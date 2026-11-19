An arson attack on a journalist's home has drawn statements from Panama's president, press-freedom groups and a regional development bank.

File photo. The skyline of Panama City seen from Avenida Balboa. Photo: 123Hollic, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Society: Panama

The head of CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, publicly backed Panamanian journalist Rolando Rodríguez on Thursday 19 November 2026, five days after an arson attack on his home. The attack, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday 14 November in San Miguelito, a district beside Panama City, has become a press-freedom test for the canal and banking hub.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Sergio Díaz-Granados, CAF’s executive president, spoke at the launch of the bank’s 2027 International Forum in Panama on 19 November. “I also want to express our solidarity with Panama, with the journalist Rolando Rodríguez and his family and the team of the newspaper La Prensa,” he said.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Rolando Rodríguez, associate deputy editor of the Panamanian newspaper La Prensa.

What. Incendiary device thrown at his home; suspects detained, no ruling on guilt.

Where. San Miguelito, a district beside Panama City.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

An arson attack on a journalist’s home has drawn statements from Panama’s president, press-freedom groups and a regional development bank.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mulino (Panama) Email address Follow

Rodríguez is a veteran investigative journalist, says the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international press-freedom group. CPJ adds that the attack came as La Prensa was about to publish an article linking officials to government contractors, and no authority has given a motive.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday 14 November a man arrived by taxi at Rodríguez’s home in Brisas del Golf, a San Miguelito neighbourhood, and threw an incendiary device at the house. CPJ says the home was damaged and his family was unharmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Panama’s Attorney General’s Office, the Procuraduría General de la Nación, opened a case. Police arrested Luis Adriel Valiente Ortega, the alleged taxi driver, on about 15 November in the Samaria sector of San Miguelito, as reported earlier this week.

A second man was arrested in a shopping plaza in Chilibre on Wednesday 18 November, and National Police director Jaime Fernández called him the alleged arsonist. The Attorney General’s Office said he was held on a warrant from the San Miguelito prosecutor for a crime against collective security; no name has been published, and no court has ruled on anyone’s guilt.

File photo. The tower and ruins at Panamá Viejo, the old city of Panama City. Photo: Editorpana / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

President José Raúl Mulino met leading media and journalists’ groups on Monday 16 November and condemned the attack, according to the government’s press note on the meeting. He said the investigation would go “to the end” and repeated that his government has respected press freedom.

Media and journalists’ groups thanked him for calling the meeting, the note says, and the investigating authorities present promised to take the inquiry to its last consequences. José Zamora, CPJ’s regional director for the Americas, said authorities “must immediately investigate and bring those responsible to justice”.

The Inter American Press Association (SIP, from its Spanish initials), a regional press-freedom group, asked on 16 November for an investigation and protection for him and his family. CPJ quotes Rodríguez as saying the attack “changes the rules of the game in Panama”.

SIP president Carlos Jornet said on 16 November that the attack was a “brutal intimidation that must not go unpunished”. Mulino had first rejected the attack on 14 November, the day it happened.

None of these statements gives a count of earlier attacks on Panamanian journalists. A trend therefore cannot be measured from them.

Díaz-Granados said at the launch, as La Prensa, Rodríguez’s own newspaper, published the same day, that strong, independent journalism with full guarantees is “an indispensable pillar of democracy”. Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha told the same event that the government has an “irrevocable commitment” to press freedom and to the safety of journalists.

CAF launched its 2027 forum for Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama on the same day. For investors and visitors watching Panama, the open question is whether the inquiry reaches whoever ordered the attack, which no authority has said.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Panama 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone been charged over the attack?

Police arrested a taxi driver, Luis Adriel Valiente Ortega, on 15 November, and said on 18 November they had arrested a second man. No court has ruled on guilt.

Is it known why the home was attacked?

No. The motive is unclear, and no authority has said who ordered it.

Why does CAF’s forum matter to this case?

CAF’s president spoke of the attack and Panama’s foreign minister of press freedom at the forum launch, so the case now sits beside an event aimed at investors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error