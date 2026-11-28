The embassy’s message arrives as caravans press north and the White House threatens Mexico with tariffs over them.

Migration: Mexico

The United States Embassy in Mexico told migrants on Friday 27 November 2026 that the US southern border “remains closed to illegal migration” (translated from Spanish) and that the midterm elections “have changed nothing”. It published the message as a video on its social media channels, under the slogan “Ni lo intentes”, Spanish for “Don’t even try”.

The warning is aimed at migrant caravans, large groups that travel north together through southern Mexico. It comes less than four weeks after Democrats won both the House and the Senate on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. The US Embassy in Mexico City warned migrants about smugglers and caravan organisers.

What. A video says the border stays closed and the midterms changed nothing.

When. Published Friday 27 November 2026, after the 3 November US vote.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

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The embassy’s message arrives as caravans press north and the White House threatens Mexico with tariffs over them.

The video does not hedge. The embassy says that “no caravan has succeeded and all will keep failing”, and it ends by telling migrants that their attempt “will end in failure”.

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It says immigration laws remain in force and are applied “with full rigour”, and it warns migrants not to believe “the lies of the coyotes”, meaning smugglers, or “of the caravan organisers”. It lists the risks as deadly dangers on the road, debts of thousands of dollars, criminal prosecution and deportation, and it adds that their life is worth more than the risk.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the skyline along Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City’s main avenue, where the US Embassy has its seat.

The caravans were already moving, and they tested Mexico’s response after the US vote. On Tuesday 10 November 2026 a group of about 1,500 people, though counts differ, left Tapachula, a city in Chiapas state near the Guatemalan border.

The embassy’s video answers that movement directly. It is the latest in a campaign that uses the same “Ni lo intentes” slogan the embassy used in October 2026.

A Democratic Congress can hold the White House to account through hearings and spending, but the new Congress takes office only in January 2027. Until then, the enforcement figures show how heavily the system already runs.

For fiscal year 2026, from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said its Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) made more than 491,000 immigration arrests and carried out 483,200 deportations, a record that tops the 442,640 of the year before. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin called it “the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history”.

ICE arrests and deports people inside the United States, while the Border Patrol handles crossings at the border itself. Both agencies belong to the Department of Homeland Security, which published the record figures in November.

Pressure on Mexico has also come from the White House. On Thursday 12 November 2026 President Donald Trump wrote that “MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED.”

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The same day President Claudia Sheinbaum said, at her regular press conference, that no migrant caravan has reached the US border since Trump returned to office in January 2025, and that Mexican authorities would not use force against caravans. On 13 November she said, citing the Interior Ministry (Secretaría de Gobernación, which runs migration policy), that 24 caravans had dissolved in southern Mexico since then.

The count of 24 dissolved caravans covers the 22 months since Trump’s return in January 2025. That is roughly one caravan a month.

For US readers, the tariff threat matters because Mexico is a neighbour and a major trade partner, and because Sheinbaum says the caravans are ending inside Mexico. A migration dispute is therefore being tied directly to trade between the two neighbouring countries.

It is not known how many people are on the road in Mexico today. It is also unconfirmed whether the 12 November tariff threat has been carried out, and how the new Congress will treat border funding is unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do the US midterm results make crossing easier?

The US Embassy says they do not, because its video states that the midterms have changed nothing at the border. A new Congress takes office only in January 2027.

Why is the embassy speaking to migrants?

It is speaking to migrants weighing whether to join a caravan after the US vote. The message also tells them to distrust smugglers and organisers.

Who stops the caravans in Mexico?

In Sheinbaum’s account, the caravans end inside Mexico. She has said Mexican authorities will not use force against them.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: US Embassy in Mexico video of 27 November 2026; US Department of Homeland Security fiscal year 2026 enforcement figures; Secretaría de Gobernación · Presidencia de la República (Office of the President)

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