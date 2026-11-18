US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his official State Department portrait, January 2025 (Photo: U.S. Department of State, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, that there is no evidence a string of US technology failures was a cyberattack or that the incidents are linked. He spoke on Wednesday 18 November 2026 local time, Tuesday evening in the United States, and said the country is not under systemic attack.

The failures halted all US departures for hours and disrupted banks and Microsoft and Apple services within one week. For anyone who flies to or from the United States, banks there or relies on its cloud services, the question is whether the failures will repeat.

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Where. He spoke at a news conference in Manila during a trip to Asia with President Trump.

Worst hit. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all US departures for over four hours on 13 November.

Open. The FBI, the US federal police agency, is helping review the FAA failure; lawmakers want briefings.

As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:45 a.m. GMT

Rubio’s message was reassurance: separate technical faults, not a coordinated attack. Lawmakers from both parties are asking for more detail before they accept that.

What Rubio Said

Rubio told reporters there was “zero evidence” of any link between the incidents. He said the country is not under systemic attack.

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He said each incident is unique. He declined to speculate on whether artificial intelligence played a role.

Rubio with Paraguay’s Pedro Alliana at the State Department in Washington. Photo: US State Department / Freddie Everett (public domain).

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The Week of Failures

A Microsoft outage on Thursday 12 November disrupted many of the company’s services, including email. The next day the FAA halted departures nationwide for more than four hours, causing thousands of cancellations and delays; Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a router was flooded with data during a contractor’s upgrade.

On Monday 16 November a United Airlines technology failure caused flight delays, and a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase, a major US bank, disrupted online banking services. On Tuesday 17 November Apple’s iCloud storage and Apple Pay payment services went down because of an internal update, the company said, and a classified internal communications network of the National Security Agency (NSA), the US signals-intelligence agency, went offline, which the NSA attributed to scheduled routine maintenance.

Jay Clayton, the Director of National Intelligence who coordinates the US intelligence agencies, said on Tuesday in a television interview that officials do not see signs of a coordinated cyberattack. He said institutions are taking systems offline to patch and upgrade them.

The Big Picture

Officials gave a technical explanation for each failure rather than a hostile one. Clayton said institutions are taking systems offline to patch and upgrade them, and Duffy described a contractor’s router problem at the FAA.

On the FAA failure, Duffy said a contractor, L3Harris, a US defence technology company, was moving telecommunications lines from copper to fibre when an FAA router was flooded with data. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is helping review the shutdown, and the root cause has not been determined.

Why It Matters

A national ground stop, an order keeping aircraft from taking off, lasting more than four hours hits every airline and passenger in the country at once. It came in a week of other failures, and those failures prompted questions about a deliberate attack.

The officials’ explanations so far are technical, not hostile: a router flooded during a contractor’s line move, systems taken offline for patching and an internal Apple update. They have not yet been tested by a published investigation.

The Counter-View

Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, said Americans feel they are not being told the whole story and that companies and federal agencies must be fully transparent. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said it is too early to know without a high-level briefing for the “Gang of Eight”, the congressional leaders who receive classified briefings.

What Is Not Known

As of publication, the FAA has not confirmed a final cause and the FBI has reported no findings. We found no date for the congressional briefings that Scott and Jeffries requested.

In Plain English

A ground stop is an order that keeps aircraft from taking off. A cyberattack is a deliberate attempt to break into or disable computer systems, which officials say these failures were not.

What It Means for You

Travellers should treat the official line as what investigators have found so far, and check flight status with their airline. Readers who follow Rubio’s Latin America work can read our reports on his trip to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and on US-Colombia security cooperation, and on the Venezuela transition.

Sources

Primary: remarks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reporters in Manila, 18 November 2026 local time; statements by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on the 13 November FAA ground stop; statements by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, 17 November 2026; Apple’s statement on its iCloud and Apple Pay outage; statements by Senator Rick Scott and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Were the US tech outages a cyberattack?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 18 November 2026, Manila time, that there is no evidence of that and no sign the incidents are linked. The Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, also said officials do not see signs of a coordinated attack.

What caused the FAA ground stop on 13 November?

Duffy said a router was flooded with data while a contractor, L3Harris, moved lines from copper to fibre. The root cause has not been determined.

Which services failed this week?

Several services failed in one week. They were Microsoft on 12 November, FAA departures on 13 November, United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase on 16 November, and Apple iCloud and Apple Pay on 17 November.

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