Chile is saying goodbye to an actress several generations grew up with, through two days of official mourning, a public wake in the national theatre and a funeral mass in the cathedral.

Delfina Guzmán in Santiago, May 2013. Photo: Michelle Bachelet/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Culture: Chile

Delfina Guzmán, the Chilean stage and television actress, died on Tuesday 24 November 2026, aged 98. Her family said in a statement that she died of natural causes.

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The Chilean government has decreed official mourning for Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November, according to its announcement of 24 November. Her wake opens in Santiago on Tuesday evening, and a funeral mass follows at the city’s cathedral on Thursday 26 November.

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Key Facts Who. Delfina Guzmán, Chilean actress, died at 98 on Tuesday 24 November 2026, her family says.

Mourning. Official government mourning covers Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Farewell. Wake at Teatro Nacional Chileno, Santiago; funeral mass Thursday 26 November.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Chile is saying goodbye to an actress several generations grew up with, through two days of official mourning, a public wake in the national theatre and a funeral mass in the cathedral.

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Guzmán was born in Santiago on 7 April 1928 and studied theatre at the University of Chile, graduating in the mid-1950s. Early in her career she worked alongside Alejandro Jodorowsky, the Chilean-born avant-garde film director.

She made her professional debut in “Pueblecito”, which won her a Premio Caupolicán, a Chilean stage award, for best actress. In 1966 the singer Víctor Jara invited her to “La maña” at Teatro Ictus, a Santiago company known for cultural resistance under General Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship (1973–1990).

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Television made her a household name, above all in the telenovelas, as Chilean serial dramas are called, directed by Vicente Sabatini. Those dramas include “Estúpido cupido”, “Sucupira”, “Oro verde”, “La fiera”, “Romané”, “El circo de las Montini” and “Pampa Ilusión”.

Delfina Guzmán in Santiago, May 2013. Photo: Michelle Bachelet/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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Chileans also knew her from a bank commercial, “Cómprate un auto, Perico”, which she made with the actor Nissim Sharim. She was honorary president of the board of the Teatro a Mil foundation, which runs Chile’s international theatre festival.

The family’s statement spoke of “deep sadness, but also … immense love and gratitude” for “our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother”. She died at 98, of natural causes, it said.

Her son Nicolás Eyzaguirre, an economist and former Finance Minister of Chile, described her last hours on 24 November. “Yesterday, Monday, we gave her the last rites, we were able to hold her hand,” he said.

“I don’t know how much she felt us, but I am sure that from somewhere she was watching us,” he added. The family does not much like pomp, he said: “We want to be humble, as she was, but the country deserves to say goodbye to her.”

President José Antonio Kast’s government set two days of official mourning in a decree announced on 24 November. It acted “in recognition of her invaluable contribution to the culture and arts of our country”.

The Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage paid tribute on social media on 24 November. “Some artists do not only act: they accompany us all our lives,” it wrote of Guzmán.

One public expression of regret came from the actor and playwright Rodrigo Bastidas, who first saw her on stage at 14 in “Pedro, Juan y Diego”. He spoke on 24 November.

“I think Chile is in debt to Delfina,” Bastidas said. He added that it strikes him deeply that “a person like her, with her qualities, never received the National Arts Prize”, Chile’s top state arts prize.

Bastidas also said that she “used to say what she wanted to say, and think what she wanted to think”. His remark is a personal judgement, not an official position.

The farewell arrangements announced on 24 November place the wake at the Teatro Nacional Chileno, the national theatre at Morandé 25 in Santiago. The remains arrive at about 16:30 Chile time on Tuesday, and the wake runs from 17:00 to 21:00 that evening.

The theatre opens again on Wednesday 25 November at 10:00, and the funeral mass follows at the Catedral de Santiago on Thursday 26 November in the morning. The arrangements give no closing time for Wednesday and no hour for the mass.

It is also not known who from the government will attend, or whether the family will accept any further state honour. No time of death has been published.

Chileans of several generations grew up with her face, from a bank commercial to the television dramas of later decades. For them, the two days of mourning and Thursday’s mass are the chance to say goodbye in public, in the humble way her son described.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Delfina Guzmán die?

Her family said she died of natural causes. Its statement spoke of love and gratitude for her life.

Where can people pay their respects?

The wake is at the Teatro Nacional Chileno in Santiago. The funeral mass is at the Catedral de Santiago.

Why is the government mourning an actress?

The decree cites her invaluable contribution to the culture and arts of the country. The culture ministry called her a fundamental figure of Chile’s cultural history.

Sources Family statement of 24 November 2026; Chilean government decree of official mourning, 24 November 2026; Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage statement, 24 November 2026; statements by Nicolás Eyzaguirre and Rodrigo Bastidas, 24 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error