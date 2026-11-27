CHILE · ECONOMY · JOBS

Chile’s unemployment rate reached 10.0% in the three months from August to October 2026, the national statistics institute INE reported on Friday 27 November. It stood at 9.8% in July to September and 8.4% a year earlier.

The figure arrived one day after Chile’s conservative president, José Antonio Kast, told more than 500 business leaders to hire and invest. For US investors who hold Chilean assets, it shows a labour market weakening just as the government asks companies to expand.

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Key Facts What Unemployment hit 10.0% in August to October 2026, up 1.6 points from 8.4% a year earlier.

Who INE, Chile’s national statistics institute, published the data on Friday 27 November 2026.

Why Employment fell 0.4% in a year while the number of people seeking work grew 1.3%.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 58.5% to no change at Chile’s December meeting (27 Nov, 9:01 a.m. ET).

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s unemployment rate has climbed to a round 10%, and fewer people hold jobs than a year ago, even as more people look for work.

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More people are looking for work, but fewer are finding it. The labour force grew 1.3% from a year earlier, while the number of employed people fell 0.4%, INE said.

The number of unemployed people jumped 19.7% in the year, INE’s figures show. Women were hit harder, with their jobless rate at 10.7%, up 1.9 points, against 9.4% for men, up 1.2 points.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes on the horizon.

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In the Santiago Metropolitan Region the rate reached 10.5%, up 1.9 points from a year earlier, INE said. Jobs in information and communications there fell 23.5% and manufacturing jobs fell 9.4%.

The rate has crept up through the autumn: 9.5% in May to July, 9.6% in June to August and 9.8% in July to September, INE’s earlier releases show. Participation, the share of working-age people who work or look for work, rose 0.3 points to 62.2%, while the employment rate fell 0.7 points to 56.0%.

Job quality slipped as well. Wage jobs with a formal contract fell 2.6% in a year, while the informal share of employment rose to 27.0%, up 0.8 points, according to INE.

Total hours worked fell 1.0% in the year, and the average working week slipped to 36.3 hours. Nationally, employment fell 18.9% in information and communications, 11.5% in other services and 4.7% in manufacturing.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which strips out regular holiday and harvest swings, the rate was 9.9%, up 0.3 points on the previous quarter. That suggests the rise is more than a seasonal blip.

Kast told the business leaders on Thursday 26 November: “Inviertan, contraten, a jugársela por Chile” (our translation: invest, hire, go all in for Chile). He asked them to restart postponed projects and avoid layoffs where possible and noted that his government turns one year old on 11 March.

Rosario Navarro, president of Sofofa, Chile’s manufacturers’ federation, answered: “Recibimos ese llamado con claridad” (we received that call clearly). She proposed a pact between companies, workers and the government on training, retraining and the flexibility to promote formal employment.

Gonzalo Arenas, the government’s spokesperson, said on Tuesday 24 November that a cabinet reshuffle would not change the picture. In his words: “el desempleo va a estar igual y la falta de crecimiento va a estar igual” (the unemployment will stay the same, and so will the lack of growth), adding that the measures aim to overcome unemployment and the cost of living over the medium and long term.

A weaker job market usually eases wage pressure, which the Central Bank of Chile weighs when it sets interest rates. The bank’s next rate decision comes in December.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, about US$46,000 had been traded by 27 November on the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision. Traders gave 58.5% to no change, 36.5% to a quarter-point rise and 3.5% to a rise of half a point or more. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

For US readers, the data matters because Chile is a US free-trade partner and the world’s top copper producer. A jobless rate at this level adds to doubts about consumer spending there.

INE has not said how much of the rise comes from people returning to the labour market. The next reading, for September to November, will show whether the climb continues.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How High Is Chile’s Unemployment Rate Now?

INE put it at 10.0% for August to October 2026. That is higher than both the previous quarter and a year earlier.

Why Is Chile’s Unemployment Rising?

Employment is shrinking while more people search for work. Losses are led by information and communications, other services and manufacturing.

What Does It Mean for Chile’s Central Bank?

Weak hiring can ease wage pressure, one input the bank weighs. Its next rate decision is due in December.

Sources: INE Chile, national unemployment release for August to October 2026, 27 November 2026; INE Chile, release for July to September 2026, 29 October 2026; remarks by President José Antonio Kast and Sofofa president Rosario Navarro at the Sofofa annual industry meeting, 26 November 2026; remarks by government spokesperson Gonzalo Arenas, 24 November 2026; Polymarket, 27 November 2026, 9:01 a.m. ET.