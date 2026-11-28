A Chilean builder will assemble a bigger workshop for the giant trucks of a major copper mine. Money, timing and the mine owner’s view have not been made public.

File photo: Los Colorados concentrator at Escondida. Photo: Bpierreb, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Brief | Business: Chile

SalfaCorp, a Chilean construction and engineering group listed in Santiago, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that its subsidiary Salfa Montajes won work on a new truck workshop at the Escondida copper mine. The mine lies in Chile’s Antofagasta Region and is run by BHP, the mining group.

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The contract covers the structural and electromechanical assembly of the Escondida New Truck Shop (ENTS), a maintenance hall for ultra-large haul trucks known in Chile as CAEX. SalfaCorp did not disclose the contract value, its length or its start date.

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Key Facts Who. SalfaCorp, a Chilean builder, won work at BHP’s Escondida copper mine.

What. Assembly of a new maintenance workshop for giant haul trucks; value and start date undisclosed.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

A Chilean builder will assemble a bigger workshop for the giant trucks of a major copper mine. Money, timing and the mine owner’s view have not been made public.

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Salfa Montajes is a subsidiary of the Engineering and Construction unit of SalfaCorp. It signed with Escondida for the assembly work, according to the company’s statement of 27 November.

The workshop will have 24 maintenance bays of 24 by 24 metres, eight bays for auxiliary equipment and an adjoining warehouse. It will stand northeast of the existing site and replace the current shop beside the Los Colorados concentrator, the plant where copper is separated from crushed ore.

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Terraced waste rock and a haul road at the Escondida copper mine in northern Chile. File photo: Bachelot Pierre J-P, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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SalfaCorp says 24 bays is more than the 12 to 18 typical of large mining workshops. That comparison is the company’s own claim.

SalfaCorp says the facility relocates maintenance infrastructure that the mine’s planned investments require. A new concentrator would be built once environmental permits are granted.

Jorge Meruane Boza, SalfaCorp’s general manager, said: “Un proyecto de esta envergadura exige capacidad técnica, planificación y coordinación de equipos de distintas especialidades” (a project of this scale demands technical capacity, planning and coordination of teams from different specialities). He said Salfa Montajes will bring its mining experience, with a focus on safety, assembly quality and meeting deadlines.

BHP submitted the new concentrator to Chile’s environmental assessment system (SEIA) in mid-March 2026. Published cost estimates for it are in the region of US$5 billion.

If approved, construction could start in 2027 and last 41 months, with first production in 2031 to 2032. The plant would process about 50 million tonnes of ore a year.

No approval has been found, and no date for the permit decision has been announced. The statement gives no BHP comment, no number of trucks and no truck make.

BHP’s operational review of 16 July 2026 reported 1,261.2 thousand tonnes of copper from Escondida in the year to 30 June, down 3% on the year before. BHP’s guidance for the year to June 2027 is 1,000 to 1,100 thousand tonnes.

For US readers, copper is a dollar-priced industrial metal, and Escondida is the world’s largest copper mine. A shop that keeps its giant trucks running matters to that supply.

SalfaCorp’s first-half 2026 report, published in mid-August, showed profit attributable to owners of 17,492 million pesos (about US$17 million at 1,030 pesos per US$, the 27 November close), down about 30% from 24,860 million pesos (about US$24 million) a year earlier. Revenue was 500,896 million pesos (about US$486 million), roughly flat.

Its combined backlog, the company’s term for signed work still to be delivered, stood at 1,885,345 million pesos (about US$1.8 billion) on 30 June. In August Meruane said: “contamos con un backlog robusto y diversificado” (we have a robust and diversified backlog).

The next step to watch is the permit decision on the new concentrator, which has no announced date. SalfaCorp has not said when assembly of the truck shop will begin.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did SalfaCorp win at Escondida?

Its subsidiary Salfa Montajes won the assembly of a new truck maintenance workshop. The contract value and start date are not public.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Copper is a dollar-priced industrial metal, and Escondida is a major source. The workshop keeps trucks serviced, but the statement gives no output forecast.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: SalfaCorp statement of 27 November 2026 and half-year report of August 2026; BHP operational review for the year to 30 June 2026; Chile’s environmental assessment system (SEIA), filing of March 2026; SalfaCorp · BHP · Chile’s environmental assessment service (SEA) · Chile’s financial regulator (CMF)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error