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United Airlines suffered a widespread system outage on Monday, 16 November 2026, that delayed departing flights. The airline said it later resolved the technology issue.

It struck only three days after a nationwide halt to U.S. flights on Friday, 13 November. For travellers heading to or from Latin America through American hubs, two failures in one week raise the cost of any tight connection.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. United Airlines, a major U.S. carrier, reported a widespread system outage on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Effect. Departing flights were delayed. Flights already in the air and United Express flights were unaffected.

Earlier. A U.S. air traffic control failure on Friday, 13 November grounded nearly 3,500 flights.

Cause. No cause has been confirmed. United says it has no indication of a cyberattack.

As of. Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET

Two unrelated failures in one weekend show how a single broken system can strand thousands of passengers. Neither failure has been tied to an attack.

Big Picture

On Friday, 13 November, a communications failure at air traffic control centres led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. aviation regulator, to stop takeoffs nationwide for about four and a half hours. The FAA said instability hit 17 of its 22 en route centres, which guide aircraft between airports.

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The stop held nearly 3,500 scheduled flights on the ground. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who runs the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), said a newly installed router at an FAA radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, was the likely cause.

Duffy said that router was sending about 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. That flood destabilised the FAA’s older network and disrupted communications with aircraft and radar feeds.

Friday’s halt disrupted schedules across the country. That is why a second failure on Monday drew so much attention.

United’s outage is a separate event on a private airline system. Reports so far do not link it to Friday’s air traffic control failure, so Friday’s cause does not explain Monday’s.

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What We Know

United said on Monday it was aware of a widespread system outage and told passengers to check its app or website for flight status. The airline later said it had resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures.

United said there was no impact on flights in progress or on United Express regional flights. The airline said it had no indication the outage was related to cybersecurity.

The union representing United’s pilots told members in an internal memo that the airline could not provide final aircraft weights. Pilots need those figures for their pre-departure calculations.

The same memo said several pilot applications were hit, including crew communications. It told pilots to follow guidance from local airport staff on whether to leave the gate.

What Is Not Known

United has not named the cause of the outage or the exact time it began. The weight explanation comes from the pilots’ union, not from the airline.

No official link between Monday’s United failure and Friday’s FAA failure has been reported. The FAA says it has disabled the relevant broadcasting function on about 60 similar routers.

It is also unclear how many United flights were delayed or cancelled because of the outage. Friday’s final cause is not settled either, since the FAA and L3Harris are still investigating.

It is also open whether the fault lay in the router, its settings or the wider network. L3Harris, a defence contractor, is the FAA’s network service provider.

What It Means for You

If you fly between the United States and Latin America, a delay at a U.S. hub can break a connection to cities such as Bogotá, São Paulo or Mexico City. Evening departures matter most, because the last onward flights often leave within hours of arrival.

Passengers on a single ticket are normally rebooked by the airline, while separate tickets leave the traveller to pay for a missed leg. Checking the airline’s rebooking terms before departure is the practical step.

Travellers with a flexible ticket can often move to an earlier or later flight at no charge, but terms differ by fare. Reading the fare rules before a trip costs nothing and avoids surprises at the gate.

Business travellers face the same chain of dependencies. One grounded evening can push a meeting back by a full day.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to United Airlines on 16 November 2026?

United reported a widespread system outage on Monday that delayed departing flights. The airline later said it had resolved the technology issue.

Is the United outage linked to the nationwide FAA ground stop?

Reports so far do not tie it to Friday’s air traffic control failure. They describe United’s outage as a separate problem in the airline’s own systems.

Was it a cyberattack?

United said it had no indication of a cybersecurity link. Officials also reported no sign of a cyberattack in Friday’s ground stop.

Are United flights back to normal?

United said it had resolved the issue on Monday evening. Delays can linger overnight, so passengers should check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Sources: United Airlines customer statements of 16 November 2026 (united.com); Federal Aviation Administration, air traffic and ground stop updates (https://www.faa.gov/newsroom); U.S. Department of Transportation statements by Secretary Sean Duffy (https://www.transportation.gov/newsroom); internal memo from United’s pilots’ union, 16 November 2026.

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