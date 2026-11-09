Old Mutual Namibia Adds WhatsApp Statements

File photo. Central Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, seen from a hill. (Photo: Rio Times photo library)

NAMIBIA · COMPANIES

Old Mutual Namibia, the local arm of the insurer Old Mutual Limited, now lets pension fund members view their Member Benefit Statements on WhatsApp. The company announced on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the service is open to members of the Orion Namibia Pension and Provident Fund, a retirement fund that Old Mutual administers.

A Member Benefit Statement is a snapshot of a member’s total retirement savings and other fund benefits. Putting it inside a chat app that many Namibians already use daily is meant to make saving for old age easier to follow.

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Key Facts Who Old Mutual Namibia, part of the insurer Old Mutual Limited, serves the Orion Namibia Pension and Provident Fund, a retirement fund it administers.

What Members can now view their Member Benefit Statements through the Old Mutual WhatsApp channel.

Where Namibia, delivered by the company’s Corporate Segment, its division for corporate clients.

Why it matters Statements now arrive on a chat app that many Namibians already use every day.

What Old Mutual Namibia Is Offering

Members of the Orion Namibia Pension and Provident Fund can now open their Member Benefit Statement on WhatsApp. The company says the service is part of a broader range of self-service tools for its customers.

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Monique Christiaan, general manager of the Corporate Segment at Old Mutual Namibia, said the company is “placing important retirement fund information directly into our members’ hands, through a platform they already use every day.” She added that retirement should not be something members think about only as they approach retirement age.

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Why a Chat App Matters for Savers

Old Mutual Namibia says the aim is to remove barriers to access and to raise awareness of retirement planning. The company says members can now view their retirement information whenever they need it.

The company says members can now view their retirement information whenever they need it. For the wider money backdrop, see our report on the Bank of Namibia raising its repo rate (the central bank’s main lending rate) to 7.00% on 28 October 2026.

File photo, 2017. The Tintenpalast, the Ink Palace that houses Namibia’s Parliament, seen across the Parliament Gardens in Windhoek. (Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Who Old Mutual Is

Old Mutual Limited is a pan-African insurance and asset management group whose main listing is on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), South Africa’s main bourse. Old Mutual Namibia is its Namibian arm.

Old Mutual has appeared in our coverage before, most recently when an alleged fraud case at Old Mutual in Kenya and a separate one at Equity Bank, a Kenyan lender, led to two people being charged. For more business and money news from the country, see our Namibia section.

What It Means for You

If you belong to the Orion fund, check the official Old Mutual Namibia website for how to use the service. Use only contact details published there, because fake messages that imitate pension providers are a known risk on any chat app.

For investors in Old Mutual Limited, this is a small digital step, and the announcements give no figures on cost or take-up. It does not change the group’s financial outlook on its own.

What Is Not Known

The company has not said how many members the service can reach, or whether other Old Mutual funds in Namibia will be added. It also has not said whether other documents, such as claim forms, will follow on WhatsApp.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can use the Old Mutual Namibia WhatsApp statement service?

Members of the Orion Namibia Pension and Provident Fund can use it, according to Old Mutual Namibia. The company has not said whether members of other funds are included.

What is a Member Benefit Statement?

It is a snapshot of a retirement fund member’s total savings and other fund benefits. Old Mutual Namibia now delivers it through its WhatsApp channel for Orion members.

How do I know a WhatsApp number is genuine?

Take the number only from the official Old Mutual Namibia website, never from a message you receive. Scam messages that imitate pension providers are a known risk.

Sources: Old Mutual Namibia announcement of the WhatsApp statement service (5 November 2026); Old Mutual Namibia, oldmutual.com.na; Bank of Namibia repo-rate decision of 28 October 2026.

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