Court Halts Oncoclínicas Shareholder Meeting

File photo. The Court of Justice of São Paulo state building in downtown São Paulo, June 2019. Photo: Simone Cristina de Brito, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · COMPANY NEWS

A São Paulo court has suspended a shareholder meeting at Oncoclínicas do Brasil, a Brazilian private cancer-treatment chain. The meeting was due on Friday 6 November 2026, and no new date has been announced.

The chain has been restructuring its debts and is in a dispute with a shareholder over a mandatory offer. Its shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, as ONCO3.

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Key Facts Ruling A São Paulo business court suspended the shareholder meeting set for 6 November.

Applicant Josephina III, a fund linked to Centaurus Capital, an investment firm, asked for the suspension.

Next step No new meeting date has been announced.

Board One director resigned on Wednesday 30 September 2026, and the company says the whole board must be re-elected.

Offer fight On Friday 23 October a federal court suspended, for now, the duty of Josephina III to launch a mandatory buyout offer.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Court Decided

The 3rd Business and Arbitration Conflicts Court of São Paulo suspended the shareholders’ meeting set for Friday 6 November 2026. The fund Josephina III had asked for it.

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The same order suspended the effects of the notices that convened the meeting. Those notices are the formal calls telling shareholders when and where to vote.

Oncoclínicas filed a notice to the market, a formal announcement to investors, saying it suspended the meeting because of the court decision. Oncoclínicas runs cancer-treatment clinics across Brazil.

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A Resignation Reopens the Whole Board

Board member Paulo Roberto Belem Junior tendered his resignation on Wednesday 30 September 2026. The company says the whole board must now be re-elected.

The board was elected by cumulative voting, a system that lets minority holders pool their votes to win seats. Under it, one resignation means shareholders must renew the whole board at the first meeting.

The company has not yet said when a new meeting will be held. The order itself sets no new date.

The Fight Over the Buyout Offer

A second dispute sits behind the board fight. The company’s own bylaws (its founding rules) contain a tender-offer duty, a mandatory offer to buy out minority shareholders if a holder crosses a threshold.

On Tuesday 25 August 2026 the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), Brazil’s market watchdog, concluded that the duty had been triggered. On Friday 23 October 2026 a federal court in São Paulo provisionally suspended the duty of Josephina III to launch the offer.

The dispute over the offer has gone to arbitration. Its outcome is still open.

In Plain English

Josephina III is a fund tied to Centaurus Capital, and it is the shareholder in the middle of both fights. Cumulative voting protects smaller holders, which is why one resignation reopens every board seat.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, this tests how Brazilian courts and arbitration handle a fight over control of a large healthcare provider. The outcome shapes who runs the chain and whether its restructuring gets finished.

Readers following Brazilian companies can see how the country ranks on our Latin America Power Index and in our wider Brazil coverage. We will report the new meeting date when the company files it.

What Is Not Known

The date of the new meeting is not known. The outcome of the arbitration is open.

The company’s next filing should show whether a new meeting is called. Until then, the 6 November meeting remains suspended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Oncoclínicas shareholder meeting suspended?

A São Paulo business court suspended the meeting at the request of Josephina III, a fund linked to Centaurus Capital. The order also suspended the notices that convened it.

When will Oncoclínicas hold a new meeting?

No new date has been announced. The company has not said when it will call one.

Why does the whole board need re-electing?

Board member Paulo Roberto Belem Junior tendered his resignation on Wednesday 30 September 2026. Because the board was chosen by cumulative voting, one resignation forces shareholders to renew every seat.

What is the tender offer dispute?

The company’s bylaws require a buyout offer to minority shareholders if a holder crosses a threshold. The CVM said on 25 August 2026 that the duty applied, and a federal court on 23 October provisionally suspended the duty of Josephina III to launch it.

Sources: Oncoclínicas do Brasil, notice to the market, November 2026; 3rd Business and Arbitration Conflicts Court of São Paulo, suspension order, November 2026; Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), decision of 25 August 2026.

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