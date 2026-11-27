Chile has jailed a former army chief for laundering money from a fund that is spent without public detail. The case tests how its courts treat the armed forces.

Justice: Chile

A Chilean court on Friday sent a former army chief to prison for laundering cash the army paid him monthly. The ruling follows a unanimous guilty verdict handed down on 3 November.

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The Fourth Oral Criminal Trial Court of Santiago sentenced Óscar Izurieta Ferrer, who led the Chilean Army from March 2006 to March 2010, to five years and one day. The court refused any suspended or substitute penalty, so the term is effective, and it covers two counts of money laundering in the so-called reserved expenses case.

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Key Facts Who. Óscar Izurieta, army commander-in-chief from 2006 to 2010, convicted by a Santiago criminal trial court.

What. Five years and one day in prison for two counts of money laundering, with no substitute sentence.

Money. A fine of 200 monthly tax units and confiscation of more than 166 million pesos (about US$161,000).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile has jailed a former army chief for laundering money from a fund that is spent without public detail. The case tests how its courts treat the armed forces.

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Reserved expenses, or gastos reservados, are army funds set by the budget law for security and intelligence and spent without public detail. The court recorded that Izurieta’s successors as army chief, Juan Miguel Fuente-Alba and Humberto Oviedo, handed regular payments from that money to former commanders.

The verdict of 3 November treated as undisputed that these sums were generally paid monthly, in cash, by hand and with no accounting record. They rose from 400,000 Chilean pesos (about US$387) in 2010 to 1 million pesos (about US$967) in 2017.

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Santiago’s Palace of the Courts of Justice. The trial that ended in Izurieta’s sentence was held in the capital. (File photo: Janitoalevic, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The three judges, Isabel Espinoza Morales (presiding), Cristián Fuentealba Zamora and Andrea Acevedo Muñoz, ruled unanimously, according to the press note of Chile’s judiciary of 3 November. The trial ran for 33 hearing days between 7 September and 3 November.

The court concluded that commanders “directed and diverted money delivered as reserved expenses to purposes and uses different from those authorised by law, among them the monthly payment of a sum for the personal use of former commanders-in-chief”. That finding is the base on which the laundering conviction rests.

Prosecutors said payments labelled “Apoyo Ex-CJE”, meaning support for former commanders-in-chief, reached Izurieta from April 2010 until at least February 2018. They put the total at 61.2 million to 78 million pesos (about US$59,000 to US$75,000).

Part of the money paid mortgage instalments on an apartment in Las Condes, a district of Santiago, which Izurieta bought in 2008 while still army chief. The flat was rented out for almost 15 years and earned at least 166.2 million pesos (about US$161,000) between 2010 and 2025, the prosecutors said.

In 2019, after the payments became public, he amended six returns with Chile’s tax authority, the Internal Revenue Service (SII), adding 51.2 million pesos (about US$49,500) of income without saying where it came from. In 2021 he donated the flat to his daughter with court authorisation, but she gave him an open-ended power of attorney to manage it and collect the rent.

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What the Court Found About the Rent

From March 2022, part of the rent went into his wife’s bank account, according to the prosecution case. Carmen Gloria Wittwer, the regional prosecutor of Los Lagos, the southern region whose prosecutors led the case, said on 27 November that the court found he “later carried out various operations aimed at hiding the origin of these resources and keeping control of the profits from renting the property”.

Izurieta acknowledged receiving reserved-expense money but argued it covered security costs such as an escort, food and transport. The court rejected this, finding that his protection staff and means were already paid from public funds.

Prosecutors had asked for eight years, a fine of 500 monthly tax units and confiscation of the flat and its profits. The State Defence Council, the state’s legal body that joined the case as plaintiff, asked for ten years and one day.

The court chose a lower term and fined him 200 units of the UTM, the monthly tax unit Chile uses to set fines, payable in 12 instalments. It also ordered confiscation of more than 166 million pesos from the Las Condes rent, a sum worth about US$161,000 at 1,033.78 pesos per US$ on 27 November.

Wittwer said: “We value the conviction obtained, which is a relevant result in the clarification and punishment of crimes linked to money laundering.”

The verdict covers laundering committed from 2010. The base crime, embezzlement of public funds, is being heard separately in the military justice system, the verdict says.

It is not yet known whether the defence will appeal or when Izurieta must report to prison. No date has been announced for the military case.

For readers abroad, the case shows a civilian court examining how a country’s armed forces handled money they never had to explain in public. It tests how Chile’s courts treat the military, with one verdict delivered and the military proceeding still to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a former army chief convicted of money laundering?

The court found that money from the army’s reserved expenses fund reached him and was then used in property operations that hid its origin. The embezzlement behind it is being heard separately in the military justice system.

Can Izurieta still appeal?

It is not yet known whether the defence will appeal. No date has been announced for him to report to prison.

What are reserved expenses?

They are army funds set by the budget law for security and intelligence and spent without public detail. The court ruled that commanders diverted part of this money to uses the law did not authorise.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error