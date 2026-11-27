A cartel proved in 2019 has finally produced a bill for consumers. How and when the money reaches people is still to be settled.

File photo, undated. A Jumbo supermarket of Cencosud with its car park in Los Andes, Chile. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief | Business: Chile

Chile’s antitrust court ordered two of the country’s biggest supermarket groups, Cencosud and Walmart Chile, to pay consumers about US$68 million for fixing fresh-chicken promotions. The ruling, issued on Friday 27 November 2026 by the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC, Chile’s free-competition court), rules in a damages case that began in October 2020 and can still be appealed.

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Shoppers do not have to prove they bought any chicken to be paid. The ruling covers residents aged over 18 at the end of 2011, and foreign residents with a valid ID are not excluded.

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Key Facts Who. Cencosud (owner of Jumbo) and Walmart Chile (Lider) must pay; rival SMU settled in 2023.

What. About US$67.6 million in damages for chicken price fixing; ruling of Friday 27 November 2026.

Who gets paid. Residents aged 18 or over on 31 December 2011 with a valid ID; no receipt.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A cartel proved in 2019 has finally produced a bill for consumers. How and when the money reaches people is still to be settled.

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The case grew out of a cartel the courts had already proved. The National Economic Prosecutor’s Office, Chile’s competition watchdog, brought the original complaint.

In 2019 the TDLC found that Cencosud, Walmart Chile and SMU had agreed not to sell fresh chicken on promotion below the wholesale list price plus VAT (value-added tax). Chile’s Supreme Court confirmed the verdict in April 2020 and raised the three fines to 29,568 UTA in total (the UTA is an inflation-linked annual tax unit used for fines).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The new ruling says the chains followed that rule in the expectation that their competitors would do the same, and complained through suppliers when they did not. Cencosud must pay 40,888 UTA and Walmart Chile 39,570 UTA, which at the November value of the UTA is about 35,543 million pesos (US$34.3 million) and 34,397 million pesos (US$33.2 million).

Together that is 69,940 million pesos, about US$67.6 million at the market-data close (RT) of 1,035 pesos per US$ on 27 November, plus interest until payment. Cencosud’s and Walmart Chile’s shares of the 2020 fines came to 22,692 UTA.

The damages are about 3.5 times that figure.

A Club Alvi wholesale store in Santiago (file photo). Its owner SMU settled the chicken case in 2023.

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Three of the four tribunal members backed the award. Ignacio Parot would have thrown the claims out, arguing that damage should be judged on all fresh-chicken sales, including those made outside promotions.

The chains had argued that the 2008 economic crisis, supply costs and collusion among poultry producers could explain prices. The majority replied that sales that broke the cartel’s rule were too few and too small to show there was no harm to consumers.

The majority built its own estimate from the case file, reviewing 129 products. In Cencosud’s sales data, 8.9% of units sold below list price in 2008–2011, against 52% in 2016–2019.

Without the cartel, the majority concluded, consumers would very probably have seen more promotions. Walmart Chile’s product coding made its prices hard to follow, so the court applied Cencosud’s loss ratio to its sales.

People are eligible if they were over 18 on 31 December 2011, live in Chile and hold a valid Chilean or foreigner’s ID on the payment date. Nobody has to show they bought chicken.

Cencosud and Walmart Chile must jointly name an independent third party, approved by the TDLC, to identify recipients from the civil registry and propose how to pay them. The payment method will be fixed when the ruling is carried out.

SMU, the supermarket group that owns the Unimarc and Club Alvi chains, settled in 2023 with the national consumer agency Sernac and the consumer group Conadecus for about 2,600 million pesos then (roughly US$2.5 million at today’s rate). That money was aimed at around 188,000 people receiving a basic disability pension, about 13,600 pesos each (roughly US$13).

The court rejected claims for moral damage and for a 25% surcharge requested by Conadecus, a consumer association, because the law that created the surcharge came into force after the events. For US readers, Walmart Chile is the local business of the US retailer Walmart Inc., and the ruling does not say when the first payment will arrive.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who can be paid under the ruling?

Residents of Chile who were adults at the end of 2011 and hold a valid ID on the payment date. No receipt is needed.

When will the money arrive?

The ruling gives no date. An independent administrator must first be named and approved by the court.

Why are the chains liable if suppliers carried the messages?

The court found that the chains themselves followed and policed the pricing rule. Suppliers were only the channel for complaints.

More: Chile news

Sources Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC), ruling on the chicken damages claims, 27 November 2026, https://www.tdlc.cl; TDLC ruling of February 2019 and Supreme Court ruling of April 2020 on the chicken cartel; Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE), complaint of January 2016, https://www.fne.gob.cl; Servicio Nacional del Consumidor (Sernac), 2023 settlement with SMU, https://www.sernac.cl; exchange rate: RT USD/CLP close, 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error