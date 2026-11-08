Peruvian Dies in US Immigration Detention

A Peruvian man who spent about three months in a Louisiana immigration jail died there on 29 September, and the cause is still officially unknown. As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, the public record is a single short notice from the US agency that held him.

For US readers, it is a test of how openly federal immigration detention reports its deaths. For Peru’s community of 830,000 in the United States, it is a reminder of what is at stake.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Julian Curo-Churata, 47, from Peru, held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal immigration agency.

Where. Richwood Correctional Center, an immigration detention site, and a hospital, both in Monroe, Louisiana.

When. Found in medical distress on 28 September; pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m. Central time on 29 September.

Cause. The preliminary cause is unknown; an autopsy will decide the official cause.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The death of a 47-year-old Peruvian in US immigration detention leaves his family, his government and US lawmakers waiting for an official explanation that is not yet public.

What Happened

ICE says staff at Richwood Correctional Center found Julian Curo-Churata in medical distress on Monday, 28 September 2026. They took him to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center, a hospital in the same city, at about 8:14 p.m. Central time.

A physician pronounced him dead at 4:01 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September, after life-saving efforts failed. In a release dated 1 October, ICE said that while in custody he “received proper medical care and was seen by medical professionals.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

ICE says officers in Baltimore arrested him on 27 June in a targeted operation and moved him to New Orleans custody two days later. An immigration judge denied his applications for relief and voluntary departure on 18 September, and ICE says he kept the right to appeal.

ICE says it notified his spouse, his attorney and the Consulate General of Peru, along with two internal oversight bodies. Those are the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent department, and ICE’s own Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Miraflores skyline and Costa Verde coast in Lima, Peru.

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Why It Matters

Peru has a large community in the United States, which our explainer on the 830,000 Peruvians in the US describes. Any death in custody therefore reaches far beyond one family.

Other governments have raised similar cases. Mexico has said it will file a complaint over a death in ICE detention of one of its citizens, and President Claudia Sheinbaum has tied US raids to a shift in the Latino vote.

ICE’s detainee death page lists 36 deaths in fiscal year 2026, running to 23 August, and does not yet list this one. That is why the agency’s own written report matters.

What Happens Next

The autopsy will set the official cause of death. ICE’s detainee death page says Congress requires in-custody death reports to be made public within 90 days, which for a death on 29 September would fall on Monday, 28 December 2026.

The same page says ICE strives to post a news release within two business days of a death. Whether a full report appears before the deadline is the next test of that commitment.

What Is Not Known

ICE has not said what caused his death, and we have not found an official Peruvian statement on the case. We also do not have a public account of what happened between his medical distress and his arrival at the hospital.

The agency’s release does not say when or where he entered the United States. We have left out claims about what Peruvian diplomats have asked for, because we could not confirm them with the foreign ministry or the consulate.

What It Means for You

If you have a relative in US immigration detention, you can ask the nearest Peruvian consulate for notification and contact. ICE says it informs consulates of deaths, but the cause may take weeks to become public.

Readers following US enforcement policy should watch the 28 December deadline and the autopsy result. For the wider picture, see our Peru coverage of how Washington’s policies reach Peruvian families.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Julian Curo-Churata?

He was a 47-year-old Peruvian man held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana. He died on 29 September 2026.

What caused his death?

ICE says the preliminary cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will determine the official cause.

When will ICE publish its death report?

ICE says Congress requires in-custody death reports to be public within 90 days. For this death, that would be by 28 December 2026.

Sources ICE news release on the death of a Peruvian detainee in Louisiana, 1 October 2026: ice.gov. ICE Detainee Death Reporting page: ice.gov/detain/detainee-death-reporting. Both read on 8 November 2026.