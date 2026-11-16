Containers at the port of Mombasa, the main entry point for Kenya's imports. Photo: Kenya Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

KENYA · BUSINESS

The Mavoko garment factory fire broke out late on Sunday 15 November 2026 in an industrial area on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Kenya’s Machakos County. The Kenya Red Cross says the blaze was contained and that no injuries were reported.

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What happened A fire broke out at a garment factory in Mavoko, near Nairobi, late on Sunday 15 November 2026.

The toll The Kenya Red Cross said the blaze was contained and no injuries were reported.

The unknowns The cause, the owner of the factory and the value of the damage are not yet established.

For US readers, the story concerns Kenya’s clothing industry, a sector that benefits from a duty-free US trade programme. Our coverage of US money flows to Kenya shows how closely the two economies are linked.

What Happened at the Mavoko Garment Factory

The fire started at a garments factory along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Mavoko on Sunday night. The Kenya Red Cross, a humanitarian charity that works alongside government rescue services, said it responded late that night.

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Its Machakos Action Team, a local response unit, joined fire crews from Mavoko and Machakos County, Nairobi City County, the National Youth Service (NYS, a state service that also runs emergency and public-works units) and the Kenya Police. The Red Cross posted on Monday 16 November: “The fire has been contained and no injuries were reported.

An assessment will follow later today.”Pictures the Red Cross shared on the social network X showed flames at the factory while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Crews from two counties took part in the response.

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A Busy Week for Rescuers

The fire adds to a heavy period for Kenyan emergency teams. On Friday 13 November 2026 a building under construction collapsed in Syokimau, a suburb south-east of Nairobi, and police said six people died (see our report on the Syokimau collapse).

The Kenya Red Cross also took part in that rescue. Its teams were again called out on Sunday night, this time to the factory fire.

Where Mavoko Fits In

Mavoko lies in the wider Athi River industrial zone, an area of factories south-east of Nairobi on the road to the port of Mombasa. The zone hosts several manufacturing plants, including garment factories.

The highway links the area to Nairobi and to the port of Mombasa, Kenya’s main seaport. The factory’s name and owner have not been made public.

The US Trade Link

Kenya’s apparel makers ship to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a US programme that lets eligible African countries export many goods duty-free. US President Donald Trump signed a one-year renewal on Tuesday 3 February 2026, running through 31 December 2026 and applying retroactively from 30 September 2025, according to the US Trade Representative, the White House office that runs US trade policy.

It is not known whether the burned factory exports to the US.The programme had expired on 30 September 2025, so the renewal also restored duty-free treatment for the months in between.

The renewal runs to 31 December 2026, and it is not known whether it will be extended again.

What It Means for You

If you import clothing from Kenya, ask your supplier whether any of your orders pass through Mavoko, because the factory’s name and customers are not public. The Red Cross statement describes no wider shutdown.

If you drive the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, the Red Cross statement mentions no road closure. Investors in Kenyan manufacturing should wait for the damage assessment before drawing conclusions.

What Is Not Known

The cause of the fire had not been established by Monday morning. The name of the factory, its owner and the value of the damaged property also remain unclear.

It is not known how many workers are affected or whether production will stop. The Red Cross said its damage assessment would follow later on Monday.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Did the Mavoko Factory Fire Happen?

It happened at a garments factory along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Mavoko, Machakos County, in the wider Athi River industrial zone. The blaze broke out late on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Was Anyone Hurt in the Fire?

No. The Kenya Red Cross said the fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

What Caused the Fire?

The cause has not been established. The Red Cross said a damage assessment would follow, and the factory’s owner has not been identified.

Why Does Kenya’s Garment Industry Matter to the US?

Kenyan apparel makers sell to US buyers under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which the US renewed in February 2026 through 31 December 2026. It is not known whether this factory exports to the US.

Sources: Kenya Red Cross Society, statement by its Machakos Action Team, 16 November 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, announcement on the African Growth and Opportunity Act renewal, 3 February 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error