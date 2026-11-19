The fight is less about one hotel than about who controls a liquidation that has run since 2021, and whether completed sales can be undone while an appeal is open.

Mbabane, the capital of Eswatini, seen from a hillside. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Athena Lao, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Eswatini

A senior Eswatini court official has warned that reversing the sale of former Royal Swazi Spa properties could cost emaSwati, as the people of Eswatini are called, jobs and tax and rates revenue. Deputy Master Lindelwa Magagula said in a replying affidavit, a sworn written reply filed in the High Court, that the deals are not ordinary commercial dealings that can simply be reversed.

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The dispute pits the Master’s office, the High Court unit that oversees liquidations, against Sun International, the South African hotel group that co-owned the resort company. The Deputy Master did not put a figure on the jobs or revenue at risk, and her statements are allegations in a court filing, not findings.

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Key Facts Who. Deputy Master Lindelwa Magagula, a court official, against respondents led by Sun International.

What. She says undoing Royal Swazi Spa property sales would cost jobs and tax revenue.

Buyers. Portions went to the Central Bank of Eswatini and the investment fund Tibiyo TakaNgwane.

Court. A Supreme Court appeal is pending after a July High Court ruling.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

The fight is less about one hotel than about who controls a liquidation that has run since 2021, and whether completed sales can be undone while an appeal is open.

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How the Royal Swazi Spa Dispute Began

The Royal Swazi Spa was run by Swazi Spa Holdings, a company whose shareholders included Sun International and Tibiyo TakaNgwane, a state-linked investment fund. The High Court ordered the group’s liquidation, a court-supervised wind-up in which assets are sold to repay creditors, in 2021.

On 18 March 2022 the Master of the High Court appointed Paul Mulindwa, a chartered accountant, as co-liquidator alongside Marisa Boxshall Smith. Sun International challenged the appointment in court.

On Wednesday 29 July 2026 the High Court, in case 614/2022, ruled the appointment unlawful, irrational and invalid and set it aside with costs. The Master and the Attorney General appealed to the Supreme Court in case 83/2026.

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What the Deputy Master Says

The Master and the Attorney General, the government’s chief legal adviser, have now asked the High Court for an interdict, an order that stops a party from acting, against Sun International Management Limited, Nedbank Swaziland Limited (the local arm of a South African bank) and the Eswatini National Provident Fund (a state retirement-savings body). The order would bar them from interfering with the liquidation while the appeal is pending.

In her replying affidavit, Magagula says the sales to the Central Bank of Eswatini and Tibiyo, and a mortgage payment held by Nedbank, are not ordinary deals. She does not say how many jobs or how much revenue are at stake.

She alleges that Tibiyo paid millions for shares, an amount she does not quantify in the filing as reported, and that Sun International has not returned the money. She also alleges that the provident fund’s chief executive, Futhi Tembe, did not disclose that the fund had bid unsuccessfully for Sun International’s hotels, and calls the opposition “mala fide”, or in bad faith.

Aerial view of the Mbabane area in Eswatini. (File image)

Magagula also questions whether Norman Basthdaw, Sun International’s chief financial officer, had authority to swear an answering affidavit for Nedbank and asks why the bank’s managing director, Fikile Nkosi, filed none. She says she commends Nkosi for not supporting Sun International and the pension fund in opposing the application.

What Sun International Argues

In an answering affidavit sworn by its chief financial officer, Basthdaw, for the respondents, according to court papers reported on 22 October, Sun International said removing Mulindwa would not by itself end the liquidation. It argued that the Master and the Attorney General had shown no specific unlawful conduct and no concrete prejudice.

Sun International also said that noting an appeal does not restore an appointment the High Court has declared invalid. It added that concerns about Mulindwa’s past actions could be handled through ratification, meaning later approval, by creditors, and that the applicants lack standing to act for him because he has not joined the case.

Why It Matters

The Master’s Office had received more than 150 creditor claims, and Magagula cites his work in approving claims and facilitating the land sales. She also says more than 370 individual creditors did not oppose his appointment.

If the sales were undone, buyers, lenders and creditors would have to unwind transactions that are already complete, which is the cost she warns about, though she gives no numbers. For foreign investors in Eswatini the case is a test of how far courts will protect completed transactions inside a liquidation that is still under appeal.

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Eswatini and its neighbours.

In Plain English

Master of the High Court: the court office that oversees liquidations and estates.

the court office that oversees liquidations and estates. Liquidator: the person who sells a failed company’s assets to repay creditors.

the person who sells a failed company’s assets to repay creditors. Interdict: a court order that stops a party from doing something.

a court order that stops a party from doing something. Tibiyo TakaNgwane: a state-linked investment fund and a former co-owner of the spa company.

What Is Not Known

No ruling on the urgent application has been reported, and no Supreme Court hearing date is confirmed. The value of the property sales and the number of jobs at risk have not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Royal Swazi Spa dispute about?

The Deputy Master of the High Court says undoing sales of former Royal Swazi Spa properties could cost jobs and tax revenue. Sun International and the national provident fund oppose it, while she says Nedbank’s managing director filed no opposing affidavit.

Who bought the Royal Swazi Spa properties?

Portions were sold to the Central Bank of Eswatini and to Tibiyo TakaNgwane, a state-linked investment fund. A mortgage payment is held by Nedbank.

Why did the High Court set aside the co-liquidator?

On 29 July 2026 it ruled Paul Mulindwa’s appointment unlawful, irrational and invalid. The Master and the Attorney General are appealing to the Supreme Court.

Has a court decided the new application?

No ruling on the urgent application has been reported. The appeal, case 83/2026, is also still pending.

Sources: Replying affidavit of Deputy Master Lindelwa Magagula and answering affidavit of Sun International Management Limited, High Court of Eswatini, as reported 22 October and 19 November 2026; High Court judgment in case 614/2022 (29 July 2026); Supreme Court case 83/2026.

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