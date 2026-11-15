File photo: the Plaza de Armas in Trujillo, capital of La Libertad, one of the 15 regions going to a runoff.

Key Facts What. Peru’s government formally called governor runoffs in 15 regions through Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM, published 11 November.

When. Voting is on Sunday, 6 December 2026; Peru runs on UTC-5, the same as US Eastern Standard Time.

Why. In these 15 regions no governor ticket reached 30% of valid votes in the 4 October first round.

Not known. Polling hours and runoff polls are not yet published; we found no prediction market on these races.

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Peru has made it official: 15 regions will pick their governors in a second round on Sunday, 6 December 2026. The government published the order on 11 November, and our Peru regional runoff 2026 hub tracks each step.

Who Signed the Decree and Why

Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM was signed by President Keiko Fujimori and countersigned by Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, according to the text in El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette. (PCM stands for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.)

The decree was issued on 10 November and published on 11 November. The National Jury of Elections (JNE), the body that supervises Peru’s elections, told the government which regions need a runoff, according to the decree.

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The JNE plenary set the 6 December date on 7 October, moving it from 29 November at the request of ONPE, the national office that runs the count, because of the time needed to produce and distribute election material.

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Where the Runoffs Will Be Held

The 15 regions are Amazonas, Áncash, Arequipa, Cajamarca, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima Provincias, Loreto, Moquegua, Pasco, Piura, Puno, Tacna and Tumbes. Under Peru’s regional elections law, a governor ticket needs at least 30% of valid votes to win in the first round, and otherwise the top two tickets meet again.

Early ONPE counts reported by the Peruvian daily Gestión on 6 October showed La Libertad as a near tie, with Somos Perú at 24.79% and Podemos Perú at 24.49% (97.7% of ballots counted at that point). Those figures are early counts, so the final tallies may differ.

What It Means for US Readers

Peru is on UTC-5, so on 6 December local time matches US Eastern Standard Time. We have not confirmed polling hours, so check ONPE for official guidance before the vote.

These are regional races, not a national vote, so they will not move national policy. They decide who runs each region for the next term, and none of the 15 races has been called.

What Is Not Known

We found no poll by a named institute for any of the 15 runoffs and no prediction market on them. It is also unclear whether the first-round counts match ONPE’s final results and the JNE’s proclamation, and polling hours have not been confirmed.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Peru’s regional runoffs?

They are set for Sunday, 6 December 2026, in 15 regions. Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM, published on 11 November, calls the vote.

What will voters decide?

Voters choose a governor in each of the 15 regions. The decree covers the governor tickets, which include a vice-governor.

Why is there a second round?

No governor ticket won at least 30% of valid votes on 4 October in these regions. The two leading tickets in each now face each other.

Sources: Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM, El Peruano (11 November 2026); JNE plenary agreement of 7 October 2026; Gestión (6 October 2026 ONPE count).

In depth Peru 2026 runoff: deep analysis

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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