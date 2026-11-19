Niger’s ruling generals have put a senior anti-drug officer in charge of the police, with a former domestic-intelligence chief as his deputy. The decrees follow the army reshuffle of 11 September.

File photo, 2006. Boulevard Mali Bero in Niamey, the capital of Niger, seen from the Grand Mosque. (Photo: Roland Huziaker, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Niger

Niger’s military government has named a new head of the National Police, the country’s police service. Commissaire général de police Aboubacar Issaka Oumarou, a senior police rank, previously led the national office against drug trafficking.

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The decrees were signed on Friday 13 November 2026 and made public on Monday 16 November. They come after a reshuffle of army command that followed a mutiny in Niamey in late August.

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Key Facts Who. Aboubacar Issaka Oumarou, a senior police commissioner, becomes director-general of Niger’s National Police.

What. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader, signed two police decrees on 13 November 2026.

Background. Oumarou ran OCRTIS, Niger’s central anti-narcotics office; his deputy led the DST domestic security service.

When. The decrees were made public on Monday 16 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Niger’s ruling generals have put a senior anti-drug officer in charge of the police, with a former domestic-intelligence chief as his deputy. The decrees follow the army reshuffle of 11 September.

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What We Know

Two decrees signed by General Abdourahamane Tiani, who leads Niger’s military government, name the director-general of the National Police and a deputy director-general. Both are dated Friday 13 November 2026 and were made public on Monday 16 November.

The new director-general, Aboubacar Issaka Oumarou, previously headed OCRTIS, the Office central de répression du trafic illicite des stupéfiants, which is Niger’s central anti-narcotics office. He also served as regional police director in Agadez and as deputy director of public security.

A street in Niamey, the capital of Niger. (File photo)

His deputy is Commissaire divisionnaire Abdoulaye Maman Mijinyawa, a senior police rank. He previously led the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, known as the DST, Niger’s domestic security service, according to the announcement.

The decrees are to be published in the Journal officiel, Niger’s official gazette. Publication has not been confirmed.

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The Bigger Picture

General Tiani took power in the July 2023 coup, and the military has run Niger since. Niger’s Defence Ministry said it contained a limited mutiny near a military base in Niamey in the night of 28 to 29 August 2026.

On Friday 11 September 2026 a decree named General Mamane Sani Kiaou chief of staff of the armed forces and reshuffled army command, weeks after the mutiny. The police appointments follow that turnover in the security chain of command.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, all run by military governments, formed the Alliance of Sahel States and left ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc. Our explainer on Niger sets out the junta, uranium and the break with West Africa.

Why It Matters

Police leaders shape day-to-day security for residents, aid workers and foreign firms in Niger. The new director-general ran the anti-narcotics office, and his deputy led the domestic security service.

The decrees follow the 11 September army reshuffle and the August mutiny, which our report on the Niamey gunfire covered at the time. The government has not linked them.

What to Watch

The decrees are due to appear in the Journal officiel, and no publication date has been given. No other dated checkpoint is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The government has not said why it chose these officials. It is also not known whether the change relates to specific security events.

What It Means for You

If you work, invest or travel in Niger, the police chain of command now has new leaders. The announcement contains no new rules for travellers or businesses, so it is a personnel signal, not a policy change.

More on the region is in our Africa coverage. Our report on fuel shortages in Niamey shows how security and daily life meet in the capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Niger’s new police chief?

Commissaire général de police Aboubacar Issaka Oumarou, who previously led the OCRTIS anti-narcotics office. A decree dated 13 November 2026 names him director-general of the National Police.

Who signed the decrees?

General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of Niger’s military government since the July 2023 coup. The decrees are dated Friday 13 November 2026 and were made public on Monday 16 November.

Who is the deputy director-general?

Commissaire divisionnaire Abdoulaye Maman Mijinyawa, a senior police rank. He previously led the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, known as the DST.

Have the decrees been published in the official gazette?

Not yet confirmed. The decrees are due to appear in the Journal officiel, Niger’s official gazette, and no publication date has been given.

Sources: Decrees signed by General Abdourahamane Tiani, dated 13 November 2026; Government of Niger, decrees on the National Police, made public 16 November 2026; Government of Niger announcement of 11 September 2026. Data as of 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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