so we attribute it to DTOP and treat it as unconfirmed.

Key Facts Who DTOP, Puerto Rico’s transport department, runs AutoExpreso tolls and DAVID, used at CESCO centres.

What DTOP says both systems run normally despite a global Microsoft 365 outage.

Status The claim is DTOP’s own and was not on its homepage at the time of writing.

What Microsoft Said

Microsoft, the maker of the Microsoft 365 office and email suite, said it was seeing signs of stabilisation after several servers became unavailable and overloaded others, Metro Puerto Rico reported. Microsoft has so far found no evidence of an attack but warned that service could stay irregular while it restores its platforms.

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What Is Not Known

We could not confirm how DAVID and AutoExpreso depend on Microsoft services, or whether any licence or toll transactions were delayed. DTOP named no official and, as far as we could find, has published no status notice.

Related Coverage

See more in our Puerto Rico coverage and our explainer on how Puerto Rico is organised.

Sources: Metro Puerto Rico, CESCO y AutoExpreso continúan operando pese a situación con Microsoft, 13 November 2026; DTOP, dtop.pr.gov, checked 13 November 2026.

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